Part of a fork of @toji's gl-matrix split into smaller pieces: this package contains glMatrix.vec2 .

Usage

vec2 = require('gl-vec2')

Will load all of the module's functionality and expose it on a single object. Note that any of the methods may also be required directly from their files.

For example, the following are equivalent:

var scale = require ( 'gl-vec2' ).scale var scale = require ( 'gl-vec2/scale' )

API

Adds two vec2's

Math.ceil the components of a vec2

Creates a new vec2 initialized with values from an existing vector

Copy the values from one vec2 to another

Creates a new, empty vec2

Computes the cross product of two vec2's Note that the cross product must by definition produce a 3D vector

Calculates the euclidian distance between two vec2's. Aliased as dist .

Divides two vec2's. Aliased as div .

Calculates the dot product of two vec2's

Returns whether or not the vectors have approximately the same elements in the same position.

Returns whether or not the vectors exactly have the same elements in the same position (when compared with ===)

Math.floor the components of a vec2

Perform some operation over an array of vec2s.

Creates a new vec2 initialized with the given values

Returns the inverse of the components of a vec2

Calculates the length of a vec2. Aliased as len .

Performs a linear interpolation between two vec2's

Limit the magnitude of this vector to the value used for the max parameter

Returns the maximum of two vec2's

Returns the minimum of two vec2's

Multiplies two vec2's. Aliased as mul .

Negates the components of a vec2

Normalize a vec2

Generates a random vector with the given scale

Math.round the components of a vec2

Rotates a vec2 by an angle (in radians)

Scales a vec2 by a scalar number

Adds two vec2's after scaling the second operand by a scalar value

Set the components of a vec2 to the given values

Calculates the squared euclidian distance between two vec2's. Aliased as sqrDist .

Calculates the squared length of a vec2. Aliased as sqrLen .

Subtracts vector b from vector a. Aliased as sub .

Transforms the vec2 with a mat2

Transforms the vec2 with a mat2d

Transforms the vec2 with a mat3 3rd vector component is implicitly '1'

Transforms the vec2 with a mat4 3rd vector component is implicitly '0' 4th vector component is implicitly '1'

License

zlib. See LICENSE.md for details.