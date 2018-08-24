Part of a fork of @toji's
gl-matrix split into smaller pieces: this
package contains
glMatrix.vec2.
vec2 = require('gl-vec2')
Will load all of the module's functionality and expose it on a single object. Note that any of the methods may also be required directly from their files.
For example, the following are equivalent:
var scale = require('gl-vec2').scale
var scale = require('gl-vec2/scale')
Adds two vec2's
Math.ceil the components of a vec2
Creates a new vec2 initialized with values from an existing vector
Copy the values from one vec2 to another
Creates a new, empty vec2
Computes the cross product of two vec2's Note that the cross product must by definition produce a 3D vector
Calculates the euclidian distance between two vec2's. Aliased as
dist.
Divides two vec2's. Aliased as
div.
Calculates the dot product of two vec2's
Returns whether or not the vectors have approximately the same elements in the same position.
Returns whether or not the vectors exactly have the same elements in the same position (when compared with ===)
Math.floor the components of a vec2
Perform some operation over an array of vec2s.
Creates a new vec2 initialized with the given values
Returns the inverse of the components of a vec2
Calculates the length of a vec2. Aliased as
len.
Performs a linear interpolation between two vec2's
Limit the magnitude of this vector to the value used for the
max parameter
Returns the maximum of two vec2's
Returns the minimum of two vec2's
Multiplies two vec2's. Aliased as
mul.
Negates the components of a vec2
Normalize a vec2
Generates a random vector with the given scale
Math.round the components of a vec2
Rotates a vec2 by an angle (in radians)
Scales a vec2 by a scalar number
Adds two vec2's after scaling the second operand by a scalar value
Set the components of a vec2 to the given values
Calculates the squared euclidian distance between two vec2's. Aliased as
sqrDist.
Calculates the squared length of a vec2. Aliased as
sqrLen.
Subtracts vector b from vector a. Aliased as
sub.
Transforms the vec2 with a mat2
Transforms the vec2 with a mat2d
Transforms the vec2 with a mat3 3rd vector component is implicitly '1'
Transforms the vec2 with a mat4 3rd vector component is implicitly '0' 4th vector component is implicitly '1'
zlib. See LICENSE.md for details.