WebGL texture object wrapper
Try it in your browser right now
var shell = require("gl-now")()
var createShader = require("gl-shader")
var createTexture = require("gl-texture2d")
var drawTriangle = require("a-big-triangle")
var baboon = require("baboon-image")
var glslify = require("glslify")
var createShader = glslify({
vertex:"\
attribute vec2 position;\
varying vec2 texCoord;\
void main() {\
gl_Position = vec4(position, 0, 1);\
texCoord = vec2(0.0,1.0)+vec2(0.5,-0.5) * (position + 1.0);\
}",
fragment: "\
precision highp float;\
uniform sampler2D texture;\
varying vec2 texCoord;\
void main() {\
gl_FragColor = texture2D(texture, texCoord);\
}",
inline: true
})
var shader, texture
shell.on("gl-init", function() {
var gl = shell.gl
//Create texture
texture = createTexture(gl, baboon)
//Create shader
shader = createShader(gl)
shader.attributes.position.location = 0
})
shell.on("gl-render", function() {
//Draw it
shader.bind()
shader.uniforms.texture = texture.bind()
drawTriangle(shell.gl)
})
Here is what it should look like:
npm install gl-texture2d
var createTexture = require("gl-texture2d")
There are three basic usage patterns for
createTexture:
var tex = createTexture(gl, shape[, format, type])
Creates an unitialized texture with the given dimensions and format
shape is a length 2 array representing the
[width, height] of the texture
format (optional) is the format of the texture (default
gl.RGBA)
type is the type of texture (default
gl.UNSIGNED_BYTE)
var tex = createTexture(gl, domElement[, format, type])
Creates a texture from the given data source. Where
domElement is one of the following items:
ImageData object
HTMLCanvas object
HTMLImage object
HTMLVideo object
And
format is an OpenGL data format or defaults to
gl.RGBA and
type is the storage type which defaults to
gl.UNSIGNED_BYTE
var tex = createTexture(gl, rawObject[, format, type])
Creates a texture from the given raw element.
rawObject is a DOM-like element that have a
raw,
width and
height fields.
raw is a value that directly get passed to
texImage2D /
texSubImage2D.
This allows to support non-DOM implementation of WebGL like gl-headless.
var tex = createTexture(gl, array)
Creates a texture from an ndarray. The rules for selecting the format and type depend on the shape of the ndarray. The type of the texture is inferred according to the following rules. Let:
dtype = ndarray.dtype(array)
shape = array.shape
Then the rules for
type and
format are defined according to the following table:
dtype
shape
format
type
float*
|[w,h]
|LUMINANCE
|FLOAT
float*
|[w,h,1]
|ALPHA
|FLOAT
float*
|[w,h,2]
|LUMINANCE_ALPHA
|FLOAT
float*
|[w,h,3]
|RGB
|FLOAT
float*
|[w,h,4]
|RGBA
|FLOAT
(u)int*
|[w,h]
|LUMINANCE
|UNSIGNED_BYTE
(u)int*
|[w,h,1]
|ALPHA
|UNSIGNED_BYTE
(u)int*
|[w,h,2]
|LUMINANCE_ALPHA
|UNSIGNED_BYTE
(u)int*
|[w,h,3]
|RGB
|UNSIGNED_BYTE
(u)int*
|[w,h,4]
|RGBA
|UNSIGNED_BYTE
Other combinations of shape and dtype are invalid and throw an error.
tex.bind([texUnit])
Binds the texture for use. Basically a short cut for:
gl.activeTexture(gl.TEXTURE0 + texUnit)
gl.bindTexture(gl.TEXTURE_2D, this.handle)
If
texUnit is not specified then the active texture is not changed.
Returns The texture unit the texture is bound to.
tex.dispose()
Destroys the texture object and releases all of its resources. Under the hood this is equivalent to:
gl.deleteTexture(this.handle)
tex.setPixels(data[, offset, mipLevel])
Unpacks
data into a subregion of the texture. As before in the constructor
data can be either an
ndarray,
HTMLCanvas,
HTMLImage,
HTMLVideo or a
rawObject. If
data is an ndarray it must have a compatible format with the initial array layout.
offset is a length 2 array representing the offset into which the pixels will be written in
[x,y]. (Default:
[0,0])
mipLevel is the mip level to write to. (Default
0)
If
data is an
ndarray the same rules as in the constructor are followed for converting the type of the buffer.
tex.generateMipmap()
Generates mipmaps for the texture. This will fail if the texture dimensions are not a power of two.
tex.shape
An array representing the dimensions of the texture in
[width, height]. Writing to this value will resize the texture and invalidate its contents. For example, to resize the texture
tex to the shape
[newWidth, newHeight] you can do:
tex.shape = [newWidth, newHeight]
tex.wrap
Texture wrap around behavior for x/y of the texture. Used to set/get
[gl.TEXTURE_WRAP_T, gl.TEXTURE_WRAP_S]. Defaults to
[gl.CLAMP_TO_EDGE, gl.CLAMP_TO_EDGE]. To update this value, write to it with a vector. For example,
tex.wrap = [gl.MIRRORED_REPEAT, gl.REPEAT]
Or you can update it with a single value to set the wrap mode for both axes:
tex.wrap = gl.REPEAT
tex.magFilter
Magnification filter. Used to set/get
gl.TEXTURE_MAG_FILTER. Defaults to
gl.NEAREST
tex.minFilter
Minification filter. Used to set/get
gl.TEXTURE_MIN_FILTER. Defaults to
gl.NEAREST
tex.mipSamples
The number of anisotropic filtering samples to use. This requires
EXT_texture_filter_anisotropic to have any effect. High values will improve mipmap quality, but decrease performance.
tex.gl
A reference to the WebGL context of the texture.
tex.handle
A handle to the underlying texture object.
tex.format
The internal format of the texture.
tex.type
The internal data type of the texture.
(c) 2013-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License