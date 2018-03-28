style primitive React interfaces with glamorous

Table of contents

Problem

You cannot use glamorous together with react-primitives to style the components.

Solution

Combine glamorous with react-primitives by removing implicit dependencies to render the same code across the targets.

Use this package only when you want to share the same code across multiple platforms. If you're looking to style the components for a specific platform use glamorous-native for React Native or glamorous for React

Install

npm install glamorous-primitives --save

This also depends on react and react-primitives . Make sure you have them installed.

Examples

You can find all the examples here.

Demo

Code

Renders on Sketch, Web and Mobile

Documentation

There are no breaking changes in glamorous-primitives except for one thing which means you can do everything you used to do with glamorous and glamorous-native 😄

What's more ?

I am working on 👇🏼

className as prop using babel transform

className as prop using babel transform css prop (like glamorous)

Caveats

glamorous-primitives does not export the "tiny" version of glamorous like glamorous and glamorous-native.

Resources

Below is the list of resources where you can learn more about primitive interfaces, rendering process across multiple platform and styling the components

License

MIT