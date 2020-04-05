A 3D WebGL line plot

Example

Try it out in your browser

var createScene = require ( 'gl-plot3d' ) var createLine = require ( 'gl-line3d' ) var scene = createScene() var polyline = [] for ( var i= 0 ; i< 100 ; ++i) { var theta = (i / 100.0 ) * Math .PI polyline.push([ Math .cos( 3 *theta), Math .sin( 3 *theta), (i/ 50 ) - 1.0 ]) } var lines = createLines({ gl : scene.gl, position : polyline, color : [ 1 , 0 , 0 ] }) scene.add(lines)

Install

npm install gl-line3d

Basic interface

Constructor

`var lines = require('gl-line3d')(options)

Creates a new line plot

options.gl A WebGL context

A WebGL context options.position An array of position values for the points on the curve

An array of position values for the points on the curve options.color An array of color values (or a singular color) for the curve

An array of color values (or a singular color) for the curve options.pickId The selection ID for the line plot

The selection ID for the line plot options.lineWidth The width of the line

The width of the line options.dashes An array of dash patterns representing the dash pattern. For example, [0.5,0.5,0.5]

An array of dash patterns representing the dash pattern. For example, options.dashScale The number of times to repeat the dash pattern

The number of times to repeat the dash pattern options.opacity The opacity of the lines

Updating

Updates the plot. options has the same properties as in the constructor

Properties

The width of the lines

Included example in the example directory

To run it, follow these steps:

git clone https: cd gl-line3d mkdir dist browserify lines .js -o dist/bundle .js browserify example/simple .js -o dist/simple_example_bundle .js

then open simple.html in the example directory.

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License