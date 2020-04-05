openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gl-line3d

by gl-vis
1.2.1 (see all)

3D line plots in WebGL

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

82.8K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gl-line3d

A 3D WebGL line plot

Example

Try it out in your browser

var createScene = require('gl-plot3d')
var createLine  = require('gl-line3d')

//Create the scene
var scene = createScene()

//Create a helix
var polyline = []
for(var i=0; i<100; ++i) {
  var theta = (i / 100.0) * Math.PI
  polyline.push([
      Math.cos(3*theta),
      Math.sin(3*theta),
      (i/50) - 1.0
    ])
}

//Create the line plot
var lines = createLines({
  gl:       scene.gl,
  position: polyline,
  color:    [1,0,0]
})

//Add the lines to the scene
scene.add(lines)

Install

npm install gl-line3d

Basic interface

Constructor

`var lines = require('gl-line3d')(options)

Creates a new line plot

  • options.gl A WebGL context
  • options.position An array of position values for the points on the curve
  • options.color An array of color values (or a singular color) for the curve
  • options.pickId The selection ID for the line plot
  • options.lineWidth The width of the line
  • options.dashes An array of dash patterns representing the dash pattern. For example, [0.5,0.5,0.5]
  • options.dashScale The number of times to repeat the dash pattern
  • options.opacity The opacity of the lines

Updating

lines.update(options)

Updates the plot. options has the same properties as in the constructor

Properties

lines.lineWidth

The width of the lines

Included example in the example directory

To run it, follow these steps:

git clone https://github.com/gl-vis/gl-line3d.git
cd gl-line3d
mkdir dist
browserify lines.js -o dist/bundle.js
browserify example/simple.js -o dist/simple_example_bundle.js

then open simple.html in the example directory.

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial