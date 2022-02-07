openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gladys

by GladysAssistant
3.6.0 (see all)

A privacy-first, open-source home assistant

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

40

License

CC-BY-NC-SA-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
this package has been deprecated

Readme



Gladys Assistant

A privacy-first, open-source home assistant

TryGetting StartedContributorsCopyright & License

Try Gladys Assistant

You can try Gladys Assistant on our demo website.

Getting Started

To get started and install Gladys Assistant, you'll find everything on our website.

Pull requests are welcome

If you want to help us develop on Gladys Assistant, you need to first setup your development environment locally.

Then, read Contributing.md to learn more about our GitHub flow.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people 👏


Pierre-Gilles Leymarie
💻 💼 📖 🤔
Vincent KULAK
💻 🚇 📖 🤔
Alexandre Trovato
💻 📖 🤔
Bertrand d'Aure
💻
Terdious
💻 🤔
Stéphane
💻 🚇 🤔
Scott Fischer
🌍

thib_rdr
📖
Callum Macdonald
📖
Redshark30
📖
Lamanda
💻
Thibaut Courvoisier
💻
Frédéric Le Barzic
💻
NickDub
💻

Cyril Beslay
💻
callemand
💻
Brad Sanders
📖
Rob McCann
💻
Ikko Ashimine
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Read Contributing.md if you want to help us on Gladys Assistant.

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Gladys Assistant - Released under the Apache 2.0 License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial