Universal gl-react module that implements resizeMode prop in OpenGL.

The library is called gl-react-image but barely anything can be the source, it can be a video, a canvas, another stack of effects,... (anything that gl-react support as a texture)

yarn add gl-react-image

import GLImage from "gl-react-image" ; import {Surface} from "gl-react-dom" ; < Surface ... > < GLImage source = "http://i.imgur.com/tCatS2c.jpg" resizeMode = "stretch" /> </ Surface >

GLImage Props

source (required) : the texture input. It can be an image URL or anything gl-react supports for textures.

: the texture input. It can be an image URL or anything gl-react supports for textures. resizeMode : "cover" | "stretch" | "contain" : This implement the exact same React Native Image resizeMode prop in OpenGL.

: : This implement the exact same React Native Image resizeMode prop in OpenGL. center and zoom props can be used with resizeMode=cover to define the cover crop position: center , an [x,y] array, defines the gravity of the crop (x and y are in [0, 1] bound). zoom should be a value in ] 0 , 1 ] bound. 1 means no zoom, more value is close to 0, more the zoom is important.

and props can be used with to define the cover crop position: width and height : only provide if you also want a resize. (this is feeded to the gl-react Node width/height)

Example

< GLImage source = "http://i.imgur.com/tCatS2c.jpg" resizeMode = "stretch" />

alternative syntax is to use only source via a { uri, width, height } object.

< GLImage source = "http://i.imgur.com/tCatS2c.jpg" resizeMode = "contain" />

< GLImage source = "http://i.imgur.com/tCatS2c.jpg" resizeMode = "cover" />

< GLImage source = "http://i.imgur.com/tCatS2c.jpg" resizeMode = "cover" zoom = {0.5} />

< GLImage source = "http://i.imgur.com/tCatS2c.jpg" resizeMode = "cover" zoom = {0.44} center = {[ 1 , 0.55 ]} />

Web usage example

import React from "react" ; import {render} from "react-dom" ; import {Surface} from "gl-react-dom" ; import GLImage from "gl-react-image" ; render( < Surface width = {300} height = {300} > < GLImage source = "http://i.imgur.com/tCatS2c.jpg" /> </ Surface > , document.body ))

React Native usage example