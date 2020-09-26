openbase logo
gl-surface3d

by gl-vis
1.6.0 (see all)

3D parametric surface visualization

Overview

Readme

gl-surface3d

3D parametric surface plotting, compatible with gl-vis.

Example

var createScene       = require('gl-plot3d')
var createSurfacePlot = require('gl-surface3d')
var ndarray           = require('ndarray')
var fill              = require('ndarray-fill')
var diric             = require('dirichlet')

var scene = createScene()

//Create field
var field = ndarray(new Float32Array(512*512), [512,512])
fill(field, function(x,y) {
  return 128 * diric(10, 10.0*(x-256)/512) * diric(10, 10.0*(y-256)/512)
})

//Create surface plot
var surface = createSurfacePlot({
  gl:    scene.gl,
  field: field
})

scene.add(surface)

Here is what this should look like:

Test it in your browser (requires WebGL)

Install

npm install gl-surface3d

Basic Interface

Constructor

var surface = require('gl-surface3d')(params)

Creates a surface plot object. params is an object with any of the following parameters

  • gl is a WebGL context
  • field a new 2D field encoded as an ndarray
  • coords is an array of 3 2D fields, each encoded as ndarrays (for parameteric surfaces)
  • intensity a 2D intensity field (defaults to field or `coords[2] is not present)
  • colormap the name of the new color map for the surface (see list of names in colormap docs)
  • intensityBounds sets the intensity range for the colormap
  • ticks is a pair of arrays of ticks representing the spacing of the points for the axes of the surface
  • showSurface if set, draw the surface
  • showContour if set, draw contour lines
  • contourWidth the width fo the contour lines
  • contourTint the amount of tint of the contour lines
  • contourColor the color of the contour line tint
  • levels an array of arrays representing the level of the isolines.
  • dynamicWidth the width of the dynamic isolines
  • dynamicColors the color of the dynamic isolines
  • dynamicTint the tint of the dynamic isolines
  • vertexColor interpolate color in fragment or vertex shader, useful for discontinuous functions (ref)

Methods

surface.update(params)

Modify the surface. params is an object with the same properties as the constructor

License

(c) 2014-2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License.

