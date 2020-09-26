3D parametric surface plotting, compatible with gl-vis.
var createScene = require('gl-plot3d')
var createSurfacePlot = require('gl-surface3d')
var ndarray = require('ndarray')
var fill = require('ndarray-fill')
var diric = require('dirichlet')
var scene = createScene()
//Create field
var field = ndarray(new Float32Array(512*512), [512,512])
fill(field, function(x,y) {
return 128 * diric(10, 10.0*(x-256)/512) * diric(10, 10.0*(y-256)/512)
})
//Create surface plot
var surface = createSurfacePlot({
gl: scene.gl,
field: field
})
scene.add(surface)
Here is what this should look like:
Test it in your browser (requires WebGL)
npm install gl-surface3d
var surface = require('gl-surface3d')(params)
Creates a surface plot object.
params is an object with any of the following parameters
gl is a WebGL context
field a new 2D field encoded as an ndarray
coords is an array of 3 2D fields, each encoded as ndarrays (for parameteric surfaces)
intensity a 2D intensity field (defaults to
field or `coords[2] is not present)
colormap the name of the new color map for the surface (see list of names in
colormap docs)
intensityBounds sets the intensity range for the colormap
ticks is a pair of arrays of ticks representing the spacing of the points for the axes of the surface
showSurface if set, draw the surface
showContour if set, draw contour lines
contourWidth the width fo the contour lines
contourTint the amount of tint of the contour lines
contourColor the color of the contour line tint
levels an array of arrays representing the level of the isolines.
dynamicWidth the width of the dynamic isolines
dynamicColors the color of the dynamic isolines
dynamicTint the tint of the dynamic isolines
vertexColor interpolate color in fragment or vertex shader, useful for discontinuous functions (ref)
surface.update(params)
Modify the surface.
params is an object with the same properties as the constructor
(c) 2014-2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License.