gl-mat3

by stackgl
2.0.0 (see all)

gl-matrix's mat3, split into smaller pieces

Documentation
88.3K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Zlib

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews



Readme

gl-mat3 stable

Part of a fork of @toji's gl-matrix split into smaller pieces: this package contains glMatrix.mat3.

Usage

NPM

mat3 = require('gl-mat3')

Will load all of the module's functionality and expose it on a single object. Note that any of the methods may also be required directly from their files.

For example, the following are equivalent:

var scale = require('gl-mat3').scale
var scale = require('gl-mat3/scale')

API

mat3.adjoint(out:mat3, a:mat3)

Calculates the adjugate of a mat3

mat3.clone(a:mat3)

Creates a new mat3 initialized with values from an existing matrix

mat3.copy(out:mat3, a:mat3)

Copy the values from one mat3 to another

mat3.create()

Creates a new identity mat3

mat3.determinant(a:mat3)

Calculates the determinant of a mat3

mat3.frob(a:mat3)

Returns Frobenius norm of a mat3

mat3.fromMat2d(out:mat3, a:mat2d)

Copies the values from a mat2d into a mat3

mat3.fromMat4(out:mat3, a:mat4)

Copies the upper-left 3x3 values into the given mat3.

mat3.fromQuat(out:mat3, q:quat)

Calculates a 3x3 matrix from the given quaternion

mat3.identity(out:mat3)

Set a mat3 to the identity matrix

mat3.invert(out:mat3, a:mat3)

Inverts a mat3

mat3.multiply(out:mat3, a:mat3, b:mat3)

Multiplies two mat3's

mat3.normalFromMat4(out:mat3, a:mat4)

Calculates a 3x3 normal matrix (transpose inverse) from the 4x4 matrix

mat3.rotate(out:mat3, a:mat3, rad:Number)

Rotates a mat3 by the given angle

mat3.scale(out:mat3, a:mat3, v:vec2)

Scales the mat3 by the dimensions in the given vec2

mat3.str(mat:mat3)

Returns a string representation of a mat3

mat3.translate(out:mat3, a:mat3, v:vec2)

Translate a mat3 by the given vector

mat3.transpose(out:mat3, a:mat3)

Transpose the values of a mat3

License

zlib. See LICENSE.md for details.

