Set of practical functions for webgl.
const u = require('gl-util');
let gl = u.context(canvas)
let prog = u.program(gl, `
precision mediump float;
attribute vec2 position;
void main() {
gl_Position = vec4(position * 2. - 1., 0, 1);
}
`, `
precision mediump float;
uniform vec4 color;
void main () {
gl_FragColor = color;
}
`);
u.attribute(prog, 'position', [0,0, 1,0, 0,1]);
u.uniform(prog, 'color', [1, .2, 0, 1.]);
gl.drawArrays(gl.TRIANGLES, 0, 3);
context(container|canvas|options?)
Create and/or return WebGL context for the canvas element, possibly based on options. If
container is not defined,
document.body is used.
|Option
|Meaning
canvas
|A canvas element to obtain context for.
container
|An element to create canvas in and return context for it.
width
|If specified, will set the canvas width.
height
|If specified, will set the canvas height.
pixelRatio
|Multiplier for
width and
height.
attributes
|Attributes object. Available attributes:
alpha,
depth,
stencil,
antialias,
premultipliedAlpha,
preserveDrawingBuffer and
failIfMajorPerformanceCaveat.
const getContext = require('gl-util/context')
// create canvas element in the document.body and retrieve context for it
let gl = getContext({
attributes: {
antialias: true
}
})
prog = program(gl, prog|vert?, frag?)
Set active program or create a new program from vertex and fragment sources. Programs are cached for the context by source. The WebGLProgram instance is returned.
const program = require('gl-util/program')
// create and set program
let prog = program(gl, `
precision mediump float;
attribute vec2 position;
void main() {
gl_Position = vec4(position * 2. - 1., 0, 1);
}
`, `
precision mediump float;
uniform sampler2D image;
uniform vec2 shape;
uniform float x;
void main () {
gl_FragColor = texture2D(image, gl_FragCoord.xy / shape);
}
`)
// set active program
program(gl, prog)
unif = uniform(gl|program, {name: data, ...} | name?, data?)
Get/set uniform or multiple uniforms. Returns an object with uniform parameters:
{name, location, data, type}. Uniforms are stored per-program instance.
const uniform = require('gl-util/uniform')
uniform(gl, 'color', [1, .2, 0, 1]);
txt = texture(gl, {name: params, ...} | name?, params?)
Set texture[s] data or parameters:
|Name
|Meaning
data
|Data passed to texture. Can be array, typed array, image, canvas or string denoting the URL of image to load.
index
|Texture unit number, if undefined - calculated automatically.
filter
|Sets texture scaling for both min and mag. Can be defined as two separate properties
minFilter and
magFilter. By default
gl.LINEAR.
wrap
|Defines texture tiling vertically and horizontally. Can be defined precisely as
wrapS and
wrapT. By default
gl.CLAMP_TO_EDGE, can be
gl.MIRRORED_REPEAT or
gl..
width
|In pixels
height
|In pixels
format
gl.ALPHA,
gl.RGB,
gl.RGBA (default),
gl.LUMINANCE,
gl.LUMINANCE_ALPHA,
gl.DEPTH_COMPONENT,
gl.DEPTH_STENCIL, etc
type
gl.UNSIGNED_BYTE, can be
gl.FLOAT with proper extension enabled
level
0, mipmap level.
Returns object with texture properties
{data, index, location, minFilter, magFilter, wrapS, wrapT, width, height, format, type, texture}.
const texture = require('gl-util/texture')
let {width, height} = texture(gl, 'image', './picture.gif');
attr = attribute(gl, {name: params, ...} | name?, params?)
Set attribute[s] data or parameters:
|Name
|Default
|Meaning
data
null
|Data for the attribute, can be array, typed array or array buffer
size
2
|Number of data items per vertex
stride
0
|Offset in bytes between the beginning of consecutive vertex attributes.
offset
0
|Offset in bytes of the first component in the data. Must be a multiple of type.
type
gl.FLOAT
|Data type of each component in the
data array. Must be one of:
gl.BYTE,
gl.UNSIGNED_BYTE,
gl.SHORT,
gl.UNSIGNED_SHORT,
gl.FLOAT.
usage
gl.STATIC_DRAW
|Mode of draw:
gl.STATIC_DRAW (rare changes),
gl.DYNAMIC_DRAW (frequent changes) or
gl.STREAM_DRAW (frequent updates)
normalized
false
|If fixed-point data values should be normalized or are to converted to fixed point values when accessed.
index
0
|Attribute unit number, detected automatically if omitted.
target
gl.ARRAY_BUFFER
buffer
null
|WebGLBuffer to use for attribute
Returns attribute properties
{data, size, stride, offset, usage, type, normalized, index, target, buffer}.
const attribute = require('gl-util/attribute')
attribute(gl, 'position', [0,0,1,0,0,1]);
clear(gl, optsion?)
Clear the viewport.
There are regl, stack.gl and many other WegGL components or frameworks, so why gl-util?
