glamorous

by paypal
5.0.0

DEPRECATED: 💄 Maintainable CSS with React

Overview

Deprecated!
💄 glamorous has been deprecated in favor of 👩‍🎤 emotion. Please see https://github.com/paypal/glamorous/issues/419 for more information

Readme

STATUS: DEPRECATED AND UNMAINTAINED

For details on the unmaintained status (and to help people with an automated migration to emotion), see #419.

glamorous
glamorous 💄  

Maintainable CSS with React

Read the intro blogpost and the v4 announcement blog post

Build Status Code Coverage version downloads MIT License

All Contributors PRs Welcome Chat Code of Conduct

gzip size size module formats: umd, cjs, and es Watch on GitHub Star on GitHub Tweet

Table of Contents

Installation

You will find instructions to install glamorous here.

Usage

You will find a getting started guide here.

Documentation

You will find tutorials, examples, API documentation, and more at the glamorous website:

glamorous.rocks

Using glamorous with react-sketchapp

With the release of glamorous-primitives, now you can use glamorous with react-sketchapp to manage design systems and use React components for designs.

You can find documentation and related examples here.

Usage with Stylus

You can use glamorous-stylus for styling React components with Stylus. Find detailed documentation here.

Users

Who uses glamorous? See other/USERS.md and add yourself if you use glamorous!

Inspiration

This package was inspired by the work from people's work on the following projects:

Other Solutions

There are actually quite a few solutions to the general problem of styling in React. This isn't the place for a full-on comparison of features, but I'm unaware of any which supports all of the features which this library supports.

Support

If you need help, please fork this CodeSandbox and bring it up in the chat

Got Questions?

Check out the FAQ.

Swag 👕

A community member created this awesome t-shirt, and they're now available on Amazon! For every shirt purchased, GSM Studio will donate \$1 to Girls Who Code to support the next generation of programmers. The shirts come in various colors and sizes. In addition you can check out other clever t-shirts by GSM Studio.

glamorous Logo T-Shirt (light) glamorous Logo T-Shirt (dark)

Contributors

Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):


Kent C. Dodds
💻 📖 🚇 ⚠️ 👀
Ives van Hoorne
💡
Gerardo Nardelli
📖
Chandan Rai
📖
BinHong Lee
📖
Paul Molluzzo
📖 💡
Sriram Thiagarajan
💻

Pavithra Kodmad
💡
Alessandro Arnodo
💻 📖 ⚠️
Jason Miller
👀
Kyle Welch
👀 💡
Javi Velasco
👀
Brandon Dail
👀
Jason Brown
👀

jackyho112
💻 ⚠️
Kurtis Kemple
💻 ⚠️ 📖
Bernardo Raposo
📖 💡
Ryan Delaney
💻
Anthony Ng
📖
Matthew Crutchfield
💡
Kye Hohenberger
💻 ⚠️ 📖

Bernard Lin
📖 🔌
Miguel Correa
💻
Brian Hough
💡
Erik Cupal
💻
Kok J Sam
💻
Oleg Proskurin
📖
Luke John
💻

FredericH
💡
Atticus White
📖 🔌
marzelin
💻
iwantmyname
🚇
Ethan Godt

Zill Ding
💻
Dan Bradley
💻

Lufty Wiranda
💻
Ansuman Shah
💻 📖
Travis LaDuke
💡
Aydın Çağrı Dumlu
🐛 💻
Maja Wichrowska
🐛
Tom Liu
📖
Siddharth Kshetrapal
⚠️ 🔧

WillowHQ
📖
Mohammad Rajabifard
🐛 📖
Omar Albacha
💻 📖
tdeschryver
💻 ⚠️
Dylan Mozlowski
💻
andretshurotshka
💻 ⚠️
Danila
⚠️

Junyoung Clare Jang
💻 ⚠️
Björn Ricks
🐛 💻 📖 ⚠️
Tyler Deitz
💻
Shovan Chatterjee
📖
johnjessewood
💻
Daniel
💻 ⚠️
Ken Powers
🤔 💡

John Grishin
🐛 💻 ⚠️
Mordy Tikotzky
🐛 💻
Alasdair McLeay
💡
Ardamis Yeshak
🔧
Matthew Armstrong
⚠️
Wu Haotian
💻 ⚠️
Viktor Ivarsson
💻

Mitchell Hamilton
💻
Aaron Jensen
💻
Colin Howeth
💻 📖
Royston Shufflebotham
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT

