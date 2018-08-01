Part of a fork of @toji's gl-matrix split into smaller pieces: this package contains glMatrix.mat3 .

Usage

mat3 = require('gl-mat3')

Will load all of the module's functionality and expose it on a single object. Note that any of the methods may also be required directly from their files.

For example, the following are equivalent:

var scale = require ( 'gl-mat3' ).scale var scale = require ( 'gl-mat3/scale' )

API

Calculates the adjugate of a mat3

Creates a new mat3 initialized with values from an existing matrix

Copy the values from one mat3 to another

Creates a new identity mat3

Calculates the determinant of a mat3

Returns Frobenius norm of a mat3

Copies the values from a mat2d into a mat3

Copies the upper-left 3x3 values into the given mat3.

Calculates a 3x3 matrix from the given quaternion

Set a mat3 to the identity matrix

Inverts a mat3

Multiplies two mat3's

Calculates a 3x3 normal matrix (transpose inverse) from the 4x4 matrix

Rotates a mat3 by the given angle

Scales the mat3 by the dimensions in the given vec2

Returns a string representation of a mat3

Translate a mat3 by the given vector

Transpose the values of a mat3

License

zlib. See LICENSE.md for details.