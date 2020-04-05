Visualization module for meshes/point clouds/graphs.
var createScene = require('gl-plot3d')
var createMesh = require('gl-mesh3d')
var bunny = require('bunny')
var scene = createScene()
var mesh = createMesh({
gl: scene.gl,
cells: bunny.cells,
positions: bunny.positions,
colormap: 'jet'
})
scene.add(mesh)
Try out the example in your browser
npm i gl-mesh3d
var mesh = require('gl-mesh3d')(params)
Creates a simplicial complex that can be drawn directly in a WebGL context.
params is an object that has the following properties:
gl A reference to the WebGL context
cells (Required) An indexed list of vertices, edges and/or faces.
positions (Required) An array of positions for the mesh, encoded as arrays
vertexColors A list of per vertex color attributes encoded as length 3 rgb arrays
vertexUVs
cellUVs
vertexIntensity
colormap
vertexIntensityBounds intensity range for the colormap
cellIntensity
cellColors A list of per cell color attributes
meshColor A constant color for the entire mesh
vertexNormals An array of per vertex normals
cellNormals An array of per cell normals
useFacetNormals A flag which if set to
true forces
cellNormals to be computed
pointSizes An array of point sizes
pointSize A single point size float
ambientLight ambient light color * intensity
diffuseLight diffuse light color * intensity
specularLight specular light color
lightPosition location of light
roughness surface roughness
fresnel surface glossiness/"rim light" factor
opacity surface opacity
Returns A renderable mesh object
mesh.update(params)
Updates the contents of the simplicial complex in place.
params is a list of parameters which are in the same format as the constructor
mesh.lightPosition
The 3D position of the directional light source
mesh.ambientLight
Ambient light color
mesh.diffuseLight
Diffuse light color
mesh.specularLight
Specular light color
mesh.roughness
Mesh surface roughness
mesh.fresnel
Fresnel parameter
mesh.vertexNormalsEpsilon
Epsilon for vertex normals calculation
mesh.faceNormalsEpsilon
Epsilon for face normals calculation
mesh.opacity
Opacity
(c) 2013-2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License