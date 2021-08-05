openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gtu

gl-transition-utils

by @greweb
1.18.0 (see all)

libraries to run GL Transitions and source code of

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28

GitHub Stars

708

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

This repository hosts multiple packages for gl-transitions.

  • gl-transition: a light function to render a GL Transition frame with a WebGLRenderingContext.
  • regl-transition: a function to render a GL Transition with a regl context.
  • react-gl-transition: a React component to render a GL Transition in gl-react v3.
  • website: gl-transitions.com source code. it automatically gets redeployed from master branch.
  • regl-transition-example: example for regl-transition.

Kudos

Libraries

Services

Others

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial