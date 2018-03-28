style primitive React interfaces with glamorous
You cannot use glamorous together with react-primitives to style the components.
Combine glamorous with react-primitives by removing implicit dependencies to render the same code across the targets.
Use this package only when you want to share the same code across multiple platforms. If you're looking to style the components for a specific platform use glamorous-native for React Native or glamorous for React
npm install glamorous-primitives --save
This also depends on
react and
react-primitives. Make sure you have them installed.
Code
Renders on Sketch, Web and Mobile
There are no breaking changes in
glamorous-primitives except for one thing which means you can do everything you used to do with
glamorous and
glamorous-native 😄
glamorous-primitives does not export the "tiny" version of glamorous like glamorous and glamorous-native.
