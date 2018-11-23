WebGL vertex array object wrapper/polyfill

Example

Try out the demo in your browser

var shell = require ( "gl-now" )() var createBuffer = require ( "gl-buffer" ) var createVAO = require ( "gl-vao" ) var glslify = require ( "glslify" ) var createShader = require ( "gl-shader" ) var vao, shader shell.on( "gl-init" , function ( ) { var gl = shell.gl shader = createShader(gl, glslify( "\ attribute vec2 position;\ attribute vec3 color;\ varying vec3 fragColor;\ void main() {\ gl_Position = vec4(position, 0, 1.0);\ fragColor = color;\ }" , { inline : true } ), glslify( "\ precision highp float;\ varying vec3 fragColor;\ void main() {\ gl_FragColor = vec4(fragColor, 1.0);\ }" , { inline : true } ) ); shader.attributes.position.location = 0 shader.attributes.color.location = 1 vao = createVAO(gl, [ { "buffer" : createBuffer(gl, [ -1 , 0 , 0 , -1 , 1 , 1 ]), "type" : gl.FLOAT, "size" : 2 }, [ 0.8 , 1 , 0.5 ] ]) }) shell.on( "gl-render" , function ( t ) { var gl = shell.gl shader.bind() vao.bind() vao.draw(gl.TRIANGLES, 3 ) vao.unbind() })

Assuming everything worked, here is what it should look like:

Install

Use npm:

npm install gl-vao

To compile demos in for your browser try browserify or beefy.

API

var createVAO = require ( "gl-vao" )

var vao = createVAO(gl, attributes[, elements][, elementsType])

Creates a vertex array object

gl is the gl context in which the vertex array object is created

attributes is an array of objects that give the attributes bound to particular locations starting at 0. Each of these attributes is either an array-like object of length 4 or less representing a constant attribute value, or else it is an object with the following properties that correspond to the parameters passed to gl.vertexAttribPointer buffer a gl-buffer object encoding a webgl buffer size the size of the attribute (default 4) type the type of the attribute (default gl.FLOAT ) normalized a flag that checks whether the attribute should be normalized or not stride the stride of the attribute in bytes (default 0) offset offset to the start of the attribute in the buffer in bytes (default 0)

elements is a buffer created using gl-buffer encoding the state of the vertex elements

elementsType the type of data contained within the element buffer, if given. Defaults to gl.UNSIGNED_SHORT . Acceptable values are gl.UNSIGNED_BYTE , gl.UNSIGNED_SHORT . If the OES_element_index_uint extension is available and active, gl.UNSIGNED_INT may also be used.

Binds the vertex array object to the active vertex state.

Unbinds the vertex array object.

Note You should call this method before switching back to using vertex arrays and buffers as usual. Failing to do so can cause the state of the vertex array object to become corrupted. However, it is acceptable to skip the unbind step if another vertex array object is immediately bound.

Draws the vertex array object.

mode is the mode to use when drawing the buffer, for example gl.TRIANGLES , gl.LINES , etc.

is the mode to use when drawing the buffer, for example , , etc. count is the number of vertices to draw.

is the number of vertices to draw. offset is the offset to start drawing from. Default 0

Updates the contents of the vertex array object using the same syntax and conventions as the constructor.

Destroys the vertex array object and releases all of its resources.

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License