3D parametric surface plotting, compatible with gl-vis.

Example

var createScene = require ( 'gl-plot3d' ) var createSurfacePlot = require ( 'gl-surface3d' ) var ndarray = require ( 'ndarray' ) var fill = require ( 'ndarray-fill' ) var diric = require ( 'dirichlet' ) var scene = createScene() var field = ndarray( new Float32Array ( 512 * 512 ), [ 512 , 512 ]) fill(field, function ( x,y ) { return 128 * diric( 10 , 10.0 *(x -256 )/ 512 ) * diric( 10 , 10.0 *(y -256 )/ 512 ) }) var surface = createSurfacePlot({ gl : scene.gl, field : field }) scene.add(surface)

Here is what this should look like:

Test it in your browser (requires WebGL)

Install

npm install gl-surface3d

Basic Interface

Constructor

var surface = require('gl-surface3d')(params)

Creates a surface plot object. params is an object with any of the following parameters

gl is a WebGL context

is a WebGL context field a new 2D field encoded as an ndarray

a new 2D field encoded as an ndarray coords is an array of 3 2D fields, each encoded as ndarrays (for parameteric surfaces)

is an array of 3 2D fields, each encoded as ndarrays (for parameteric surfaces) intensity a 2D intensity field (defaults to field or `coords[2] is not present)

a 2D intensity field (defaults to or `coords[2] is not present) colormap the name of the new color map for the surface (see list of names in colormap docs)

the name of the new color map for the surface (see list of names in docs) intensityBounds sets the intensity range for the colormap

sets the intensity range for the colormap ticks is a pair of arrays of ticks representing the spacing of the points for the axes of the surface

is a pair of arrays of ticks representing the spacing of the points for the axes of the surface showSurface if set, draw the surface

if set, draw the surface showContour if set, draw contour lines

if set, draw contour lines contourWidth the width fo the contour lines

the width fo the contour lines contourTint the amount of tint of the contour lines

the amount of tint of the contour lines contourColor the color of the contour line tint

the color of the contour line tint levels an array of arrays representing the level of the isolines.

an array of arrays representing the level of the isolines. dynamicWidth the width of the dynamic isolines

the width of the dynamic isolines dynamicColors the color of the dynamic isolines

the color of the dynamic isolines dynamicTint the tint of the dynamic isolines

the tint of the dynamic isolines vertexColor interpolate color in fragment or vertex shader, useful for discontinuous functions (ref)

Methods

Modify the surface. params is an object with the same properties as the constructor

License

(c) 2014-2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License.