Morris.js - pretty time-series line graphs

Morris.js is the library that powers the graphs on http://howmanyleft.co.uk/. It's a very simple API for drawing line, bar, area and donut charts.

Contributors wanted

I'm unfortunately not able to actively support Morris.js any more. I keep an eye on the issues, but I rarely have the time to fix bugs or review pull requests.

If you're interested in actively contributing to Morris.js, please contact me on the email address above.

Requirements

jQuery (>= 1.7 recommended, but it'll probably work with older versions)

Raphael.js (>= 2.0)

Usage

Development

Fork, hack, possibly even add some tests, then send a pull request :)

Remember that Morris.js is a coffeescript project. Please make your changes in the .coffee files, not in the compiled javascript files in the root directory of the project.

Developer quick-start

You'll need node.js. I recommend using nvm for installing node in development environments.

With node installed, install grunt using npm install -g grunt-cli , and then the rest of the test/build dependencies with npm install in the morris.js project folder.

Additionally, bower is required for for retrieving additional test dependencies.

Install it with npm install -g bower and then bower install in the morris project folder.

Once you're all set up, you can compile, minify and run the tests using grunt .

Note: I'm experimenting with using perceptual diffs to catch rendering regressions. Due to font rendering differences between platforms, the pdiff tests currently only pass on OS X.

Changelog

0.5.1 - 15th June 2014

Fix touch event handling.

Fix stacked=false in bar chart #275

Configurable vertical segments #297

Deprecate continuousLine option.

0.5.0 - 19th March 2014

Update grunt dependency #288

Donut segment color config in data objects #281

Customisable line widths and point drawing #272

Bugfix for @options.smooth #266

Option to disable axes individually #253

Range selection #252

Week format for x-labels #250

Update developer quickstart instructions #243

Experimenting with perceptual diffs.

Add original data row to hover callback #264

setData method for donut charts #211

Automatic resizing #111

Fix travis builds #298

Option for rounded corners on bar charts #305

Option to set padding for X axis labels #306

Use local javascript for examples.

Events on non-time series #314

0.4.3 - 12th May 2013

Fix flickering hover box #186

xLabelAngle option (diagonal labels!!) #239

Fix area chart fill bug #190

Make event handlers chainable

gridTextFamily and gridTextWeight options

Fix hovers with setData #213

Fix hideHover behaviour #236

0.4.2 - 14th April 2013

Fix DST handling #191

Parse data values from strings in Morris.Donut #189

Non-cumulative area charts #199

Round Y-axis labels to significant numbers #162

Customising default hover content #179

0.4.1 - 8th February 2013

Fix goal and event rendering. #181

Don't break when empty data is passed to setData #142

labelColor option for donuts #159

0.4.0 - 26th January 2013

Goals and events #103.

Bower package manager metadata.

More flexible formatters #107.

Color callbacks.

Decade intervals for time-axis labels.

Non-continous line tweaks #116.

Stacked bars #120.

HTML hover #134.

yLabelFormat #139.

Disable axes #114.

0.3.3 - 1st November 2012

0.3.2 - 28th October 2012

Area charts! #47.

#47. Some major refactoring and test suite improvements.

Set smooth parameter per series #91.

Custom dateFormat for string x-values #90.

0.3.1 - 13th October 2012

Add formatter option for customising value labels in donuts #75.

option for customising value labels in donuts #75. Cycle lineColors on line charts to avoid running out of colours #78.

on line charts to avoid running out of colours #78. Add method to select donut segments. #79.

Don't go negative on yMin when all y values are zero. #80.

Don't sort data when parseTime is false #83.

Customise styling for points. #87.

0.3.0 - 15th September 2012

Donut charts!

Bugfix: ymin/ymax bug #71.

Bugfix: infinite loop when data indicates horizontal line #66.

0.2.10 - 26th June 2012

Support for decimal labels on y-axis #58.

Better axis label clipping #63.

Redraw graphs with updated data using setData method #64.

method #64. Bugfix: series with zero or one non-null values #65.

0.2.9 - 15th May 2012

Bugfix: Fix zero-value regression

Bugfix: Don't modify user-supplied data

0.2.8 - 10th May 2012

Customising x-axis labels with xLabelFormat option

option Only use timezones when timezone info is specified

Fix old IE bugs (mostly in examples!)

Added preunits and postunits options

and options Better non-continuous series data support

0.2.7 - 2nd April 2012

Added xLabels option

option Refactored x-axis labelling

Better ISO date support

Fix bug with single value in non time-series graphs

0.2.6 - 18th March 2012

Partial series support (see null y-values in examples/quarters.html )

y-values in ) parseTime option bugfix for non-time-series data

0.2.5 - 15th March 2012

Raw millisecond timestamp support (with dateFormat option)

option) YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM[:SS[.SSS]] date support

Decimal number labels

0.2.4 - 8th March 2012

Negative y-values support

ymin option

option units options

0.2.3 - 6th Mar 2012

jQuery no-conflict compatibility

Support ISO week-number dates

Optionally hide hover on mouseout ( hideHover )

) Optionally skip parsing dates, treating X values as an equally-spaced series ( parseTime )

0.2.2 - 29th Feb 2012

Bugfix: mouseover error when options.data.length == 2

Automatically sort options.data

0.2.1 - 28th Feb 2012

Accept a DOM element or an ID in options.element

Add smooth option

option Bugfix: clone @default

Add ymax option

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2014, Olly Smith All rights reserved.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT OWNER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.