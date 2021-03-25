Each commit that gets to gl-transitions/gl-transitions's master automatically generate a new npm minor release.
NB. This is a technical documentation, for more informal information, please see https://gl-transitions.com/ homepage.
This document specifies GL Transition Specification v1,
1 as in
gl-transitions @ 1 (consistently to the NPM package major). For any breaking changes in this specification, semver will be respected and the major will get bumped.
A Transition is an animation that smoothly animates the intermediary steps between 2 textures:
from and
to. The step is specified by a
progress value that moves from
0.0 to
1.0.
important feature to respect: When progress is 0.0, exclusively the
fromtexture must be rendered. When progress is 1.0, exclusively the
totexture must be rendered.
// transition of a simple fade.
vec4 transition (vec2 uv) {
return mix(
getFromColor(uv),
getToColor(uv),
progress
);
}
A GL Transition is a GLSL code that implements a
transition function which takes a
vec2 uv pixel position and returns a
vec4 color. This color represents the mix of the
from to the
to textures based on the variation of a contextual
progress value from
0.0 to
1.0.
progress (float): a value that moves from 0.0 to 1.0 during the transition.
ratio (float): the ratio of the viewport. It equals
width / height. (width and height are not exposed because you don't need them. A transition code should be scalable to any size. ratio can still be used to preserve some shape ratio, e.g. you want to draw squares)
vec4 getFromColor(vec2 uv): lookup the "from" texture at a given uv coordinate.
vec4 getToColor(vec2 uv): lookup the "to" texture at a given uv coordinate.
don't directly use
texture2Dto get a texture pixel out of from and to textures. Instead, use
getFromColor(vec2)and
getToColor(vec2). That way, the "implementer" can properly implement ratio preserving support as well as chosing a different color for the "out of bound" case.
Transition parameters are parameters than the final user can set to tweak the transition. They are constant over a full run of a transition (no parameter changes when progress moves from 0.0 to 1.0).
any constant you define in your transitions are potential parameters to expose.
When you define a transition parameter, you must also define a default value that will get set in case the final user didn't provided it. It's unfortunately not possible to initialize a uniform in GLSL 120 (WebGL 1) but we support commented code
// = value
Examples:
uniform float foo; // = 42.0
uniform vec2 foo; // = vec2(42.0, 42.0)
The following variants are also supported:
uniform float foo/* = 42.0 */;
uniform vec2 foo /*= vec2(42.0, 42.0)*/, bar /* = vec2(1.) */;
uniform vec2 foo, bar; // = vec2(1.0, 2.0); // both at the same time ! (needs a ';' if you have this second //, like usual glsl code)
