gl-mesh3d

by gl-vis
2.3.1 (see all)

Basic mesh rendering module

Downloads/wk

85.8K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gl-mesh3d

Visualization module for meshes/point clouds/graphs.

Example

var createScene = require('gl-plot3d')
var createMesh  = require('gl-mesh3d')
var bunny       = require('bunny')

var scene = createScene()

var mesh = createMesh({
  gl:         scene.gl,
  cells:      bunny.cells,
  positions:  bunny.positions,
  colormap:   'jet'
})

scene.add(mesh)

Try out the example in your browser

Install

npm i gl-mesh3d

Basic interface

Constructor

var mesh = require('gl-mesh3d')(params)

Creates a simplicial complex that can be drawn directly in a WebGL context.

  • params is an object that has the following properties:

    • gl A reference to the WebGL context
    • cells (Required) An indexed list of vertices, edges and/or faces.
    • positions (Required) An array of positions for the mesh, encoded as arrays
    • vertexColors A list of per vertex color attributes encoded as length 3 rgb arrays
    • vertexUVs
    • cellUVs
    • vertexIntensity
    • colormap
    • vertexIntensityBounds intensity range for the colormap
    • cellIntensity
    • cellColors A list of per cell color attributes
    • meshColor A constant color for the entire mesh
    • vertexNormals An array of per vertex normals
    • cellNormals An array of per cell normals
    • useFacetNormals A flag which if set to true forces cellNormals to be computed
    • pointSizes An array of point sizes
    • pointSize A single point size float
    • ambientLight ambient light color * intensity
    • diffuseLight diffuse light color * intensity
    • specularLight specular light color
    • lightPosition location of light
    • roughness surface roughness
    • fresnel surface glossiness/"rim light" factor
    • opacity surface opacity

Returns A renderable mesh object

Update

mesh.update(params)

Updates the contents of the simplicial complex in place.

  • params is a list of parameters which are in the same format as the constructor

Properties

mesh.lightPosition

The 3D position of the directional light source

mesh.ambientLight

Ambient light color

mesh.diffuseLight

Diffuse light color

mesh.specularLight

Specular light color

mesh.roughness

Mesh surface roughness

mesh.fresnel

Fresnel parameter

mesh.vertexNormalsEpsilon

Epsilon for vertex normals calculation

mesh.faceNormalsEpsilon

Epsilon for face normals calculation

mesh.opacity

Opacity

Credits

(c) 2013-2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

