GLightbox

GLightbox is a pure javascript lightbox. It can display images, iframes, inline content and videos with optional autoplay for YouTube, Vimeo and even self hosted videos.

Features

Small - only 11KB Gzipped

- only 11KB Gzipped Fast and Responsive - works with any screen size

- works with any screen size Gallery Support - Create multiple galleries

- Create multiple galleries Response Images Support - Let the browser use the optimal image for the current screen resolution

- Let the browser use the optimal image for the current screen resolution Video Support - Youtube, Vimeo and self hosted videos with autoplay

- Youtube, Vimeo and self hosted videos with autoplay Inline content support - display any inline content

- display any inline content Iframe support - need to embed an iframe? no problem

- need to embed an iframe? no problem Keyboard Navigation - esc, arrows keys, tab and enter is all you need

- esc, arrows keys, tab and enter is all you need Touch Navigation - mobile touch events

- mobile touch events Zoomable images - zoom and drag images on mobile and desktop

- zoom and drag images on mobile and desktop API - control the lightbox with the provided methods

- control the lightbox with the provided methods Themeable - create your skin or modify the animations with some minor css changes

Live Demo

You can check the live demo right here

Usage

$ npm install glightbox $ yarn add glightbox $ bower install glightbox

import '/path/to/glightbox.js' ; import GLightbox from 'glightbox' ;

Or manually download and link glightbox.min.js in your HTML:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/css/glightbox.css" /> < script src = "dist/js/glightbox.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/glightbox/dist/css/glightbox.min.css" /> < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/mcstudios/glightbox/dist/js/glightbox.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > const lightbox = GLightbox({ ...options }); </ script > < script type = "module" > const lightbox = GLightbox({ ...options }); </ script >

Examples

< a href = "large.jpg" class = "glightbox" > < img src = "small.jpg" alt = "image" /> </ a > < a href = "https://vimeo.com/115041822" class = "glightbox2" > < img src = "small.jpg" alt = "image" /> </ a > < a href = "large.jpg" class = "glightbox3" data-gallery = "gallery1" > < img src = "small.jpg" alt = "image" /> </ a > < a href = "video.mp4" class = "glightbox3" data-gallery = "gallery1" > < img src = "small.jpg" alt = "image" /> </ a > < a href = "large.jpg" class = "glightbox4" data-glightbox = "title: My title; description: this is the slide description" > < img src = "small.jpg" alt = "image" /> </ a > < a href = "large.jpg" class = "glightbox5" data-glightbox = "title: My title; description: .custom-desc1" > < img src = "small.jpg" alt = "image" /> </ a > < div class = "glightbox-desc custom-desc1" > < p > The content of this div will be used as the slide description </ p > < p > You can add links and any HTML you want </ p > </ div > < a href = "https://picsum.photos/1200/800" data-glightbox = "type: image" > < img src = "small.jpg" alt = "image" /> </ a > < a href = "https://picsum.photos/1200/800" data-type = "image" > < img src = "small.jpg" alt = "image" /> </ a > < a href = "deafult.jpg" class = "glightbox6" data-title = "Responsive example" data-description = "Your browser will choose the optimal image for the resolution" data-sizes = "(max-width: 600px) 480px, 800px" data-srcset = "img480.jpx 480w img800.jpg 800w" > < img src = "small.jpg" alt = "image" /> </ a >

Slide Options

You can specify some options to each individual slide, the available options are:

title

alt

description

descPosition

type

effect

width

height

zoomable

draggable

< a href = "large.jpg" data-glightbox = "title: Your title; description: description here; descPosition: left; type: image; effect: fade; width: 900px; height: auto; zoomable: true; draggable: true;" > </ a > < a href = "large.jpg" data-title = "My title" data-description = "description here" data-desc-position = "right" data-type = "image" data-effect = "fade" data-width = "900px" data-height = "auto" data-zoomable = "true" data-draggable = "true" > </ a >

Lightbox Options

Example use of the options.

const lightbox = GLightbox({ touchNavigation : true , loop : true , autoplayVideos : true }); const myGallery = GLightbox({ elements : [ { 'href' : 'https://picsum.photos/1200/800' , 'type' : 'image' , 'title' : 'My Title' , 'description' : 'Example' , }, { 'href' : 'https://picsum.photos/1200/800' , 'type' : 'image' , 'alt' : 'image text alternatives' }, { 'href' : 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ga6RYejo6Hk' , 'type' : 'video' , 'source' : 'youtube' , 'width' : 900 , }, { 'content' : '<p>This will append some html inside the slide</p>' }, { 'content' : document .getElementById( 'inline-example' ) }, ], autoplayVideos : true , }); myGallery.open(); myGallery.setElements([...]);

Option Type Default Description selector string .glightbox Name of the selector for example '.glightbox' or 'data-glightbox' or '*[data-glightbox]' elements array null Instead of passing a selector you can pass all the items that you want in the gallery. skin string clean Name of the skin, it will add a class to the lightbox so you can style it with css. openEffect string zoom Name of the effect on lightbox open. (zoom, fade, none) closeEffect string zoom Name of the effect on lightbox close. (zoom, fade, none) slideEffect string slide Name of the effect on slide change. (slide, fade, zoom, none) moreText string See more More text for descriptions on mobile devices. moreLength number 60 Number of characters to display on the description before adding the moreText link (only for mobiles), if 0 it will display the entire description. closeButton boolean true Show or hide the close button. touchNavigation boolean true Enable or disable the touch navigation (swipe). touchFollowAxis boolean true Image follow axis when dragging on mobile. keyboardNavigation boolean true Enable or disable the keyboard navigation. closeOnOutsideClick boolean true Close the lightbox when clicking outside the active slide. startAt number 0 Start lightbox at defined index. width number 900px Default width for inline elements and iframes, you can define a specific size on each slide. You can use any unit for example 90% or 100vw for full width height number 506px Default height for inline elements and iframes, you can define a specific size on each slide.You can use any unit for example 90% or 100vw For inline elements you can set the height to auto. videosWidth number 960px Default width for videos. Videos are responsive so height is not required. The width can be in px % or even vw for example, 500px, 90% or 100vw for full width videos descPosition string bottom Global position for slides description, you can define a specific position on each slide (bottom, top, left, right). loop boolean false Loop slides on end. zoomable boolean true Enable or disable zoomable images you can also use data-zoomable="false" on individual nodes. draggable boolean true Enable or disable mouse drag to go prev and next slide (only images and inline content), you can also use data-draggable="false" on individual nodes. dragToleranceX number 40 Used with draggable. Number of pixels the user has to drag to go to prev or next slide. dragToleranceY number 65 Used with draggable. Number of pixels the user has to drag up or down to close the lightbox (Set 0 to disable vertical drag). dragAutoSnap boolean false If true the slide will automatically change to prev/next or close if dragToleranceX or dragToleranceY is reached, otherwise it will wait till the mouse is released. preload boolean true Enable or disable preloading. svg object {} Set your own svg icons. cssEfects object 'See animations' Define or adjust lightbox animations. See the Animations section in the README. lightboxHTML string 'See themes' You can completely change the html of GLightbox. See the Themeable section in the README. slideHTML string 'See themes' You can completely change the html of the individual slide. See the Themeable section in the README. autoplayVideos boolean true Autoplay videos on open. autofocusVideos boolean false If true video will be focused on play to allow keyboard sortcuts for the player, this will deactivate prev and next arrows to change slide so use it only if you know what you are doing. plyr object {} View video player options.

Events

You can listen for events using your GLightbox instance (see example under the table). You can use the on() API method or once().

const lightbox = GLightbox(); lightbox.on( 'open' , () => { }); lightbox.once( 'slide_changed' , () => { });

Event Type Description open Provide a function when the lightbox is opened. close Provide a function when the lightbox is closed. slide_before_change Trigger a function before the slide is changed. slide_changed Trigger a function after the slide is changed. slide_before_load Trigger a function before a slide is loaded for the first time, the function will only be called once slide_after_load Trigger a function after a slide is loaded and it's content is set for the first time, the function will only be called once slide_inserted Trigger a function after a slide is inserted using insertSlide. slide_removed Trigger a function after a slide is removed`

const lightbox = GLightbox(); lightbox.on( 'slide_before_change' , ({ prev, current }) => { console .log( 'Prev slide' , prev); console .log( 'Current slide' , current); const { slideIndex, slideNode, slideConfig, player, trigger } = current; }); lightbox.on( 'slide_changed' , ({ prev, current }) => { console .log( 'Prev slide' , prev); console .log( 'Current slide' , current); const { slideIndex, slideNode, slideConfig, player, trigger } = current; if (player) { if (!player.ready) { player.on( 'ready' , (event) => { }); } player.on( 'play' , (event) => { console .log( 'Started play' ); }); player.on( 'volumechange' , (event) => { console .log( 'Volume change' ); }); player.on( 'ended' , (event) => { console .log( 'Video ended' ); }); } }); lightbox.on( 'slide_before_load' , (data) => { const { slideIndex, slideNode, slideConfig, player, trigger } = data; }); lightbox.on( 'slide_after_load' , (data) => { const { slideIndex, slideNode, slideConfig, player, trigger } = data; }); lightbox.on( 'slide_inserted' , (data) => { const { slideIndex, slideNode, slideConfig, player, trigger } = data; }); lightbox.on( 'slide_removed' , (index) => { });

Video player

GLightbox includes "Plyr" the best player out there, you can pass any Plyr option to the player, view all available options here Plyr options. GLightbox will only inject the player library if required and only when the lightbox is opened.

Internet Explorer 11. If you need support for this browser you need to set the js url to use the polyfilled version. This is not the default because IE11 is ancient and we need to let it die.

Autoplay for mobile/tablet

Please note, autoplay is blocked in some browsers, there’s nothing we can do to change that unfortunately, the browser will decide if your video can be autoplayed. Please do not post issues about this, instead inform yourself about this topic:

they decide if a video can be autoplayed based in a few rules

plyr : { js : 'https://cdn.plyr.io/3.6.2/plyr.polyfilled.js' , ....

const lightbox = GLightbox({ plyr : { css : 'https://cdn.plyr.io/3.5.6/plyr.css' , js : 'https://cdn.plyr.io/3.5.6/plyr.js' , config : { ratio : '16:9' , muted : false , hideControls : true , youtube : { noCookie : true , rel : 0 , showinfo : 0 , iv_load_policy : 3 }, vimeo : { byline : false , portrait : false , title : false , speed : true , transparent : false } } } });

API

There are methods, setters and getters on a GLightbox object. The easiest way to access the GLightbox object is to set the return value from your call to a variable. For example:

const lightbox = GLightbox({ ...options });

Methods

Example method use:

lightbox.nextSlide(); lightbox.close();

Option Parameters Description open node Open the lightbox, you can optionally pass a node. openAt number Open at specific index. close - Close the lightbox. reload - Reload the lightbox, after inserting content with ajax. destroy - Destroy and remove all attached events. prevSlide - Go to the previous slide. nextSlide - Go to the next slide. goToSlide number Index of the slide. insertSlide object, index Insert a slide at the specified index. removeSlide index Remove slide at the specified index. getActiveSlide - Get active slide. It will return the active node. getActiveSlideIndex - Get active slide. It will return the active slide index. slidePlayerPlay number Play video in the specified slide. slidePlayerPause number Pause video in the specified slide. getSlidePlayerInstance node, index Get the player instance of the specified slide. getAllPlayers - Get all players instance. setElements [] Update the lightbox gallery elements. on string, function Set an event listener. See Events section once string, function Set an event listener that will be triggered only once. See Events section

lightbox.setElements([ { 'href' : 'https://picsum.photos/1200/800' , 'type' : 'image' }, { 'href' : 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ga6RYejo6Hk' , 'type' : 'video' , 'width' : '900px' , }, { 'content' : '<p>some html to append in the slide</p>' , 'width' : '900px' , } ]); lightbox.insertSlide({ href : 'video url...' , width : '90vw' }); lightbox.insertSlide({ href : 'video url...' , width : '90vw' }, 2 ); lightbox.insertSlide({ content : '<p>some html to append in the slide</p>' , width : '90vw' }, 2 ); lightbox.insertSlide({ content : document .getElementById( 'inline-example' ), width : '90vw' }, 2 ); lightbox.removeSlide( 2 ); lightbox.open(); lightbox.openAt( 2 ); const ajaxExample = GLightbox({ selector : null }); doAjaxCall({...}).then( response => { ajaxExample.insertSlide({ width : '500px' , content : response.html }); ajaxExample.open(); }) doAjaxCall({...}).then( response => { ajaxExample.setElements([ { content : response.html } ]); ajaxExample.open(); })

Animations

Animations are created with CSS, each effect has an in and out value and they are used to attach the correct classes to the node.

For example if you are using

const glightbox = GLightbox({ openEffect : 'zoom' , closeEffect : 'fade' , cssEfects : { fade : { in : 'fadeIn' , out : 'fadeOut' }, zoom : { in : 'zoomIn' , out : 'zoomOut' } } });

The open effect will use cssEfects.zoom.in and will add the class gzoomIn, if you take a look at the CSS you'll see:

.gzoomIn { animation : gzoomIn .5 s ease; } @keyframes gzoomIn { from { opacity : 0 ; transform: scale3d( .3 , .3 , .3 ); } to { opacity : 1 ; } }

Adding a custom animation

You can create any animation you want, you can find some inspiration in the Animate.css library, for example you can add the bounce animation like this:

const glightbox = GLightbox({ openEffect : 'bounce' , cssEfects : { bounce : { in : 'bounceIn' , out : 'bounceOut' } } });

.gbounceIn { animation : bounceIn 1.3s ease; } @ keyframes bounceIn { from , 20%, 40%, 60%, 80%, to { animation-timing-function : cubic-bezier (0.215, 0.61, 0.355, 1); } 0% { opacity : 0 ; transform : scale3d (0.3, 0.3, 0.3); } 20% { transform : scale3d (1.1, 1.1, 1.1); } 40% { transform : scale3d (0.9, 0.9, 0.9); } 60% { opacity : 1 ; transform : scale3d (1.03, 1.03, 1.03); } 80% { transform : scale3d (0.97, 0.97, 0.97); } to { opacity : 1 ; transform : scale3d (1, 1, 1); } }

Themeable

You can completely customize the structure of GLightbox and use CSS to change any part you want.

const customLightboxHTML = `<div id="glightbox-body" class="glightbox-container"> <div class="gloader visible"></div> <div class="goverlay"></div> <div class="gcontainer"> <div id="glightbox-slider" class="gslider"></div> <button class="gnext gbtn" tabindex="0" aria-label="Next" data-customattribute="example">{nextSVG}</button> <button class="gprev gbtn" tabindex="1" aria-label="Previous">{prevSVG}</button> <button class="gclose gbtn" tabindex="2" aria-label="Close">{closeSVG}</button> </div> </div>` ; let customSlideHTML = `<div class="gslide"> <div class="gslide-inner-content"> <div class="ginner-container"> <div class="gslide-media"> </div> <div class="gslide-description"> <div class="gdesc-inner"> <h4 class="gslide-title"></h4> <div class="gslide-desc"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div>` ; const glightbox = GLightbox({ lightboxHTML : customLightboxHTML, slideHTML : customSlideHTML, skin : 'supercool' });

You can also define a skin name and the lightbox will append the class name "glightbox-supercool" so you can customize it with CSS, this will leave a barebones structure so you can change the buttons appearance, etc.

Development

$ npm install $ npm run watch

Browser Support

GLightbox was tested in the following browsers.

Safari

Mobile Safari

Opera

Edge

Firefox

Internet Explorer 11

It will work in any browser that supports CSS Flexbox

Contributing

Feel free to report any issues! If you wish to contribute by fixing a bug or implementing a new feature, please first read the CONTRIBUTING guide.

Support

We only provide support for bugs and feature requests, so please only post issues about this two topics, if you need help implementing GLightbox or you are just starting with HTML/CSS/Javascript please use stackoverlow, you'll be able to find more help there. This will help us to keep the issues related to the library and solve issues faster.

Changelog

Latest version v3.1.0

See the CHANGELOG.md file for details

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details