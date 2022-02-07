Try • Getting Started • Contributors • Copyright & License
You can try Gladys Assistant on our demo website.
To get started and install Gladys Assistant, you'll find everything on our website.
If you want to help us develop on Gladys Assistant, you need to first setup your development environment locally.
Then, read Contributing.md to learn more about our GitHub flow.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people 👏
|
Pierre-Gilles Leymarie
💻 💼 📖 🤔
|
Vincent KULAK
💻 🚇 📖 🤔
|
Alexandre Trovato
💻 📖 🤔
|
Bertrand d'Aure
💻
|
Terdious
💻 🤔
|
Stéphane
💻 🚇 🤔
|
Scott Fischer
🌍
|
thib_rdr
📖
|
Callum Macdonald
📖
|
Redshark30
📖
|
Lamanda
💻
|
Thibaut Courvoisier
💻
|
Frédéric Le Barzic
💻
|
NickDub
💻
|
Cyril Beslay
💻
|
callemand
💻
|
Brad Sanders
📖
|
Rob McCann
💻
|
Ikko Ashimine
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
Read Contributing.md if you want to help us on Gladys Assistant.
Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Gladys Assistant - Released under the Apache 2.0 License.