Provides a similar API to glob, however instead of a single pattern, you may also use arrays of patterns.

Install

npm install --save glob-all

Usage

Given files:

files ├── a .txt ├── b .txt ├── c .txt └── x ├── y .txt └── z .txt

We can:

var glob = require ( 'glob-all' ); var files = glob.sync([ 'files/**' , '!files/x/**' , 'files/x/z.txt' ]); console .log(files);

Resulting in:

[ 'files', 'files/a.txt', 'files/b.txt', 'files/c.txt', 'files/x/z.txt' ]

CLI Usage

npm install -g glob-all

List all JavaScript files in example/

$ glob- all 'example/**/*.js' example/async.js example/events.js example/ order .js example/perf.js example/sync.js

Or list all JavaScript files but ignore 3rd-party modules:

$ glob- all '**/*.js' '!node_modules/**/*'

API

Async - glob(patterns[, options], callback) Returns a GlobAll instance which emits: match error end

Sync - glob.sync(patterns[, options]) Returns [String] or null



See node-glob

Notes

Exclude Pattern

Since node-glob only allows one pattern, there is no such thing as an exclude pattern (like in Grunt and Gulp). However, in node-glob-all we allow exclusion of the results of an entire pattern by prefixing the pattern with ! .

node-glob exclusions ( ! inside the pattern) to exclude a portion of the path will still work as expected.

File Order

If a file occurs in more than once in the set, the one with the more precise pattern will be used and the other will be thrown away. So, if you'd like a file be in a certain position, you could do:

var glob = require ( 'glob-all' ); var files = glob.sync([ 'files/x/y.txt' , 'files/**' ]); console .log(files);

Which will bring files/x/y.txt to the top:

[ 'files/x/y.txt', 'files', 'files/a.txt', 'files/b.txt', 'files/c.txt', 'files/x', 'files/x/z.txt' ]

Filtering out directories

You can use the mark option to mark directories with a / , then you can:

files.filter( function ( f ) { return ! /\/$/ .test(f); });

Performance

Internally, glob-all uses the statCache option to prevent repeat lookups across multiple patterns.

Todo

Implement abort()

Add tests

Contributing

edit glob-all.js

npm test

MIT License

Copyright © 2014 Jaime Pillora <dev@jpillora.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.