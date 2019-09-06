glamorous for React Native. React component styling solved with an elegant (inspired) API, small footprint, and great performance. For full feature documentation, see the glamorous docs.

Read the intro blogpost

The Problem

In React Native, we write styles within our JS, but you don't like having to create entire component functions just for styling purposes. You don't want to give a name to something that's purely style-related. And it's kind of annoying to do the StyleSheet.create , conditionals, and props-forwarding song and dance.

For example, this is what you have to do with StyleSheet :

const styles = StyleSheet.create({ text : { fontSize : 20 , textAlign : 'center' } }) function MyStyledText ( {style, ...rest} ) { return ( < Text style = {[styles.text, style ]} { ...rest } /> ) }

This solution

With glamorous-native , that example above looks as simple as this:

const MyStyledText = glamorous.text({ fontSize : 20 , textAlign : 'center' })

In fact, it's even better, because there are a bunch of features that make composing these components together really nice!

Oh, and what if you don't care to give MyStyledText a name? If you just want a text that's styled using StyleSheet ? You can do that too:

const {Text} = glamorous; function Section ( ) { return ( < Text fontSize = {20} textAlign = "center" > Hello world! </ Text > ) }

See more examples!

So that's the basics of this solution.. Let's get to the details!

Installation

This module is distributed via npm and should be installed as one of your project's dependencies :

npm install --save glamorous- native

This also depends on react and react-native ; you likely already have these dependencies since React Native projects are generally scaffolded.

From here you can now import this module:

import glamorous, {ThemeProvider} from 'glamorous-native'

Jest Configuration

To use glamorous-native in Jest (such as with snapshot tests), you need to configure the transformIgnorePatterns configuration in your package.json . More documentation about this can be found here.

{ "jest" : { "preset" : "react-native" , "transformIgnorePatterns" : [ "node_modules/(?!(jest-)?react-native|glamorous-native)" ] } }

Terms and concepts

glamorous

The glamorous function is the main (only) export. It allows you to create glamorous components that render the styles to the component you give it. This is done by forwarding a style prop to the component you tell it to render. But before we get into how you wrap custom components, let's talk about the built-in React Native components.

built-in React Native component factories

For every React Native element, there is an associated glamorous component factory attached to the glamorous function. As above, you can access these factories like so: glamorous.view , glamorous.text , etc.

const MyStyledView = glamorous.view({ margin : 1 }) <MyStyledView>{content}< /MyStyledView> / / rendered output: <View style={{margin: 1}}>{content}</ View>

glamorousComponentFactory

Whether you create one yourself or use one of the built-in ones mentioned above, each glamorousComponentFactory allows you to invoke it with styles and it returns you a new component which will have those styles applied when it's rendered. This is accomplished by generating a StyleSheet entry for the styles you give it and forwarding that style onto the rendered element. So if you're wrapping a component you intend to style, you'll need to make sure you accept the style as a property and apply it where you want the styles applied in your custom component (normally the root element).

const UnstyledComp = ( {style, children} ) => ( < View style = {[style, otherStyle ]}> {children} </ View > ) const MyStyledComp = glamorous(UnstyledComp)({ margin : 1 }) <MyStyledComp>{content}< /MyStyledComp> / / rendered output: <View style={[<glamor-generated-style>, otherStyle]}>{content}</ View>

The glamorousComponentFactory accepts any number of style object arguments. These can be style objects or functions which are invoked with props on every render and return style objects. To learn more about what these style objects can look like, please take a look at the StyleSheet documentation, and the supported styles for the React Native component ( View , Text , etc).

const MyStyledView = glamorous.view( { margin : 1 }, (props) => ({ padding : props.noPadding ? 0 : 4 }) ) <MyStyledView /> < MyStyledView noPadding /> // styles applied: {margin: 1, padding: 0}

You can also specify other styles you'd like applied to the component as well. StyleSheet created styles can be passed in the same way we've been passing in inline styles and dynamic styles based on props.

const styleSheetStyles = StyleSheet.create({ style1 : { paddingTop : 1 , paddingRight : 1 }, style2 : { paddingRight : 2 , paddingBottom : 2 } }) const style3 = { paddingBottom : 3 , paddingLeft : 3 } const style4 = { paddingLeft : 4 } const MyStyledView = glamorous.view( styleSheetStyles.style1, styleSheetStyles.style2, style3, style4 ) <MyStyledView />

GlamorousComponent

The GlamorousComponent is what is returned from the glamorousComponentFactory . Its job is to get all the styles together and forward a prepared style property onto your component.

supported props

By default GlamorousComponent supports two props: style and theme which are used to override the styles of the component in different scenarios. For a more detailed explanation see Overriding component styles and Theming sections below.

innerRef

This is a function and if provided, will be called with the inner element's reference.

const MyView = glamorous.view({ padding : 20 }) class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() { return () { return ( < MyView innerRef = {c => this._viewRef = c} /> ) } } }

other props

Only props that are safe to forward to the specific element (ie. that will ultimately be rendered) will be forwarded. So this is totally legit:

<MyStyledText size= "big" />

A use case for doing something like this would be for dynamic styles:

const staticStyles = { color : 'green' } const dynamicStyles = props => ({ fontSize : props.size === 'big' ? 32 : 24 }) const MyDynamicallyStyledText = glamorous.text(staticStyles, dynamicStyles)

The exception to this prop forwarding is the pre-created GlamorousComponent s (see below).

built-in GlamorousComponents

Often you want to style something without actually giving it a name (because naming things is hard). So glamorous also expose a pre-created GlamorousComponent for each React Native node type which makes this reasonable to do:

const {View, Text, TouchableHighlight, Image} = glamorous; function MyUserInterface ( {name, tagline, imageUrl, size, onPress} ) { const nameSize = size; const taglineSize = size * 0.5 ; return ( < View flex = {1} flexDirection = "column" justifyContent = "center" > < TouchableHighlight onPress = {onPress} underlayColor = "#336479" > < Image borderRadius = {90} height = {180} source = {{uri: imageUrl }} /> < Text fontSize = {nameSize} fontWeight = "bold" > {name} </ Text > </ TouchableHighlight > < Text fontSize = {taglineSize} color = "#767676" > {tagline} </ Text > </ View > ); }

Having to name all of this stuff could be tedious, so having these pre-built components is handy. The other handy bit here is that the props are the styles for these components. Notice that glamorous can distinguish between props that are for styling, and those that are have semantic meaning (like with the Image and Touchable components which make use of source and onPress props).

The style prop can be used to provide StyleSheet styles:

import glamorous, {withTheme} from 'glamorous-native' const {View, Text} = glamorous const predefinedStyle = StyleSheet.create({ view : { flex : 1 }, text : { color : '#767676' , fontSize : 18 } }) const MyUserInterface = withTheme( ( {tagline, theme} ) => ( < View style = {[predefinedStyle.view, { backgroundColor: theme.primaryColor }]}> < Text style = {predefinedStyle.text} > {tagline} </ Text > </ View > ))

One other tip... This totally works:

<glamorous.Text color= "blue" > JSX is pretty wild! </ glamorous.Text >

Overriding component styles

The most common scenario for using props is to override the style of an existing component (generated by glamorous or not). That can be achieved by using the props style and theme or simply component composition with glamorous() function.

If you're interested in knowing more about using the theme prop, see the Theming section instead for a more detailed explanation. In this section we'll explain how to use style and composition to override the styles of a component.

Let's see how that can be done in the examples below.

We'll use this as our GlamorousComponent :

const MyStyledText = glamorous.view({ margin : 1 , fontSize : 1 , padding : 1 })

using style

For each style you provide, the GlamorousComponent will append these styles, such that if they overlap the glamorous styles, the provided styles take the highest priority over the component's predefined styles and will override them. The rest will otherwise merge right in. This is similar to providing an array of styles to a component.

const styles = StyleSheet.create({ custom : { fontSize : 2 , padding : 2 } }) <MyStyledText style={styles.custom} />

using glamorous() composition

If we just want to extend the styles of an existing component, it can be done by using the glamorous() function.

const MyComposedStyledText = glamorous(MyStyledText)({ fontSize : 4 , padding : 4 }) <MyComposedStyledText />

In fact, the built-in React Native component factories provided are just an abstraction of this function, so glamorous.view could be written as glamorous(View) instead.

glamorous API

The glamorous function allows you to create your own glamorousComponentFactory see above for any component you have. For example:

const MyComponent = props => <Text {...props} /> const myGlamorousComponentFactory = glamorous(MyComponent) const MyGlamorousComponent = myGlamorousComponentFactory({/* styles */}) <MyGlamorousComponent numberOfLines={2} /* forwarded to the Text */ />

You can also provide a few options to help glamorous know how to handle your component:

displayName

The displayName of a React component is used by React in the React DevTools and is really handy for debugging React applications. Glamorous will do its best to give a good displayname for your component, but, for the example above, the best it can do is glamorous(MyComponent) . If you want to specify a displayName , you can do so with this property. For example:

const MyComponent = props => < Text { ...props } /> const myGlamorousComponentFactory = glamorous( MyComponent, {displayName: 'MyGlamorousComponent'} )

And now all components created by the myGlamorousComponentFactory will have the displayName of MyGlamorousComponent .

rootEl

React has an Unknown Prop Warning that it logs when you pass spurious props to elements: (i.e. <View big={true} /> ). Because you can style your components using props, glamorous needs to filter out the props you pass so it doesn't forward these on to the underlying React Native component. However, if you create your own factory using a custom component, glamorous will just forward all the props (because the component may actually need them and glamorous has no way of knowing). But in some cases, the component may be spreading all of the props onto the root element that it renders. For these cases, you can tell glamorous which element is being rendered and glamorous will apply the same logic for which props to forward that it does for the built-in factories. For example:

const MyComponent = props => <Text {...props} /> const myGlamorousComponentFactory = glamorous( MyComponent, {rootEl: Text} ) const MyGlamorousComponent = myGlamorousComponentFactory(props => ({ fontSize: props.big ? 36 : 24 })) <MyGlamorousComponent big={true} numberOfLines={1} /> // This will render: // <Text numberOfLines={1} /> // with {fontSize: 36} // `big` is not forwarded to MyComponent because the `rootEl` is a `Text` and `big` // is not a valid attribute for a `Text`, however `numberOfLines` will be forwarded // because `numberOfLines` is a valid prop

forwardProps

There are some cases where you're making a glamorousComponentFactory out of a custom component that spreads some of the properties across an underlying React Native component, but not all of them. In this case you should use rootEl to forward only the right props to be spread onto the React Native component, but you can also use forwardProps to specify extra props that should be forwarded. For example:

const MyComponent = ( {shouldRender, ...rest} ) => ( shouldRender ? <Text {...rest} /> : null ) const MyStyledComponent = glamorous(MyComponent, { forwardProps: ['shouldRender'], rootEl: Text })(props => ({ fontSize: props.big ? 36 : 24 })) <MyStyledComponent shouldRender={true} big={false} numberOfLines={1} /> // This will render: // <Text numberOfLines={1} /> // with {fontSize: 24} // `shouldRender` will be forwarded to `MyComponent` because it is included in // `forwardProps`. `big` will not be forwarded to `MyComponent` because `rootEl` // is a `Text` and that's not a valid prop for a `Text`, but it will be used in // the styles object function that determines the `fontSize`. Finally `numberOfLines` // will be forwarded to `MyComponent` because it is a valid prop for a `Text`

propsAreStyleOverrides

This allows you to use props as styles. When it's set to true, props will be added to the component's style object, taking precedence over existing values. Pre-built components like glamorous.Text use this option by default.

const GreenText = glamorous( Text, { propsAreStyleOverrides : true } )({ color : 'green' }) <GreenText fontSize={ 30 } selectable={ true } />

Theming

glamorous-native fully supports theming using a special <ThemeProvider> component.

It provides the theme to get all glamorous components down the tree.

import glamorous, {ThemeProvider} from 'glamorous-native' const theme = { main : { color : 'red' } } const secondaryTheme = { main : { color : 'blue' } } const Title = glamorous.text({ fontSize : 10 }, (props, theme) => ({ color : theme.main.color })) <ThemeProvider theme={theme}> < Title > Hello! </ Title > </ ThemeProvider > < ThemeProvider theme = {theme} > < View > < Title > Hello! </ Title > < ThemeProvider theme = {secondaryTheme} > {/* this will be blue */} < Title > Hello from here! </ Title > </ ThemeProvider > </ View > </ ThemeProvider > < ThemeProvider theme = {theme} > {/* this will be yellow */} < Title theme = {{main: { color: ' yellow '}}}> Hello! </ Title > </ ThemeProvider >

glamorous-native also exports a withTheme higher order component (HOC) so you can access your theme in any component!

import glamorous, {ThemeProvider, withTheme} from 'glamorous-native' const theme = { main : { color : 'red' } } const Title = glamorous.text({ fontSize : 19 }, (props, theme) => ({ color : theme.main.color })) const SubTitle = ( {children, theme: {color}} ) => ( < Text style = {{color}} > {children} </ Text > ) const ThemedSubTitle = withTheme(SubTitle) <ThemeProvider theme={theme}> < Title > Hello! </ Title > < ThemedSubTitle > from withTheme! </ ThemedSubTitle > </ ThemeProvider >

Or if you prefer decorator syntax:

import React, {Component} from 'react' import glamorous, {ThemeProvider, withTheme} from 'glamorous-native' const theme = { main : { color : 'red' } } const Title = glamorous.text({ fontSize : 10 }, (props, theme) => ({ color : theme.main.color })) @withTheme class SubTitle extends Component { render() { const {children, theme : { main : {color}}} = this .props return < Text style = {{color}} > {children} </ Text > } } <ThemeProvider theme={theme}> < Title > Hello! </ Title > < SubTitle > from withTheme! </ SubTitle > </ ThemeProvider >

withTheme expects a ThemeProvider further up the render tree and will warn in development if one is not found!

Context

context is an unstable API and it's not recommended to use it directly. However, if you need to use it for some reason, here's an example of how you could do that:

const dynamicStyles = ( props, theme, context ) => ({ color : context.isLoggedIn ? 'green' : 'red' }) const MyText = glamorous.text(dynamicStyles) MyText.contextTypes = { isLoggedIn : PropTypes.string, } class Parent extends React . Component { getChildContext() { return { isLoggedIn : true , } } render() { return < MyText > Greetings </ MyText > } } Parent.childContextTypes = { isLoggedIn : PropTypes.string, } <Parent />

Inspiration

This package was inspired by the work from people's work on the following projects:

Contributing

This project is in active development approaching completion. Your contributions are welcome! Take a look at the contributing guide and browse through the good first task issues.

semantic-release-badge: https://img.shields.io/badge/%20%20%F0%9F%93%A6%F0%9F%9A%80-semantic--release-e10079.svg?style=flat-square]