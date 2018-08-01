Part of a fork of @toji's
gl-matrix split into smaller pieces: this
package contains
glMatrix.mat3.
mat3 = require('gl-mat3')
Will load all of the module's functionality and expose it on a single object. Note that any of the methods may also be required directly from their files.
For example, the following are equivalent:
var scale = require('gl-mat3').scale
var scale = require('gl-mat3/scale')
Calculates the adjugate of a mat3
Creates a new mat3 initialized with values from an existing matrix
Copy the values from one mat3 to another
Creates a new identity mat3
Calculates the determinant of a mat3
Returns Frobenius norm of a mat3
Copies the values from a mat2d into a mat3
Copies the upper-left 3x3 values into the given mat3.
Calculates a 3x3 matrix from the given quaternion
Set a mat3 to the identity matrix
Inverts a mat3
Multiplies two mat3's
Calculates a 3x3 normal matrix (transpose inverse) from the 4x4 matrix
Rotates a mat3 by the given angle
Scales the mat3 by the dimensions in the given vec2
Returns a string representation of a mat3
Translate a mat3 by the given vector
Transpose the values of a mat3
zlib. See LICENSE.md for details.