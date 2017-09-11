glamor

css in your javascript

npm install glamor --save

usage

import { css } from 'glamor' let rule = css({ color : 'red' , ':hover' : { color : 'pink' }, '@media(min-width: 300px)' : { color : 'green' , ':hover' : { color : 'yellow' } } }) <div {...rule} {...another}> zomg < /div> / / or as classes <div className={`${rule} ${another}`}> zomg </ div> let mono = css({ fontFamily : 'monospace' }) let bolder = css({ fontWeight : 'bolder' }) <div {...css(mono, bolder)}> bold code! </ div >

motivation

This expands on ideas from @vjeux's 2014 css-in-js talk. We introduce an api to annotate arbitrary dom nodes with style definitions ("rules") for, um, the greater good.

features

fast / efficient, with a fluent api

framework independent

adds vendor prefixes / fallback values

supports all the pseudo :classes/::elements

@media queries

queries @supports statements

statements @font-face / @keyframes

/ escape hatches for parent / child / contextual selectors

dev helper to simulate pseudo classes like :hover , etc

, etc server side / static rendering

tests / coverage

experimental - write real css, with syntax highlighting and linting

docs

extras

speedy mode

there are two methods by which the library adds styles to the document -

by appending css 'rules' to a browser backed stylesheet. This is really fast, but has the disadvantage of making the styles uneditable in the devtools sidebar.

by appending text nodes to a style tag. This is fairly slow, but doesn't have the editing drawback.

as a compromise, we enable the former 'speedy' mode NODE_ENV=production , and disable it otherwise. You can manually toggle this with the speedy() function.

characteristics

while glamor shares most common attributes of other inline style / css-in-js systems, here are some key differences -

uses 'real' stylesheets, so you can use all css features.

rules can be used as data-attributes or classNames.

simulate pseudo-classes with the simulate helper. very useful, especially when combined when hot-loading and/or editing directly in devtools.

helper. very useful, especially when combined when hot-loading and/or editing directly in devtools. really fast, by way of deduping rules, and using insertRule in production.

todo

redo all the docs

planned enhancements

notes on composition

