Part of a fork of @toji's gl-matrix split into smaller pieces: this package contains glMatrix.mat4 .

Usage

mat4 = require('gl-mat4')

Will load all of the module's functionality and expose it on a single object. Note that any of the methods may also be required directly from their files.

For example, the following are equivalent:

var scale = require ( 'gl-mat4' ).scale var scale = require ( 'gl-mat4/scale' )

API

Calculates the adjugate of a mat4

Creates a new mat4 initialized with values from an existing matrix

Copy the values from one mat4 to another

Creates a new identity mat4

Calculates the determinant of a mat4

Creates a matrix from a quaternion rotation.

Creates a matrix from a given angle around a given axis This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

mat4.identity(dest); mat4.rotate(dest, dest, rad, axis);

Creates a matrix from a quaternion rotation and vector translation. This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

mat4.identity(dest); mat4.translate(dest, vec); var quatMat = mat4.create(); quat4.toMat4(quat, quatMat); mat4.multiply(dest, quatMat);

Creates a matrix from a vector scaling. This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

mat4.identity(dest); mat4.translate(dest, dest, vec);

Creates a matrix from a vector translation. This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

mat4.identity(dest); mat4.translate(dest, dest, vec);

Creates a matrix from a vector translation This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

mat4.identity(dest); mat4.translate(dest, dest, vec);

Creates a matrix from the given angle around the X axis This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

mat4.identity(dest) mat4.rotateX(dest, dest, rad)

Creates a matrix from the given angle around the Y axis This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

mat4.identity(dest) mat4.rotateY(dest, dest, rad)

Creates a matrix from the given angle around the Z axis This is equivalent to (but much faster than):

mat4.identity(dest) mat4.rotateZ(dest, dest, rad)

Generates a frustum matrix with the given bounds

Set a mat4 to the identity matrix

Inverts a mat4

Generates a look-at matrix with the given eye position, focal point, and up axis

Multiplies two mat4's

Generates a orthogonal projection matrix with the given bounds

Generates a perspective projection matrix with the given bounds

Generates a perspective projection matrix with the given field of view.

Rotates a mat4 by the given angle

Rotates a matrix by the given angle around the X axis

Rotates a matrix by the given angle around the Y axis

Rotates a matrix by the given angle around the Z axis

Scales the mat4 by the dimensions in the given vec3

Returns a string representation of a mat4

Translate a mat4 by the given vector

Transpose the values of a mat4

License

zlib. See LICENSE.md for details.