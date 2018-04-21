openbase logo
gl-vec3

by stackgl
1.1.3

gl-matrix's vec3, split into smaller pieces

Downloads/wk

123K

43

4yrs ago

4

0

Zlib

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

gl-vec3

stable

Part of a fork of @toji's gl-matrix split into smaller pieces: this package contains glMatrix.vec3.

Usage

NPM

vec3 = require('gl-vec3')

Will load all of the module's functionality and expose it on a single object. Note that any of the methods may also be required directly from their files.

For example, the following are equivalent:

var scale = require('gl-vec3').scale
var scale = require('gl-vec3/scale')

API

add(out:vec3, a:vec3, b:vec3)

Adds two vec3's

angle(a:vec3, b:vec3)

Get the angle between two 3D vectors

ceil(out:vec3, a:vec3)

Math.ceil the components of a vec3

clone(a:vec3)

Creates a new vec3 initialized with values from an existing vector

copy(out:vec3, a:vec3)

Copy the values from one vec3 to another

create()

Creates a new, empty vec3

cross(out:vec3, a:vec3, b:vec3)

Computes the cross product of two vec3's

distance(a:vec3, b:vec3)

Calculates the euclidian distance between two vec3's. Aliased as dist

divide(out:vec3, a:vec3, b:vec3)

Divides two vec3's. Aliased as div

dot(a:vec3, b:vec3)

Calculates the dot product of two vec3's

equals(a:vec3, b:vec3)

Returns whether or not the vectors have approximately the same elements in the same position.

exactEquals(a:vec3, b:vec3)

Returns whether or not the vectors exactly have the same elements in the same position (when compared with ===)

floor(out:vec3, a:vec3)

Math.floor the components of a vec3

forEach(a:Array, stride:Number, offset:Number, count:Number, fn:Function, [arg]:Object)

Perform some operation over an array of vec3s.

fromValues(x:Number, y:Number, z:Number)

Creates a new vec3 initialized with the given values

inverse(out:vec3, a:vec3)

Returns the inverse of the components of a vec3

length(a:vec3)

Calculates the length of a vec3. Aliased as len

lerp(out:vec3, a:vec3, b:vec3, t:Number)

Performs a linear interpolation between two vec3's

max(out:vec3, a:vec3, b:vec3)

Returns the maximum of two vec3's

min(out:vec3, a:vec3, b:vec3)

Returns the minimum of two vec3's

multiply(out:vec3, a:vec3, b:vec3)

Multiplies two vec3's. Aliased as mul

negate(out:vec3, a:vec3)

Negates the components of a vec3

normalize(out:vec3, a:vec3)

Normalize a vec3

random(out:vec3, [scale]:Number)

Generates a random vector with the given scale

rotateX(out:vec3, a:vec3, b:vec3, c:Number)

Rotate a 3D vector around the x-axis

rotateY(out:vec3, a:vec3, b:vec3, c:Number)

Rotate a 3D vector around the y-axis

rotateZ(out:vec3, a:vec3, b:vec3, c:Number)

Rotate a 3D vector around the z-axis

round(out:vec3, a:vec3)

Math.round the components of a vec3

scale(out:vec3, a:vec3, b:Number)

Scales a vec3 by a scalar number

scaleAndAdd(out:vec3, a:vec3, b:vec3, scale:Number)

Adds two vec3's after scaling the second operand by a scalar value

set(out:vec3, x:Number, y:Number, z:Number)

Set the components of a vec3 to the given values

squaredDistance(a:vec3, b:vec3)

Calculates the squared euclidian distance between two vec3's. Aliased as sqrDist

squaredLength(a:vec3)

Calculates the squared length of a vec3. Aliased as sqrLen

subtract(out:vec3, a:vec3, b:vec3)

Subtracts vector b from vector a. Aliased as sub

transformMat3(out:vec3, a:vec3, m:mat3)

Transforms the vec3 with a mat3.

transformMat4(out:vec3, a:vec3, m:mat4)

Transforms the vec3 with a mat4. 4th vector component is implicitly '1'

transformQuat(out:vec3, a:vec3, q:quat)

Transforms the vec3 with a quat

License

zlib. See LICENSE.md for details.

