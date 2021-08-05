This repository hosts multiple packages for gl-transitions.
- gl-transition: a light function to render a GL Transition frame with a WebGLRenderingContext.
- regl-transition: a function to render a GL Transition with a regl context.
- react-gl-transition: a React component to render a GL Transition in gl-react v3.
- website: gl-transitions.com source code. it automatically gets redeployed from
master branch.
- regl-transition-example: example for regl-transition.
