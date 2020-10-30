This is the core module for 3D plotting in gl-vis. It is compatible with the following modules:
This module (and this whole subecosystem) skew more towards the easy-side of the simple vs. easy tradeoff spectrum. It has lots of options, but has opinionated and reasonable defaults which should make it suitable for small projects like mesh viewers or knocking out one-off data visualizations. If you want more precise, low level control, check out stack.gl.
var createScene = require('gl-plot3d').createScene
var createCamera = require('gl-plot3d').createCamera
var createScatter = require('gl-scatter3d')
var bunny = require('bunny')
var scene = createScene()
var scatter = createScatter({
gl: scene.gl,
position: bunny.positions,
size: 10,
glyph: '★',
orthographic: true,
lineColor: [0,0,0],
color: [1,0,0],
lineWidth: 1,
projectOpacity: 0.3
})
scene.add(scatter)
var createScene = require('gl-plot3d').createScene
var createLine = require('gl-line3d')
var scene = createScene()
var points = []
for(var t = 0; t< 1000; ++t) {
var theta = Math.PI * t / 200.0
points.push([Math.cos(theta), 0.002 * t, Math.sin(theta)])
}
var linePlot = createLine({
gl: scene.gl,
position: points,
lineWidth: 5,
color: [1,0,0]
})
scene.add(linePlot)
var createScene = require('gl-plot3d').createScene
var createSurfacePlot = require('gl-surface3d')
var ndarray = require('ndarray')
var fill = require('ndarray-fill')
var diric = require('dirichlet')
var scene = createScene()
var field = ndarray(new Float32Array(512*512), [512,512])
fill(field, function(x,y) {
return 128 * diric(10, 10.0*(x-256)/512) * diric(10, 10.0*(y-256)/512)
})
var surface = createSurfacePlot({
gl: scene.gl,
field: field,
contourProject: true
})
scene.add(surface)
var createScene = require('gl-plot3d').createScene
var createSurface = require('gl-surface3d')
var ndarray = require('ndarray')
var scene = createScene()
var size = 64
var coords = [
ndarray(new Float32Array(4*(size+1)*(size+1)), [2*size+1,2*size+1]),
ndarray(new Float32Array(4*(size+1)*(size+1)), [2*size+1,2*size+1]),
ndarray(new Float32Array(4*(size+1)*(size+1)), [2*size+1,2*size+1])
]
for(var i=0; i<=2*size; ++i) {
var theta = Math.PI * (i - size) / size
for(var j=0; j<=2*size; ++j) {
var phi = Math.PI * (j - size) / size
coords[0].set(i, j, (50.0 + 20.0 * Math.cos(theta)) * Math.cos(phi))
coords[1].set(i, j, (50.0 + 20.0 * Math.cos(theta)) * Math.sin(phi))
coords[2].set(i, j, 20.0 * Math.sin(theta))
}
}
var surface = createSurface({
gl: scene.gl,
coords: coords,
contourProject: true,
showContour: true
})
scene.add(surface)
var createScene = require('gl-plot3d').createScene
var createMesh = require('gl-mesh3d')
var bunny = require('bunny')
var scene = createScene()
var mesh = createMesh({
gl: scene.gl,
cells: bunny.cells,
positions: bunny.positions,
colormap: 'jet'
})
scene.add(mesh)
var createScene = require('gl-plot3d').createScene
var createMesh = require('gl-mesh3d')
var bunny = require('bunny')
var sc = require('simplicial-complex')
var scene = createScene()
var mesh = createMesh({
gl: scene.gl,
cells: sc.skeleton(bunny.cells, 1),
positions: bunny.positions,
colormap: 'jet'
})
scene.add(mesh)
npm i gl-plot3d
var scene = require('gl-plot3d').createScene(canvas[, options])
Creates a new scene object.
canvas is an HTML canvas element into which the scene is inserted. (If not specified, a new fullscreen canvas is created and appended to the document)
gl is a WebGL context (If not specified, a new context is created)
glOptions is a set of options passed to the new WebGL context,
gl is not specified
camera an object storing camera options. See orbiter for more details
axes options passed to the axes object. See gl-axes for more details
spikes options passed to the axes spikes. See gl-spikes for more details
clearColor a length 4 array of color values for the clear
fovy the vertical field of view
zNear near clip plane distance
zFar far clip plane distance
pickRadius the distance for mouse picking
autoBounds a flag, if set automatically recalculates object bounds (default
true)
autoScale a flag, if set automatically scales the data set to unit length, preserving aspect ratio (default
true)
autoCenter a flag, if set translates data to the center of the coordinate system (default
true)
clipToBounds clip data points to remain within the axes bounds
snapToData snap selections to data points
onselect called whenever the currently highlighted data point changes
onrender called whenever the scene is drawn
scene.addObject(obj)
Adds a new object to the scene
scene.removeObject(obj)
Removes an object from the scene
scene.redraw()
Forces an immediate redraw of the scene and pick buffer. Useful if you are s
scene.dispose()
Destroys the scene and releases all associated resources. Also destroys all attached objects.
scene.selection
Information about the currently selected object in the scene.
scene.objects
A list of all objects in the scene.
scene.canvas
The canvas element associated with the scene
scene.gl
The WebGL context associated with the scene.
scene.axes
A reference to the axes object for the scene
scene.camera
A reference to the camera object for the scene
scene.bounds
Bounds for the scene
var camera = require('gl-plot3d').createCamera(element[, options])
3d-view-controls for more info.
https://www.npmjs.com/package/3d-view-controls https://github.com/mikolalysenko/3d-view-controls
(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License
Development support by plot.ly