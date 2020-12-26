Universal gl-react module that implements resizeMode prop in OpenGL.
The library is called
gl-react-image but barely anything can be the source, it can be a video, a canvas, another stack of effects,... (anything that gl-react support as a texture)
yarn add gl-react-image
import GLImage from "gl-react-image";
import {Surface} from "gl-react-dom";// or "gl-react-native" or "gl-react-expo" or ..
<Surface ...>
<GLImage
source="http://i.imgur.com/tCatS2c.jpg"
resizeMode="stretch"
/>
</Surface>
GLImage Props
source (required): the texture input. It can be an image URL or anything gl-react supports for textures.
resizeMode:
"cover" | "stretch" | "contain" : This implement the exact same React Native Image resizeMode prop in OpenGL.
center and
zoom props can be used with
resizeMode=cover to define the cover crop position:
center, an [x,y] array, defines the gravity of the crop (x and y are in [0, 1] bound).
zoom should be a value in ] 0 , 1 ] bound. 1 means no zoom, more value is close to 0, more the zoom is important.
width and
height: only provide if you also want a resize. (this is feeded to the gl-react Node width/height)
alternative syntax is to use only
source via a
{ uri, width, height } object.
<GLImage
source="http://i.imgur.com/tCatS2c.jpg"
resizeMode="contain"
/>
<GLImage
source="http://i.imgur.com/tCatS2c.jpg"
resizeMode="cover"
/>
<GLImage
source="http://i.imgur.com/tCatS2c.jpg"
resizeMode="cover"
zoom={0.5}
/>
<GLImage
source="http://i.imgur.com/tCatS2c.jpg"
resizeMode="cover"
zoom={0.44}
center={[ 1, 0.55 ]}
/>
import React from "react";
import {render} from "react-dom";
import {Surface} from "gl-react-dom";
import GLImage from "gl-react-image";
render(
<Surface width={300} height={300}>
<GLImage
source="http://i.imgur.com/tCatS2c.jpg"
/>
</Surface>
, document.body
))
import React from "react";
import {Image, View} from "react-native";
import {Surface} from "gl-react-dom";
import GLImage from "gl-react-image";
export default class Example extends Component {
static propTypes = {
src: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
};
render () {
return (
<Surface style={{ width: 300, height: 300 }}>
<GLImage
source={src}
/>
</Surface>
);
}
}