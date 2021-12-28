A fast, light-weight, dependency free, responsive, accessible, extendable, native scrolling list with paging controls, methods and events. (< 2.8kb gzipped!)
Demos and full documentation available on Github Pages: https://nickpiscitelli.github.io/Glider.js/
Include glider.min.css:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="glider.min.css">
or
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/glider-js@1/glider.min.css">
Include Glider.js:
<script src="glider.min.js"></script>
or
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/glider-js@1/glider.min.js"></script>
Example HTML:
<div class="glider">
<div> 1 </div>
<div> 2 </div>
<div> 3 </div>
<div> 4 </div>
<div> 5 </div>
<div> 6 </div>
</div>
Glider.js Initialization
new Glider(document.querySelector('.glider'));
Glider.js Initialization w/ full options:
new Glider(document.querySelector('.glider'), {
// `auto` allows automatic responsive
// width calculations
slidesToShow: 'auto',
slidesToScroll: 'auto',
// should have been named `itemMinWidth`
// slides grow to fit the container viewport
// ignored unless `slidesToShow` is set to `auto`
itemWidth: undefined,
// if true, slides wont be resized to fit viewport
// requires `itemWidth` to be set
// * this may cause fractional slides
exactWidth: false,
// speed aggravator - higher is slower
duration: .5,
// dot container element or selector
dots: 'CSS Selector',
// arrow container elements or selector
arrows: {
prev: 'CSS Selector',
// may also pass element directly
next: document.querySelector('CSS Selector')
},
// allow mouse dragging
draggable: false,
// how much to scroll with each mouse delta
dragVelocity: 3.3,
// use any custom easing function
// compatible with most easing plugins
easing: function (x, t, b, c, d) {
return c*(t/=d)*t + b;
},
// event control
scrollPropagate: false,
eventPropagate: true,
// Force centering slide after scroll event
scrollLock: false,
// how long to wait after scroll event before locking
// if too low, it might interrupt normal scrolling
scrollLockDelay: 150,
// Force centering slide after resize event
resizeLock: true,
// Glider.js breakpoints are mobile-first
responsive: [
{
breakpoint: 900,
settings: {
slidesToShow: 2,
slidesToScroll: 2
}
},
{
breakpoint: 575,
settings: {
slidesToShow: 3,
slidesToScroll: 3
}
}
]
});
Change options:
Glider(document.querySelector(element_path)).setOption({
name: value,
...
});
// optionally call refresh
Glider(document.querySelector(element_path)).refresh();
Bind event:
document.querySelector(element_path).addEventListener('glider-slide-visible', function(event){
// `this` is bound to the glider element
// custom data located at `event.detail`
// access to Glider object via `Glider(this)`
...
});
Destroy with:
Glider(document.querySelector(element_path)).destroy();
Glider.js should run on all modern browsers. Support for older browser can be achieved by polyfilling
document.classList,
window.requestAnimationFrame,
Object.assign and
CustomEvent
Include
glider-compat.min.js to load the aforementioned polyfills
Most browsers now support the
scrollbar-width property allowing us to avoid the messy hack below.
NOTE: This feature is marked as experimental and may not work in all browsers.
.glider-track {
scrollbar-width: none;
}
Since Glider.js uses native scrolling, the browser wants to apply the standard scrollbar to the glider. In most cases, this is fine since the scrollbar can be hidden with CSS and Glider.js does so when appropriate. In browsers such as Firefox though, the scrollbars cannot be hidden with CSS and require additional markup to hide.
To hide the scrollbars in Firefox, you'll want to wrap your glider with
<div class="glider-wrap"> and apply the following CSS/JS:
@-moz-document url-prefix() {
.glider-track {
margin-bottom: 17px;
}
.glider-wrap {
overflow: hidden;
}
}
document.addEventListener('glider-loaded', hideFFScrollBars);
document.addEventListener('glider-refresh', hideFFScrollBars);
function hideFFScrollBars(e){
var scrollbarHeight = 17; // Currently 17, may change with updates
if(/firefox/i.test(navigator.userAgent)){
// We only need to appy to desktop. Firefox for mobile uses
// a different rendering engine (WebKit)
if (window.innerWidth > 575){
e.target.parentNode.style.height = (e.target.offsetHeight - scrollbarHeight) + 'px'
}
}
}
None :)
Copyright (c) 2018 Nick Piscitelli
Licensed under the MIT license.
It's all yours.