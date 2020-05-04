openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gu

gl-util

by Dmitry Iv.
3.1.3 (see all)

Set of practical webgl functions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

119K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gl-util unstable

Set of practical functions for webgl.

npm install gl-util

const u = require('gl-util');

let gl = u.context(canvas)

let prog = u.program(gl, `
    precision mediump float;

    attribute vec2 position;

    void main() {
        gl_Position = vec4(position * 2. - 1., 0, 1);
    }
`, `
    precision mediump float;

    uniform vec4 color;

    void main () {
        gl_FragColor = color;
    }
`);
u.attribute(prog, 'position', [0,0, 1,0, 0,1]);
u.uniform(prog, 'color', [1, .2, 0, 1.]);

gl.drawArrays(gl.TRIANGLES, 0, 3);

API

context(container|canvas|options?)

Create and/or return WebGL context for the canvas element, possibly based on options. If container is not defined, document.body is used.

OptionMeaning
canvasA canvas element to obtain context for.
containerAn element to create canvas in and return context for it.
widthIf specified, will set the canvas width.
heightIf specified, will set the canvas height.
pixelRatioMultiplier for width and height.
attributesAttributes object. Available attributes: alpha, depth, stencil, antialias, premultipliedAlpha, preserveDrawingBuffer and failIfMajorPerformanceCaveat.
const getContext = require('gl-util/context')

// create canvas element in the document.body and retrieve context for it
let gl = getContext({
    attributes: {
        antialias: true
    }
})

prog = program(gl, prog|vert?, frag?)

Set active program or create a new program from vertex and fragment sources. Programs are cached for the context by source. The WebGLProgram instance is returned.

const program = require('gl-util/program')

// create and set program
let prog = program(gl, `
    precision mediump float;

    attribute vec2 position;

    void main() {
        gl_Position = vec4(position * 2. - 1., 0, 1);
    }
`, `
    precision mediump float;

    uniform sampler2D image;
    uniform vec2 shape;
    uniform float x;

    void main () {
        gl_FragColor = texture2D(image, gl_FragCoord.xy / shape);
    }
`)

// set active program
program(gl, prog)

unif = uniform(gl|program, {name: data, ...} | name?, data?)

Get/set uniform or multiple uniforms. Returns an object with uniform parameters: {name, location, data, type}. Uniforms are stored per-program instance.

const uniform = require('gl-util/uniform')

uniform(gl, 'color', [1, .2, 0, 1]);

txt = texture(gl, {name: params, ...} | name?, params?)

Set texture[s] data or parameters:

NameMeaning
dataData passed to texture. Can be array, typed array, image, canvas or string denoting the URL of image to load.
indexTexture unit number, if undefined - calculated automatically.
filterSets texture scaling for both min and mag. Can be defined as two separate properties minFilter and magFilter. By default gl.LINEAR.
wrapDefines texture tiling vertically and horizontally. Can be defined precisely as wrapS and wrapT. By default gl.CLAMP_TO_EDGE, can be gl.MIRRORED_REPEAT or gl..
widthIn pixels
heightIn pixels
formatgl.ALPHA, gl.RGB, gl.RGBA (default), gl.LUMINANCE, gl.LUMINANCE_ALPHA, gl.DEPTH_COMPONENT, gl.DEPTH_STENCIL, etc
typegl.UNSIGNED_BYTE, can be gl.FLOAT with proper extension enabled
level0, mipmap level.

Returns object with texture properties {data, index, location, minFilter, magFilter, wrapS, wrapT, width, height, format, type, texture}.

const texture = require('gl-util/texture')

let {width, height} = texture(gl, 'image', './picture.gif');

attr = attribute(gl, {name: params, ...} | name?, params?)

Set attribute[s] data or parameters:

NameDefaultMeaning
datanullData for the attribute, can be array, typed array or array buffer
size2Number of data items per vertex
stride0Offset in bytes between the beginning of consecutive vertex attributes.
offset0Offset in bytes of the first component in the data. Must be a multiple of type.
typegl.FLOATData type of each component in the data array. Must be one of: gl.BYTE, gl.UNSIGNED_BYTE, gl.SHORT, gl.UNSIGNED_SHORT, gl.FLOAT.
usagegl.STATIC_DRAWMode of draw: gl.STATIC_DRAW (rare changes), gl.DYNAMIC_DRAW (frequent changes) or gl.STREAM_DRAW (frequent updates)
normalizedfalseIf fixed-point data values should be normalized or are to converted to fixed point values when accessed.
index0Attribute unit number, detected automatically if omitted.
targetgl.ARRAY_BUFFER
buffernullWebGLBuffer to use for attribute

Returns attribute properties {data, size, stride, offset, usage, type, normalized, index, target, buffer}.

const attribute = require('gl-util/attribute')

attribute(gl, 'position', [0,0,1,0,0,1]);

clear(gl, optsion?)

Clear the viewport.

Motivation

There are regl, stack.gl and many other WegGL components or frameworks, so why gl-util?

  • WebGL frameworks API is usually difficult to remember, not much better than pure WebGL, although regl does a great job. gl-util is like functions from any WebGL tutorial - tiny, handy and already familiar.
  • gl-util does not supersede WebGL API - that allows for debugging pure WebGL at any moment.
  • gl-util is tiny - if one needs minimalistic WebGL setup it may be better to opt for a couple of functions than massive stack.gl components or regl (70kb+).
  • regl API may be cumbersome for organizing components

License

(c) 2018 Dmitry Yv. MIT License

so

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial