openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gl-mat4

by stackgl
1.2.0 (see all)

gl-matrix's mat4, split into smaller pieces

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

121K

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Zlib

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gl-mat4 stable

Part of a fork of @toji's gl-matrix split into smaller pieces: this package contains glMatrix.mat4.

Usage

NPM

mat4 = require('gl-mat4')

Will load all of the module's functionality and expose it on a single object. Note that any of the methods may also be required directly from their files.

For example, the following are equivalent:

var scale = require('gl-mat4').scale
var scale = require('gl-mat4/scale')

API

adjoint(out:mat4, a:mat4)

Calculates the adjugate of a mat4

clone(a:mat4)

Creates a new mat4 initialized with values from an existing matrix

copy(out:mat4, a:mat4)

Copy the values from one mat4 to another

create()

Creates a new identity mat4

determinant(a:mat4)

Calculates the determinant of a mat4

fromQuat(out:mat4, q:quat4)

Creates a matrix from a quaternion rotation.

fromRotation(out:mat4, rad:number, axis:vec3)

Creates a matrix from a given angle around a given axis This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

  mat4.identity(dest);
  mat4.rotate(dest, dest, rad, axis);

fromRotationTranslation(out:mat4, q:quat4, v:vec3)

Creates a matrix from a quaternion rotation and vector translation. This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

  mat4.identity(dest);
  mat4.translate(dest, vec);
  var quatMat = mat4.create();
  quat4.toMat4(quat, quatMat);
  mat4.multiply(dest, quatMat);

fromScaling(out:mat4, v:vec3)

Creates a matrix from a vector scaling. This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

  mat4.identity(dest);
  mat4.translate(dest, dest, vec);

fromTranslation(out:mat4, v:vec3)

Creates a matrix from a vector translation. This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

  mat4.identity(dest);
  mat4.translate(dest, dest, vec);

fromTranslation(out:mat4, v:vec3)

Creates a matrix from a vector translation This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

  mat4.identity(dest);
  mat4.translate(dest, dest, vec);

fromXRotation(out:mat4, rad:Number)

Creates a matrix from the given angle around the X axis This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

  mat4.identity(dest)
  mat4.rotateX(dest, dest, rad)

fromYRotation(out:mat4, rad:Number)

Creates a matrix from the given angle around the Y axis This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

  mat4.identity(dest)
  mat4.rotateY(dest, dest, rad)

fromZRotation(out:mat4, rad:Number)

Creates a matrix from the given angle around the Z axis This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

  mat4.identity(dest)
  mat4.rotateZ(dest, dest, rad)

frustum(out:mat4, left:Number, right:Number, bottom:Number, top:Number, near:Number, far:Number)

Generates a frustum matrix with the given bounds

identity(out:mat4)

Set a mat4 to the identity matrix

invert(out:mat4, a:mat4)

Inverts a mat4

lookAt(out:mat4, eye:vec3, center:vec3, up:vec3)

Generates a look-at matrix with the given eye position, focal point, and up axis

multiply(out:mat4, a:mat4, b:mat4)

Multiplies two mat4's

ortho(out:mat4, left:number, right:number, bottom:number, top:number, near:number, far:number)

Generates a orthogonal projection matrix with the given bounds

perspective(out:mat4, fovy:number, aspect:number, near:number, far:number)

Generates a perspective projection matrix with the given bounds

perspectiveFromFieldOfView(out:mat4, fov:object, near:number, far:number)

Generates a perspective projection matrix with the given field of view.

rotate(out:mat4, a:mat4, rad:Number, axis:vec3)

Rotates a mat4 by the given angle

rotateX(out:mat4, a:mat4, rad:Number)

Rotates a matrix by the given angle around the X axis

rotateY(out:mat4, a:mat4, rad:Number)

Rotates a matrix by the given angle around the Y axis

rotateZ(out:mat4, a:mat4, rad:Number)

Rotates a matrix by the given angle around the Z axis

scale(out:mat4, a:mat4, v:vec3)

Scales the mat4 by the dimensions in the given vec3

str(mat:mat4)

Returns a string representation of a mat4

translate(out:mat4, a:mat4, v:vec3)

Translate a mat4 by the given vector

transpose(out:mat4, a:mat4)

Transpose the values of a mat4

License

zlib. See LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial