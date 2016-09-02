openbase logo
glob-expand

by Angelos Pikoulas
0.2.1 (see all)

A sync glob / minimatch call with a gruntjs -like `expand` of patterns, with minimum depepndencies. Derived from gruntjs's v0.4.1 `file.expand`.

Readme

glob-expand v0.2.1

A (sync) glob / minimatch / RegExp call using gruntjs's file.expand.

It has only a minimum of dependencies: glob (version 4.x that has negation patterns) & lodash.

Its almost a copy/paste of 2 functions from Gruntjs's v0.4.1 grunt/file.js

Additionally you can use minimatch Strings or RegExps, either as an Array or as arguments.

Install:

npm install glob-expand

Examples:

    expand = require 'glob-expand'

    # may the original node-glob be with you (should you need it):
    glob = expand.glob

    expand {filter: 'isFile', cwd: '../'}, ['**/*.*', '!exclude/these/**/*.*']
    # returns all files in cwd ['file1', 'file2',...] but excluding
    # those under directory 'exclude/these'

    # These are the same
    expand {cwd: '../..'}, ['**/*.*', '!node_modules/**/*.*']
    expand {cwd: '../..'}, '**/*.*', '!node_modules/**/*.*'

    # These are the same too:
    expand {}, ['**/*.*', '!**/*.js']
    expand {}, '**/*.*', '!**/*.js'
    expand ['**/*.*', '!**/*.js']
    expand '**/*.*', '!**/*.js'

    # Using Regular Expressions:
    expand '**/*.js', /.*\.(coffee\.md|litcoffee|coffee)$/i, '!DRAFT*.*'
    # -> returns all `.js`, `.coffee`, `.coffee.md` & `.litcoffee` files,
    #    excluding those starting with 'DRAFT'

See gruntjs files configuration and node-glob for more options.

Sorry no tests, I assumed gruntjs's tests are sufficient ;-)

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013-2016 Angelos Pikoulas (agelos.pikoulas@gmail.com)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

