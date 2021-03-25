Each commit that gets to gl-transitions/gl-transitions's master automatically generate a new npm minor release.

GL Transition Specification v1

NB. This is a technical documentation, for more informal information, please see https://gl-transitions.com/ homepage.

This document specifies GL Transition Specification v1, 1 as in gl-transitions @ 1 (consistently to the NPM package major). For any breaking changes in this specification, semver will be respected and the major will get bumped.

What is a transition?

A Transition is an animation that smoothly animates the intermediary steps between 2 textures: from and to . The step is specified by a progress value that moves from 0.0 to 1.0 .

important feature to respect: When progress is 0.0, exclusively the from texture must be rendered. When progress is 1.0, exclusively the to texture must be rendered.

GL Transition

vec4 transition ( vec2 uv) { return mix ( getFromColor(uv), getToColor(uv), progress ); }

A GL Transition is a GLSL code that implements a transition function which takes a vec2 uv pixel position and returns a vec4 color. This color represents the mix of the from to the to textures based on the variation of a contextual progress value from 0.0 to 1.0 .

Contextual variables

progress (float): a value that moves from 0.0 to 1.0 during the transition.

(float): a value that during the transition. ratio (float): the ratio of the viewport. It equals width / height . (width and height are not exposed because you don't need them. A transition code should be scalable to any size. ratio can still be used to preserve some shape ratio, e.g. you want to draw squares)

Contextual functions

vec4 getFromColor(vec2 uv) : lookup the "from" texture at a given uv coordinate.

: lookup the "from" texture at a given uv coordinate. vec4 getToColor(vec2 uv) : lookup the "to" texture at a given uv coordinate.

don't directly use texture2D to get a texture pixel out of from and to textures. Instead, use getFromColor(vec2) and getToColor(vec2) . That way, the "implementer" can properly implement ratio preserving support as well as chosing a different color for the "out of bound" case.

Transition parameters

Transition parameters are parameters than the final user can set to tweak the transition. They are constant over a full run of a transition (no parameter changes when progress moves from 0.0 to 1.0).

any constant you define in your transitions are potential parameters to expose.

When you define a transition parameter, you must also define a default value that will get set in case the final user didn't provided it. It's unfortunately not possible to initialize a uniform in GLSL 120 (WebGL 1) but we support commented code // = value

Examples:

uniform float foo; uniform vec2 foo;

The following variants are also supported:

uniform float foo ; uniform vec2 foo , bar ; uniform vec2 foo, bar;

TBD this is not finished to be written. just keeping these notes around...