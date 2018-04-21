Part of a fork of @toji's gl-matrix split into smaller pieces: this package contains glMatrix.vec3 .

Usage

vec3 = require('gl-vec3')

Will load all of the module's functionality and expose it on a single object. Note that any of the methods may also be required directly from their files.

For example, the following are equivalent:

var scale = require ( 'gl-vec3' ).scale var scale = require ( 'gl-vec3/scale' )

API

Adds two vec3's

Get the angle between two 3D vectors

Math.ceil the components of a vec3

Creates a new vec3 initialized with values from an existing vector

Copy the values from one vec3 to another

Creates a new, empty vec3

Computes the cross product of two vec3's

Calculates the euclidian distance between two vec3's. Aliased as dist

Divides two vec3's. Aliased as div

Calculates the dot product of two vec3's

Returns whether or not the vectors have approximately the same elements in the same position.

Returns whether or not the vectors exactly have the same elements in the same position (when compared with ===)

Math.floor the components of a vec3

Perform some operation over an array of vec3s.

Creates a new vec3 initialized with the given values

Returns the inverse of the components of a vec3

Calculates the length of a vec3. Aliased as len

Performs a linear interpolation between two vec3's

Returns the maximum of two vec3's

Returns the minimum of two vec3's

Multiplies two vec3's. Aliased as mul

Negates the components of a vec3

Normalize a vec3

Generates a random vector with the given scale

Rotate a 3D vector around the x-axis

Rotate a 3D vector around the y-axis

Rotate a 3D vector around the z-axis

Math.round the components of a vec3

Scales a vec3 by a scalar number

Adds two vec3's after scaling the second operand by a scalar value

Set the components of a vec3 to the given values

Calculates the squared euclidian distance between two vec3's. Aliased as sqrDist

Calculates the squared length of a vec3. Aliased as sqrLen

Subtracts vector b from vector a. Aliased as sub

Transforms the vec3 with a mat3.

Transforms the vec3 with a mat4. 4th vector component is implicitly '1'

Transforms the vec3 with a quat

License

zlib. See LICENSE.md for details.