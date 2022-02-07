



Gladys Assistant

A privacy-first, open-source home assistant

Try • Getting Started • Contributors • Copyright & License

Try Gladys Assistant

You can try Gladys Assistant on our demo website.

Getting Started

To get started and install Gladys Assistant, you'll find everything on our website.

Pull requests are welcome

If you want to help us develop on Gladys Assistant, you need to first setup your development environment locally.

Then, read Contributing.md to learn more about our GitHub flow.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people 👏

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Read Contributing.md if you want to help us on Gladys Assistant.

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Gladys Assistant - Released under the Apache 2.0 License.