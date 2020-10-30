This is the core module for 3D plotting in gl-vis. It is compatible with the following modules:

gl-scatter3d: 3D scatter plots

gl-line3d: 3D line plots

gl-surface3d: 3D surface plots

gl-mesh3d: General mesh drawing

This module (and this whole subecosystem) skew more towards the easy-side of the simple vs. easy tradeoff spectrum. It has lots of options, but has opinionated and reasonable defaults which should make it suitable for small projects like mesh viewers or knocking out one-off data visualizations. If you want more precise, low level control, check out stack.gl.

Examples

Scatter plot

var createScene = require ( 'gl-plot3d' ).createScene var createCamera = require ( 'gl-plot3d' ).createCamera var createScatter = require ( 'gl-scatter3d' ) var bunny = require ( 'bunny' ) var scene = createScene() var scatter = createScatter({ gl : scene.gl, position : bunny.positions, size : 10 , glyph : '★' , orthographic : true , lineColor : [ 0 , 0 , 0 ], color : [ 1 , 0 , 0 ], lineWidth : 1 , projectOpacity : 0.3 }) scene.add(scatter)

Line plot

var createScene = require ( 'gl-plot3d' ).createScene var createLine = require ( 'gl-line3d' ) var scene = createScene() var points = [] for ( var t = 0 ; t< 1000 ; ++t) { var theta = Math .PI * t / 200.0 points.push([ Math .cos(theta), 0.002 * t, Math .sin(theta)]) } var linePlot = createLine({ gl : scene.gl, position : points, lineWidth : 5 , color : [ 1 , 0 , 0 ] }) scene.add(linePlot)

Surfaces

var createScene = require ( 'gl-plot3d' ).createScene var createSurfacePlot = require ( 'gl-surface3d' ) var ndarray = require ( 'ndarray' ) var fill = require ( 'ndarray-fill' ) var diric = require ( 'dirichlet' ) var scene = createScene() var field = ndarray( new Float32Array ( 512 * 512 ), [ 512 , 512 ]) fill(field, function ( x,y ) { return 128 * diric( 10 , 10.0 *(x -256 )/ 512 ) * diric( 10 , 10.0 *(y -256 )/ 512 ) }) var surface = createSurfacePlot({ gl : scene.gl, field : field, contourProject : true }) scene.add(surface)

Parametric surfaces

var createScene = require ( 'gl-plot3d' ).createScene var createSurface = require ( 'gl-surface3d' ) var ndarray = require ( 'ndarray' ) var scene = createScene() var size = 64 var coords = [ ndarray( new Float32Array ( 4 *(size+ 1 )*(size+ 1 )), [ 2 *size+ 1 , 2 *size+ 1 ]), ndarray( new Float32Array ( 4 *(size+ 1 )*(size+ 1 )), [ 2 *size+ 1 , 2 *size+ 1 ]), ndarray( new Float32Array ( 4 *(size+ 1 )*(size+ 1 )), [ 2 *size+ 1 , 2 *size+ 1 ]) ] for ( var i= 0 ; i<= 2 *size; ++i) { var theta = Math .PI * (i - size) / size for ( var j= 0 ; j<= 2 *size; ++j) { var phi = Math .PI * (j - size) / size coords[ 0 ].set(i, j, ( 50.0 + 20.0 * Math .cos(theta)) * Math .cos(phi)) coords[ 1 ].set(i, j, ( 50.0 + 20.0 * Math .cos(theta)) * Math .sin(phi)) coords[ 2 ].set(i, j, 20.0 * Math .sin(theta)) } } var surface = createSurface({ gl : scene.gl, coords : coords, contourProject : true , showContour : true }) scene.add(surface)

Meshes

var createScene = require ( 'gl-plot3d' ).createScene var createMesh = require ( 'gl-mesh3d' ) var bunny = require ( 'bunny' ) var scene = createScene() var mesh = createMesh({ gl : scene.gl, cells : bunny.cells, positions : bunny.positions, colormap : 'jet' }) scene.add(mesh)

Wireframe meshes

var createScene = require ( 'gl-plot3d' ).createScene var createMesh = require ( 'gl-mesh3d' ) var bunny = require ( 'bunny' ) var sc = require ( 'simplicial-complex' ) var scene = createScene() var mesh = createMesh({ gl : scene.gl, cells : sc.skeleton(bunny.cells, 1 ), positions : bunny.positions, colormap : 'jet' }) scene.add(mesh)

Install

npm i gl-plot3d

API

Scene Constructor

var scene = require('gl-plot3d').createScene(canvas[, options])

Creates a new scene object.

canvas is an HTML canvas element into which the scene is inserted. (If not specified, a new fullscreen canvas is created and appended to the document)

is an HTML canvas element into which the scene is inserted. (If not specified, a new fullscreen canvas is created and appended to the document) gl is a WebGL context (If not specified, a new context is created)

is a WebGL context (If not specified, a new context is created) glOptions is a set of options passed to the new WebGL context, gl is not specified

is a set of options passed to the new WebGL context, is not specified camera an object storing camera options. See orbiter for more details

an object storing camera options. See orbiter for more details axes options passed to the axes object. See gl-axes for more details

options passed to the axes object. See gl-axes for more details spikes options passed to the axes spikes. See gl-spikes for more details

options passed to the axes spikes. See gl-spikes for more details clearColor a length 4 array of color values for the clear

a length 4 array of color values for the clear fovy the vertical field of view

the vertical field of view zNear near clip plane distance

near clip plane distance zFar far clip plane distance

far clip plane distance pickRadius the distance for mouse picking

the distance for mouse picking autoBounds a flag, if set automatically recalculates object bounds (default true )

a flag, if set automatically recalculates object bounds (default ) autoScale a flag, if set automatically scales the data set to unit length, preserving aspect ratio (default true )

a flag, if set automatically scales the data set to unit length, preserving aspect ratio (default ) autoCenter a flag, if set translates data to the center of the coordinate system (default true )

a flag, if set translates data to the center of the coordinate system (default ) clipToBounds clip data points to remain within the axes bounds

clip data points to remain within the axes bounds snapToData snap selections to data points

snap selections to data points onselect called whenever the currently highlighted data point changes

called whenever the currently highlighted data point changes onrender called whenever the scene is drawn

Methods

Adds a new object to the scene

Removes an object from the scene

Forces an immediate redraw of the scene and pick buffer. Useful if you are s

Destroys the scene and releases all associated resources. Also destroys all attached objects.

Properties

Information about the currently selected object in the scene.

A list of all objects in the scene.

The canvas element associated with the scene

The WebGL context associated with the scene.

A reference to the axes object for the scene

A reference to the camera object for the scene

Bounds for the scene

Camera Constructor

var camera = require('gl-plot3d').createCamera(element[, options])

Please refer to 3d-view-controls for more info.

https://www.npmjs.com/package/3d-view-controls https://github.com/mikolalysenko/3d-view-controls

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

Development support by plot.ly