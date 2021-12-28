A fast, light-weight, dependency free, responsive, accessible, extendable, native scrolling list with paging controls, methods and events. (< 2.8kb gzipped!)

Demos and full documentation available on Github Pages: https://nickpiscitelli.github.io/Glider.js/

Quick Start

Include glider.min.css:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "glider.min.css" > or < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/glider-js@1/glider.min.css" >

Include Glider.js:

< script src = "glider.min.js" > </ script > or < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/glider-js@1/glider.min.js" > </ script >

Example HTML:

< div class = "glider" > < div > 1 </ div > < div > 2 </ div > < div > 3 </ div > < div > 4 </ div > < div > 5 </ div > < div > 6 </ div > </ div >

Glider.js Initialization

new Glider( document .querySelector( '.glider' ));

Glider.js Initialization w/ full options:

new Glider( document .querySelector( '.glider' ), { slidesToShow : 'auto' , slidesToScroll : 'auto' , itemWidth : undefined , exactWidth : false , duration : .5 , dots : 'CSS Selector' , arrows : { prev : 'CSS Selector' , next : document .querySelector( 'CSS Selector' ) }, draggable : false , dragVelocity : 3.3 , easing : function ( x, t, b, c, d ) { return c*(t/=d)*t + b; }, scrollPropagate : false , eventPropagate : true , scrollLock : false , scrollLockDelay : 150 , resizeLock : true , responsive : [ { breakpoint : 900 , settings : { slidesToShow : 2 , slidesToScroll : 2 } }, { breakpoint : 575 , settings : { slidesToShow : 3 , slidesToScroll : 3 } } ] });

Change options:

Glider( document .querySelector(element_path)).setOption({ name : value, ... }); Glider( document .querySelector(element_path)).refresh();

Bind event:

document .querySelector(element_path).addEventListener( 'glider-slide-visible' , function ( event ) { ... });

Destroy with:

Glider( document .querySelector(element_path)).destroy();

Browser support

Glider.js should run on all modern browsers. Support for older browser can be achieved by polyfilling document.classList , window.requestAnimationFrame , Object.assign and CustomEvent

Include glider-compat.min.js to load the aforementioned polyfills

Native Scrollbars

Most browsers now support the scrollbar-width property allowing us to avoid the messy hack below.

NOTE: This feature is marked as experimental and may not work in all browsers.

.glider-track { scrollbar-width : none; }

Since Glider.js uses native scrolling, the browser wants to apply the standard scrollbar to the glider. In most cases, this is fine since the scrollbar can be hidden with CSS and Glider.js does so when appropriate. In browsers such as Firefox though, the scrollbars cannot be hidden with CSS and require additional markup to hide.

To hide the scrollbars in Firefox, you'll want to wrap your glider with <div class="glider-wrap"> and apply the following CSS/JS:

@- moz - document url-prefix() { .glider-track { margin-bottom : 17px ; } .glider-wrap { overflow : hidden; } }

document .addEventListener( 'glider-loaded' , hideFFScrollBars); document .addEventListener( 'glider-refresh' , hideFFScrollBars); function hideFFScrollBars ( e ) { var scrollbarHeight = 17 ; if ( /firefox/i .test(navigator.userAgent)){ if ( window .innerWidth > 575 ){ e.target.parentNode.style.height = (e.target.offsetHeight - scrollbarHeight) + 'px' } } }

Packages using Glider.js 🚀

react-glider - A react wrapper for Glider.js written in typescript.

Dependencies

None :)

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Nick Piscitelli

Licensed under the MIT license.

It's all yours.