Visualization module for meshes/point clouds/graphs.

Example

var createScene = require ( 'gl-plot3d' ) var createMesh = require ( 'gl-mesh3d' ) var bunny = require ( 'bunny' ) var scene = createScene() var mesh = createMesh({ gl : scene.gl, cells : bunny.cells, positions : bunny.positions, colormap : 'jet' }) scene.add(mesh)

Install

npm i gl-mesh3d

Basic interface

Constructor

var mesh = require('gl-mesh3d')(params)

Creates a simplicial complex that can be drawn directly in a WebGL context.

params is an object that has the following properties: gl A reference to the WebGL context cells (Required) An indexed list of vertices, edges and/or faces. positions (Required) An array of positions for the mesh, encoded as arrays vertexColors A list of per vertex color attributes encoded as length 3 rgb arrays vertexUVs cellUVs vertexIntensity colormap vertexIntensityBounds intensity range for the colormap cellIntensity cellColors A list of per cell color attributes meshColor A constant color for the entire mesh vertexNormals An array of per vertex normals cellNormals An array of per cell normals useFacetNormals A flag which if set to true forces cellNormals to be computed pointSizes An array of point sizes pointSize A single point size float ambientLight ambient light color * intensity diffuseLight diffuse light color * intensity specularLight specular light color lightPosition location of light roughness surface roughness fresnel surface glossiness/"rim light" factor opacity surface opacity



Returns A renderable mesh object

Updates the contents of the simplicial complex in place.

params is a list of parameters which are in the same format as the constructor

Properties

The 3D position of the directional light source

Ambient light color

Diffuse light color

Specular light color

Mesh surface roughness

Fresnel parameter

Epsilon for vertex normals calculation

Epsilon for face normals calculation

Opacity

Credits

(c) 2013-2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License