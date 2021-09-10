Delivering delightful digital solutions. Open Source Monorepo (of monorepos), semantically versioned following Conventional Commits. Fully powered by Lerna, Jest and Babel.
Non-scoped general purpose packages
|pkg
|badges
all-module-paths
arr-includes
babel-preset-optimise
gitclone-cli
gitclone-defaults
glob-cache
ip-filter
jest-runner-docs
jest-runner-node
jest-runner-rollup
koa-better-body
parse-commit-message
parse-function
prettier-plugin-pkgjson
stringify-github-short-url
to-file-path
Scoped general purpose packages
@tunnckocore/create-jest-runner
@tunnckocore/execa
@tunnckocore/jest-runner-babel
@tunnckocore/jest-runner-eslint
@tunnckocore/package-json
@tunnckocore/pretty-config
@tunnckocore/utils