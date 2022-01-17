Lad boasts dozens of features and is extremely configurable.
These microservices are preconfigured for security, performance, and graceful reloading.
Finally a framework that solves i18n everywhere; complete with automatic translation.
Our beautiful email engine uses email-templates (which is also made by the creator of Lad)!
We've spent a lot of time designing a beautiful error handler.
text/html,
application/json, and
text response types
See koa-better-error-handler for a complete reference.
We strictly support Mac and Ubuntu-based operating systems (we do not support Windows).
Please ensure your operating system has the following software installed:
Git - see GitHub's tutorial for installation
MongoDB (v3.x+):
Mac (via brew):
brew tap mongodb/brew && brew install mongodb-community && brew services start mongodb-community.
Ubuntu:
sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv 0C49F3730359A14518585931BC711F9BA15703C6
echo "deb http://repo.mongodb.org/apt/ubuntu "$(lsb_release -sc)"/mongodb-org/3.4 multiverse" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mongodb-org-3.4.list
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get -y install mongodb-org
Redis (v4.x+):
Mac (via brew):
brew install redis && brew services start redis
Ubuntu:
sudo add-apt-repository -y ppa:chris-lea/redis-server
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get -y install redis-server
npm:
npm install -g lad
yarn:
yarn global add lad
lad new-project
cd new-project
To begin, try typing
npm start (or
yarn start) on command line. This will display to you all the scripts you can run.
The
start script (among many others) uses nps and nps-utils under the hood. This helps to keep scripts very developer-friendly, and rids the need to write in JSON syntax.
This script accepts a
<task> argument, whereas a task of
all will spawn, watch, and re-compile all of the microservices mentioned above.
Just open http://localhost:3000 for testing!
npm:
npm start all
yarn:
yarn start all
DEBUG - debug using debug output (widely adopted package in the community for debugging across all Node packages):
DEBUG=* ...
NODE_DEBUG - debug node internal modules:
NODE_DEBUG=* ...
MONGOOSE_DEBUG - debug Mongoose raw database operation output:
MONGOOSE_DEBUG=true ...
TRANSPORT_DEBUG - debug Nodemailer transport:
TRANSPORT_DEBUG=true ...
REDIS_MONITOR - debug Redis using
MONITOR (uses @ladjs/redis and passes
true for the
monitor argument):
REDIS_MONITOR=true ...
REDIS_FRIENDLY_ERROR_STACK - debug Redis with friendly error stack messages (see showFriendlyErrorStack option of ioredis)
REDIS_FRIENDLY_ERROR_STACK=true ...
We strongly recommend using SemaphoreCI, PM2, and Digital Ocean for production deployment.
We've provided you with a preconfigured ecosystem.json deployment file. You will need to modify this file with your server's IP, hostname, and other metadata if needed.
Make sure that your project's assets are built with
NODE_ENV=production flag, e.g.
NODE_ENV=production npm run build (or with yarn as
yarn build);this creates a
build/rev-manifest.json file per koa-manifest-rev.
You can test this locally by installing PM2 globally with npm or yarn, and then running the following command:
NODE_ENV=production pm2 start
See the Continuous Integration and Code Coverage and Tutorials sections below for instructions on how to setup continuous integration, code coverage, and deployment.
If you specify an environment variable value for
AWS_CF_DOMAIN and
NODE_ENV=production is set then your assets will need to be published to Amazon S3/Cloudfront. To do so run
npm start publish-assets (or with yarn as
yarn start publish-assets). This command automatically sets
NODE_ENV=production for you as well via
cross-env.
See the ansible folder for our Ansible configuration and playbooks, which we use to provision servers with.
We recommend you to install yamllint and configure it in your editor while working with Ansible playbooks.
Also note that ansible-lint is a helpful linting tool you can use if you plan on making changes to playbooks. Note that our current playbooks have several existing lint errors.
First you must provision Ubuntu 18.04 LTS 64-bit server(s) using Digital Ocean, Linode, Vultr, or your host of choice. These newly provisioned server(s) should have your SSH key automatically added.
Follow the Deployment guide below for automatic provisioning and deployment instructions.
Set up host configuration by copying the
hosts.yml file template:
cp ansible/playbooks/templates/hosts.yml hosts.yml
Edit this configuration and update the file with your newly created server aliases and IP addresses. You can add more than one host to each group if you are setting up load balancing. Refer to the Naming Convention documentation for our recommended approach to server alias naming. Note that this file is automatically ignored by git. If you have a private repository and would like to commit this, then remove
hosts.yml from the root
.gitignore file.
vim hosts.yml
Set up environment configuration by copying the
env file template:
cp ansible/playbooks/templates/env .env.production
Edit this configuration and reference the official Lad documentation for a list of all available environment variables (or see .env.defaults). You will need to open this file in your preferred editor and set the values for any fields containing
TODO, whereby you replace
TODO with the appropriate value. Preserve double quotes where they are already defined.
vim .env.production
Generate pm2 ecosystem files using our automatic template generator. We created an ansible-playbook.js which loads the
.env.production environment variables rendered with @ladjs/env into
process.env, which then gets used in the playbooks. This is a superior, simple, and the only known dotenv approach we know of in Ansible. Newly created
ecosystem-api.json,
ecosystem-bree.json,
ecosystem-web.json files will now be created for you in the root of the repository. If you ever more add or change IP addresses, you can simply re-run this command.
node ansible-playbook ansible/playbooks/ecosystem.yml -l 'localhost'
Set up the web and API server(s) (see patterns and ansible-playbook flags docs if you need help). If you completely (or partially) run this playbook (or any others below), then the second time you try to run it may not succeed. This is because we prevent root user access through security hardening. To workaround this, run the same command but without
-e 'ansible_user=root' appended as it will default to the
devops user created.
node ansible-playbook ansible/playbooks/http.yml -e 'ansible_user=root' -l 'http'
Set up the Bree server(s):
node ansible-playbook ansible/playbooks/bree.yml -e 'ansible_user=root' -l 'bree'
Set up the Redis server:
node ansible-playbook ansible/playbooks/redis.yml -e 'ansible_user=root' -l 'redis'
Set up the Mongo server:
node ansible-playbook ansible/playbooks/mongo.yml -e 'ansible_user=root' -l 'mongo'
Set up GitHub deployment keys for all the servers. Note that the
deployment-keys directory is ignored from git, so if you have a private repository and wish to commit it, then remove
deployment-keys from the
.gitignore file.
node ansible-playbook ansible/playbooks/deployment-keys.yml -l 'http:bree'
Go to your repository "Settings" page on GitHub, click on "Deploy keys", and then add a deployment key for each servers' deployment key copied to the
deployment-keys directory. If you're on macOS, you can use the
pbcopy command to copy each file's contents to your clipboard. Use tab completion for speed, and replace the server names and paths with yours:
cat deployment-keys/api-1-li-dal.forwardemail.net.pub | pbcopy
#
# NOTE: repeat the above command for all servers
# and after running the command, it will copy
# the key to your clipboard for you to paste as
# a new deploy key (make sure to use read-only access)
#
Set up PM2 deployment directories on all the servers:
pm2 deploy ecosystem-web.json production setup
pm2 deploy ecosystem-api.json production setup
pm2 deploy ecosystem-bree.json production setup
Create a SSL certificate at Namecheap (we recommend a 5 year wildcard certificate), set up the certificate, and download and extract the ZIP file with the certificate (emailed to you) to your computer. We do not recommend using tools like LetsEncrypt and
certbot due to complexity when you have (or scale to) a cluster of servers set up behind load balancers. In other words, we've tried approaches like
lsyncd in combination with
crontab for
certbot renewals and automatic checking. Furthermore, using this exposes the server(s) to downtime as ports
80 and
443 may need to be shut down so that
certbot can use them for certificate generation. This is not a reliable approach, and simply renewing certificates once a year is vastly simpler and also makes using load balancers trivial. Instead you can use a provider like Namecheap to get a cheap SSL certificate, then run a few commands as we've documented below. This command will prompt you for an absolute file path to the certificates you downloaded. Renewed your certificate after 1 year? Simply follow this step again. Do not set a password on the certificate files. When using the
openssl command (see Namecheap instructions), you need to use
*.example.com with an asterisk followed by a period if you are registering a wildcard certificate.
ansible-playbook ansible/playbooks/certificates.yml
Important: If you renew or change certificates in the future, then after running the previous command, you will subsequently need to reload the processes as such:
#
# NOTE: See the "Important" note above BEFORE running this command.
# This command ONLY APPLIES for certificate renewals/changes.
#
pm2 deploy ecosystem-web.json production exec "pm2 reload web"
pm2 deploy ecosystem-api.json production exec "pm2 reload api"
(Optional) Create a Google application credentials profile file and store it locally. You only need this if you want to support automatic translation. The following command will prompt you for the absolute file path (e.g.
/path/to/client-profile.json). See the mandarin docs for more information.
ansible-playbook ansible/playbooks/gapp-creds.yml -l 'http:bree'
Copy the
.env.production file and create an AWS config file on the servers:
node ansible-playbook ansible/playbooks/env.yml -l 'http:bree'
Run an initial deploy to all the servers:
pm2 deploy ecosystem-web.json production
pm2 deploy ecosystem-api.json production
pm2 deploy ecosystem-bree.json production
Save the process list on the servers so when if the server were to reboot, it will automatically boot back up the processes:
pm2 deploy ecosystem-web.json production exec "pm2 save"
pm2 deploy ecosystem-api.json production exec "pm2 save"
pm2 deploy ecosystem-bree.json production exec "pm2 save"
Test by visiting your web and API server in your browser (click "proceed to unsafe" site and bypass certificate warning).
Configure your DNS records for the web and API server hostnames and respective IP addresses.
Test by visiting your web and API server in your browser (in an incognito window). There should not be any certificate warnings (similar to the one that occurred in step 15).
(Optional) Remove the local
.env.production file for security purposes. If you do this, then make sure you have a backup, or securely back up off the server in the future before destroying the server.
rm .env.production
(Optional) Remove the local certificate files you downloaded locally and specified in step 11. If you do this, then make sure you have a backup, or securely back up off the server in the future before destroying the server.
Finished. If you need to deploy again, then push your changes to GitHub
master branch and then follow step 14 again. We recommend you to read the Ansible getting started guide, as it provides you with insight into commands like
ansible all -a "echo hello" which can be run across all or specific servers.
We use ava and nyc for testing and code coverage.
npm:
npm test
yarn:
yarn test
We have made configuration of your Lad project easy through a dotenv configuration package called @ladjs/env, per Twelve-Factor.
We use the following three packages to manage configuration:
.env definition (otherwise known as a "schema") in a file named
.env.schema
.env and
.env.defaults configuration files
process.env (e.g.
FOO=4 will set
process.env.FOO = 4 with a
Number variable type instead of a
String)
Configuration is managed by the following, in order of priority:
config/index.js (reads in
process.env environment variables)
config/environments/ (sets defaults per environment, e.g. you can pass
NODE_ENV=staging and it will load the file at
config/environments/staging.js)
NODE_ENV=production)
.env
.env.defaults
Precedence is taken by the environment configuration files, environment variables, then the
.env file.
Basically dotenv won't set an environment variable if it already detects it was passed as an environment variable.
Take a look at the config folder contents and also at the defaults at .env.defaults.
NODE_ENV - (options:
development,
production default:
development) - the node environment the app is running in
PROXY_PORT - (default:
8080) - proxy port used to proxy requests (see ladjs/proxy)
HTTP_PROTOCOL - (defaults:
http recommend:
https) - protocol used for http requests
HTTP_PORT - (defaults:
80 recommend:
443) - http port used for http requests
WEB_PROTOCOL - (default:
http) - ladjs/web application protocol
WEB_HOST - (default:
localhost) - ladjs/web application host
WEB_PORT - (default:
3000) - ladjs/web application port
WEB_URL - (default:
{{WEB_PROTOCOL}}://{{WEB_HOST}}:{{WEB_PORT}}) - web application absolute URI
WEB_SSL_KEY_PATH - ladjs/web file path to your SSL key file
WEB_SSL_CERT_PATH - ladjs/web file path to your SSL certificate file
WEB_SSL_CA_PATH - ladjs/web file path to your SSL certificate authority file
API_HOST - (default:
localhost) - ladjs/api host
API_PORT - (default:
4000) - ladjs/api port
API_PROTOCOL - (default:
http recommend:
https) - ladjs/api protocol
API_URL - (default:
{{API_PROTOCOL}}://{{API_HOST}}:{{API_PORT}}) - ladjs/api absolute URI
API_SSL_KEY_PATH - ladjs/api file path to your SSL key file
API_SSL_CERT_PATH - ladjs/api file path to your SSL certificate file
API_SSL_CA_PATH - ladjs/api file path to your SSL certificate authority file
API_RATELIMIT_WHITELIST - ladjs/api ratelimiter whitelisted ips (see: koa-simple-ratelimit)
APP_NAME - (default:
Lad) - application name (see usage)
APP_COLOR - application color theme (see usage)
TWITTER - (default:
@niftylettuce) twitter handle
SEND_EMAIL - (default:
false) - whether to send email or preview (see outbound email configuration)
TRANSPORT_DEBUG - (default:
false) - email transport debug logging (see debugging)
EMAIL_DEFAULT_FROM - (default:
support@127.0.01) - default email
from address
SHOW_STACK - (default:
true) - whether or not to output a stack trace when logging (see cabinjs options)
SHOW_META - (default:
true) - whether or not to output metadata to logger methods (see cabinjs options)
SUPPORT_REQUEST_MAX_LENGTH - (default:
500) - support request max message size in characters
ERROR_HANDLER_BASE_URL - (default:
{{WEB_URL}}) error handling base url (see koa-better-error-handler)
I18N_SYNC_FILES - (default:
true) - sync locale information across all files (see ladjs/i18n options)
I18N_AUTO_RELOAD - (default:
false) - watch for changes in json files to reload locale on updates (see ladjs/i18n options)
I18N_UPDATE_FILES - (default:
true) - write new locale information to disk (see ladjs/i18n options)
AUTH_LOCAL_ENABLED - (default:
true) - enable passport local strategy (see ladjs/passport)
AUTH_FACEBOOK_ENABLED - (default:
false) - enable authenticating with Facebook using the OAuth 2.0 (see ladjs/passport)
AUTH_TWITTER_ENABLED - (default:
false) - enable authenticating with Twitter using the OAuth 1.0 (see ladjs/passport)
AUTH_GOOGLE_ENABLED - (default:
false) - enable authenticating with Google using OAuth 2.0 (see google auth)
AUTH_GITHUB_ENABLED - (default:
false) - enable authenticating with Github using OAuth 2.0 (see ladjs/passport)
AUTH_LINKEDIN_ENABLED - (default:
false) - enable authenticating with LinkedIn using OAuth 1.0 (see ladjs/passport)
AUTH_INSTAGRAM_ENABLED - (default:
false) - enable authenticating with Instagram using OAuth 2.0 (see ladjs/passport)
AUTH_OTP_ENABLED - (default:
false) - enable authenticating with OTP, a form of two-factor authentication (see ladjs/passport)
AUTH_STRIPE_ENABLED - (default: false) - enable authenticating with Stripe using OAuth 2.0 (see ladjs/passport)
GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID - google oauth2 client id (see google auth)
GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET - google oauth2 secret (see google auth)
GOOGLE_CALLBACK_URL - google oauth2 callback url (see google auth)
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS - path to google cloud platform credentials (see gcp credentials)
GITHUB_CLIENT_ID - github oauth client id (see ladjs/passport)
GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET - github oauth secret (see ladjs/passport)
GITHUB_CALLBACK_URL - github oauth callback URL (see ladjs/passport)
POSTMARK_API_TOKEN - postmark api token (see outbound email configuration)
CODECOV_TOKEN - codecov api token (see continuous integration and code coverage)
MONGO_USER - mongodb username
MONGO_PASS - mongodb password
MONGO_HOST - (default:
localhost) - mongodb hostname
MONGO_PORT - (default:
27017) - mongodb port
MONGO_NAME - (default:
{{APP_NAME}}_{{NODE_ENV}}) - mongodb name
MONGO_URI - (default:
mongodb://{{MONGO_HOST}}:{{MONGO_PORT}}/{{MONGO_NAME}}) - mongodb connection URI
WEB_MONGO_USER - ladjs/web mongodb username
WEB_MONGO_PASS - ladjs/web mongodb password
WEB_MONGO_HOST - ladjs/web mongodb hostname
WEB_MONGO_NAME - ladjs/web mongodb name
WEB_MONGO_PORT - ladjs/web mongodb port
WEB_MONGO_URI - ladjs/web mongodb connection URI
API_MONGO_USER - ladjs/api mongodb username
API_MONGO_PASS - ladjs/api mongodb password
API_MONGO_HOST - ladjs/api mongodb hostname
API_MONGO_NAME - ladjs/api mongodb name
API_MONGO_PORT - ladjs/api mongodb port
API_MONGO_URI - ladjs/api mongodb connection URI
BREE_MONGO_USER - breejs/bree mongodb username
BREE_MONGO_PASS - breejs/bree mongodb password
BREE_MONGO_HOST - breejs/bree mongodb hostname
BREE_MONGO_NAME - breejs/bree mongodb name
BREE_MONGO_PORT - breejs/bree mongodb port
BREE_MONGO_URI - breejs/bree mongodb connection URI
REDIS_PORT - (default:
6379) - redis port
REDIS_HOST - (default:
localhost) - redis hostname
REDIS_PASSWORD - redis password
WEB_REDIS_PORT - ladjs/web redis port
WEB_REDIS_HOST - ladjs/web redis hostname
WEB_REDIS_PASSWORD - ladjs/web redis password
API_REDIS_PORT - ladjs/api redis port
API_REDIS_HOST - ladjs/api redis hostname
API_REDIS_PASSWORD - ladjs/api redis password
BREE_REDIS_PORT - breejs/bree redis port
BREE_REDIS_HOST - breejs/bree redis hostname
BREE_REDIS_PASSWORD - breejs/bree redis password
MANDARIN_REDIS_PORT - mandarin redis port
MANDARIN_REDIS_HOST - mandarin redis hostname
MANDARIN_REDIS_PASSWORD - mandarin redis password
CERTBOT_WELL_KNOWN_NAME - letsencrypt wellknown name (see certbot options)
CERTBOT_WELL_KNOWN_CONTENTS - letsencrypt wellknown contents (see certbot options)
VERIFICATION_PIN_TIMEOUT_MS - (default:
5m) - email verification pin expiry
VERIFICATION_PIN_EMAIL_INTERVAL_MS - (default:
1m) - email verification pin email interval
API_SECRETS - (default:
secret) - list of restricted api secrets
CACHE_RESPONSES - (default:
false) - cache specified responses (see ladjs/koa-cache-responses)
SLACK_API_TOKEN - slack api token (see slack web api)
To configure SSL for the web or API server simply set them in your
.env file or pass them as environment variables.
Web server:
WEB_PROTOCOL - you must set this to
https
WEB_SSL_KEY_PATH - file path to your SSL key file (e.g.
/home/deploy/.ssl/web-key.pem)
WEB_SSL_CERT_PATH - file path to your SSL certificate file (e.g.
/home/deploy/.ssl/web-cert.pem)
WEB_SSL_CA_PATH (optional) - file path to your SSL certificate authority file (e.g.
/home/deploy/.ssl/web-ca-cert.pem)
API server:
API_PROTOCOL - you must set this to
https
API_SSL_KEY_PATH - file path to your SSL key file (e.g.
/home/deploy/.ssl/api-key.pem)
API_SSL_CERT_PATH - file path to your SSL certificate file (e.g.
/home/deploy/.ssl/api-cert.pem)
API_SSL_CA_PATH (optional) - file path to your SSL certificate authority file (e.g.
/home/deploy/.ssl/api-ca-cert.pem)
By default in the development environment we simply render the email in your browser.
However in other environments such as production, you definitely want emails to be sent.
We built-in support for Postmark by default (though you can swap in your own
transport provider in the
jobs/email.js file):
Go to https://postmarkapp.com – Start Free Trial
Create a free trial account, then click Get Started, and proceed to create a "Server" and "Sender Signature"
Copy/paste the "Server API token" under "Credentials" in your
.env file (example below)
-POSTMARK_API_TOKEN=
+POSTMARK_API_TOKEN=ac6657eb-2732-4cfd-915b-912b1b10beb1
Modify the
SEND_EMAIL variable in
.env from
false to
true
You can customize the favicon and touch icons – just generate a new set at https://realfavicongenerator.net and overwrite the existing in the assets folder.
Just make sure that any relative paths match up in the
assets/browserconfig.xml and
assets/manifest.json files.
We use Lad's auth package under the hood; so if you want to configure authentication providers you'll want to read more or contribute to @ladjs/auth.
In order to add Google sign-in to your app (so users can log in with their Google account):
Go to https://console.developers.google.com – Create a project (and fill out your project information – if you need a 120x120px default image, you can use this one with a CDN path of https://cdn.rawgit.com/ladjs/lad/82d38d64/media/lad-120x120.png
Under your newly created project, go to Credentials – Create credentials – OAuth client ID – Web application
Set "Authorized JavaScript origins" to
http://yourdomain.com (replace with your domain) and also
http://localhost:3000 (for local development)
Set "Authorized redirect URIs" to
http://yourdomain.com/auth/google/ok (again, replace with your domain) and also
http://localhost:3000/auth/google/ok (again, for local development)
Copy and paste the newly created key pair for respective properties in your
.env file (example below)
-GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID=
+GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID=424623312719-73vn8vb4tmh8nht96q7vdbn3mc9pd63a.apps.googleusercontent.com
-GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET=
+GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET=Oys6WrHleTOksqXTbEY_yi07
In
.env, make sure that
AUTH_GOOGLE_ENABLED=true to enable this authentication method.
GOOGLE_TRANSLATE_KEY=******
We strongly recommend that you use SemaphoreCI for continuous integration and Codecov for code coverage.
Here are the simple steps required to setup SemaphoreCI with Codecov:
Go to SemaphoreCI and sign up for a free account
Once your repository is pushed to GitHub, add it as a project on SemaphoreCI
Configure your project on SemaphoreCI with the following build settings:
Replace
npmwith
yarnif you're using yarn as your package manager
JavaScript
10+ (latest LTS)
Note you can also add to
Setupthe script
nvm install latestto install latest version if SemaphoreCI does not provide it from the drop-down
npm install
npm run test-coverage
npm run coverage
Go to Codecov and sign up for a free account
Add your project on Codecov and copy to your clipboard the token
Go to SemaphoreCI's Project Settings for your project and add
CODECOV_TOKEN as an environment variable (with the contents from your clipboard)
Run a test build ("Rebuild last revision") on SemaphoreCI and check to make sure your code coverage report uploads properly on Codecov
Ensure your
README.md file has the build status and code coverage badges rendered properly (you will need to use a different badge link from each provider if your GitHub repository is private)
In order for your assets to get properly served in a production environment, you'll need to configure AWS:
Go to https://console.aws.amazon.com/iam/home#security_credential ‐ Access Keys – Create New Access Key
Copy and paste the newly created key pair for respective properties in your
.env file (example below)
-AWS_IAM_KEY=
+AWS_IAM_KEY=AKIAJMH22P6W674YFC7Q
-AWS_IAM_SECRET=
+AWS_IAM_SECRET=9MpR1FOXwPEtPlrlU5WbHjnz2KDcKWSUcB+C5CpS
Enable your API by clicking on Overview and then clicking the Enable button
Go to https://console.aws.amazon.com/s3/home – Create Bucket
Create a bucket and copy/paste its name for the property in
.env (example below)
-AWS_S3_BUCKET=
+AWS_S3_BUCKET=lad-development
Go to https://console.aws.amazon.com/cloudfront/home – Create Distribution – Get Started
Set "Origin Domain Name" equal to your S3 bucket name (their autocomplete drop-down will help you find it)
Leave the remaining defaults as is (some fields might be blank, this is OK)
Copy/paste the newly created Distribution ID and Domain Name for respective properties in your
.env file (example below)
-AWS_CF_DI=
+AWS_CF_DI=E2IBEULE9QOPVE
-AWS_CF_DOMAIN=
+AWS_CF_DOMAIN=d36aditw73gdrz.cloudfront.net
The following bash output is the directory structure and organization of Lad:
tree template -I "build|node_modules|coverage|test"
template
├── LICENSE
├── README
├── ansible
│ ├── playbooks
│ │ ├── aws-credentials.yml
│ │ ├── bree.yml
│ │ ├── certificates.yml
│ │ ├── deployment-keys.yml
│ │ ├── ecosystem.yml
│ │ ├── env.yml
│ │ ├── gapp-creds.yml
│ │ ├── http.yml
│ │ ├── mongo.yml
│ │ ├── node.yml
│ │ ├── python.yml
│ │ ├── redis.yml
│ │ ├── security.yml
│ │ ├── ssh-keys.yml
│ │ └── templates
│ │ ├── aws-credentials.j2
│ │ ├── before.rules.j2
│ │ ├── ecosystem-api.json.j2
│ │ ├── ecosystem-bree.json.j2
│ │ ├── ecosystem-web.json.j2
│ │ ├── env
│ │ ├── hosts.yml
│ │ └── security-limits.d-mongod.conf
│ └── requirements.yml
├── ansible-playbook.js
├── ansible.cfg
├── api.js
├── app
│ ├── controllers
│ │ ├── api
│ │ │ ├── index.js
│ │ │ └── v1
│ │ │ ├── index.js
│ │ │ ├── log.js
│ │ │ └── users.js
│ │ ├── index.js
│ │ └── web
│ │ ├── admin
│ │ │ ├── index.js
│ │ │ └── users.js
│ │ ├── auth.js
│ │ ├── index.js
│ │ ├── my-account.js
│ │ ├── otp
│ │ │ ├── disable.js
│ │ │ ├── index.js
│ │ │ ├── keys.js
│ │ │ ├── recovery.js
│ │ │ └── setup.js
│ │ ├── report.js
│ │ └── support.js
│ ├── models
│ │ ├── index.js
│ │ ├── inquiry.js
│ │ └── user.js
│ └── views
│ ├── 404.pug
│ ├── 500.pug
│ ├── _breadcrumbs.pug
│ ├── _footer.pug
│ ├── _nav.pug
│ ├── _pagination.pug
│ ├── _register-or-login.pug
│ ├── about.pug
│ ├── admin
│ │ ├── index.pug
│ │ └── users
│ │ ├── index.pug
│ │ └── retrieve.pug
│ ├── change-email.pug
│ ├── dashboard
│ │ └── index.pug
│ ├── donate.pug
│ ├── forgot-password.pug
│ ├── home.pug
│ ├── layout.pug
│ ├── my-account
│ │ ├── index.pug
│ │ ├── profile.pug
│ │ └── security.pug
│ ├── otp
│ │ ├── enable.pug
│ │ ├── keys.pug
│ │ ├── login.pug
│ │ └── setup.pug
│ ├── privacy.pug
│ ├── register-or-login.pug
│ ├── reset-password.pug
│ ├── spinner
│ │ ├── 1.pug
│ │ ├── 10.pug
│ │ ├── 11.pug
│ │ ├── 2.pug
│ │ ├── 3.pug
│ │ ├── 4.pug
│ │ ├── 5.pug
│ │ ├── 6.pug
│ │ ├── 7.pug
│ │ ├── 8.pug
│ │ ├── 9.pug
│ │ └── spinner.pug
│ ├── support.pug
│ ├── terms.pug
│ └── verify.pug
├── assets
│ ├── browserconfig.xml
│ ├── css
│ │ ├── _btn-auth.scss
│ │ ├── _custom.scss
│ │ ├── _email.scss
│ │ ├── _markdown.scss
│ │ ├── _responsive-backgrounds.scss
│ │ ├── _responsive-borders.scss
│ │ ├── _responsive-rounded.scss
│ │ ├── _swal2.scss
│ │ ├── _variables.scss
│ │ └── app.scss
│ ├── fonts
│ ├── img
│ │ ├── android-chrome-192x192.png
│ │ ├── android-chrome-384x384.png
│ │ ├── apple-touch-icon.png
│ │ ├── favicon-16x16.png
│ │ ├── favicon-32x32.png
│ │ ├── favicon.ico
│ │ ├── github-logo.svg
│ │ ├── google-logo.svg
│ │ ├── logo-square.svg
│ │ ├── mstile-150x150.png
│ │ ├── social.png
│ │ └── twitter.png
│ ├── js
│ │ ├── core.js
│ │ ├── logger.js
│ │ └── uncaught.js
│ ├── robots.txt
│ └── site.webmanifest
├── bree.js
├── config
│ ├── api.js
│ ├── bree.js
│ ├── cookies.js
│ ├── env.js
│ ├── filters.js
│ ├── i18n.js
│ ├── index.js
│ ├── koa-cash.js
│ ├── locales.js
│ ├── logger.js
│ ├── meta.js
│ ├── phrases.js
│ ├── utilities.js
│ └── web.js
├── emails
│ ├── _content.pug
│ ├── _footer.pug
│ ├── _nav.pug
│ ├── account-update
│ │ ├── html.pug
│ │ └── subject.pug
│ ├── change-email
│ │ ├── html.pug
│ │ └── subject.pug
│ ├── inquiry
│ │ ├── html.pug
│ │ └── subject.pug
│ ├── layout.pug
│ ├── recovery
│ │ ├── html.pug
│ │ └── subject.pug
│ ├── reset-password
│ │ ├── html.pug
│ │ └── subject.pug
│ ├── two-factor-reminder
│ │ ├── html.pug
│ │ └── subject.pug
│ ├── verify
│ │ ├── html.pug
│ │ └── subject.pug
│ └── welcome
│ ├── html.pug
│ └── subject.pug
├── env
├── gitignore
├── gulpfile.js
├── helpers
│ ├── email.js
│ ├── get-email-locals.js
│ ├── i18n.js
│ ├── logger.js
│ ├── markdown.js
│ ├── passport.js
│ ├── policies.js
│ ├── send-verification-email.js
│ └── to-object.js
├── index.js
├── jobs
│ ├── account-updates.js
│ ├── index.js
│ ├── translate-markdown.js
│ ├── translate-phrases.js
│ ├── two-factor-reminder.js
│ └── welcome-email.js
├── lad.sh
├── locales
│ ├── ar.json
│ ├── cs.json
│ ├── da.json
│ ├── de.json
│ ├── en.json
│ ├── es.json
│ ├── fi.json
│ ├── fr.json
│ ├── he.json
│ ├── hu.json
│ ├── id.json
│ ├── it.json
│ ├── ja.json
│ ├── ko.json
│ ├── nl.json
│ ├── no.json
│ ├── pl.json
│ ├── pt.json
│ ├── ru.json
│ ├── sv.json
│ ├── th.json
│ ├── tr.json
│ ├── uk.json
│ ├── vi.json
│ └── zh.json
├── nodemon.json
├── package-scripts.js
├── package.json
├── proxy.js
├── routes
│ ├── api
│ │ ├── index.js
│ │ └── v1
│ │ └── index.js
│ ├── index.js
│ └── web
│ ├── admin.js
│ ├── auth.js
│ ├── index.js
│ ├── my-account.js
│ └── otp.js
├── template
├── web.js
├── yarn-error.log
└── yarn.lock
42 directories, 212 files
Lad is designed according to these principles:
Interesting in contributing to this project or testing early releases?
Follow all of the above Requirements
You will need to fork and clone this repository locally
After forking, follow these steps:
cd lad
yarn install
cd template
yarn install
yarn start
If you'd like to preview changes to the
README.md file, you can use
docute.
yarn global add docute-cli
cd lad
docute ./
Then visit http://localhost:8080 in your browser.
|Name
|Website
|Nick Baugh
|http://niftylettuce.com
|Shaun Warman
|https://shaunwarman.com/
Lad, Lass, Cabin, Lipo, and their respective logos are trademarks of Niftylettuce LLC. These trademarks may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Niftylettuce LLC. If you are seeking permission to use these trademarks, then please contact us.