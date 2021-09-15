Render bitmap text with WebGL.
const Text = require('gl-text')
let text1 = new Text()
text1.update({
position: [50, 50],
text: 'ABC',
font: '16px Helvetica, sans-serif'
})
text1.render()
// create another text renderer on the same context
let text2 = new Text(text1.gl)
text2.update({
font: {
family: ['Helvetica', 'Arial', 'sans-serif'],
size: '1rem'
}
})
let text = new Text(gl|regl|canvas|container|options?)
Create text renderer instance for the WebGL context
gl,
regl instance,
canvas/
container element or based on
options:
|Option
|Meaning
regl
|Existing
regl instance. By default new one is created.
gl/
context
|Existing WebGL context. By default new one is created.
canvas
|Existing
canvas element.
container
|Existing
container element. By default new canvas is created within the container.
No arguments call creates new fullscreen canvas.
text.update(options)
Update state of a
Text instance.
|Option
|Description
text
|Text string or array of strings to display.
position
|Position of the text on the screen within the
range, a couple
[x, y] or array
[[x ,y], [x, y], ...] corresponding to text.
align
|Horizontal alignment relative to the
position. Can be one of
left,
right,
center/
middle,
start,
end, or a number of em units. By default
left. Can be an array, corresponding to text.
baseline
|Vertical alignment value, by default
middle. Can be a string one of
top,
hanging,
middle,
alphabetic,
ideographic,
bottom etc. (see font-measure) or a number of em units, denoting
0 as alphabetic baseline. Can be an array corresponding to text.
color
|Text color or array of colors. By default
black.
font
|Font family, CSS font string or an object with font properties like
{family, size, style}, see css-font. Can be an array.
fontSize/
em
|Font-size, can be changed independently of
font.
kerning
|Enable font kerning, by default
true. Disable for the case of monospace fonts. See detect-kerning package.
offset
|Shift
position by the number of ems. Useful for organizing multiple lines, indentation, sub/sup script etc. Does not get affected by
position change. Can be a number for x-offset only or a couple
[x, y] for single position or array
[[x, y], [x, y], ...] for multiple positions.
range
|Data area corresponding to position in viewport. Useful for organizing zoom/pan. By default is the same as the viewport
[0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height].
scale/
translate
|An alternative to
range.
viewport
|Visible area within the canvas, an array
[left, top, width, height] or rectangle
{x, y, width, height}, see parse-rect.
text.render()
Draw text.
text.destroy()
Dispose text renderer.
text.gl - WebGL context.
text.canvas - canvas element.
text.regl - regl instance.
© 2018 Dmitry Yv. MIT License
Development supported by plot.ly.