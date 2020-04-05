A 3D WebGL line plot
var createScene = require('gl-plot3d')
var createLine = require('gl-line3d')
//Create the scene
var scene = createScene()
//Create a helix
var polyline = []
for(var i=0; i<100; ++i) {
var theta = (i / 100.0) * Math.PI
polyline.push([
Math.cos(3*theta),
Math.sin(3*theta),
(i/50) - 1.0
])
}
//Create the line plot
var lines = createLines({
gl: scene.gl,
position: polyline,
color: [1,0,0]
})
//Add the lines to the scene
scene.add(lines)
npm install gl-line3d
Creates a new line plot
options.gl A WebGL context
options.position An array of position values for the points on the curve
options.color An array of color values (or a singular color) for the curve
options.pickId The selection ID for the line plot
options.lineWidth The width of the line
options.dashes An array of dash patterns representing the dash pattern. For example,
[0.5,0.5,0.5]
options.dashScale The number of times to repeat the dash pattern
options.opacity The opacity of the lines
lines.update(options)
Updates the plot.
options has the same properties as in the constructor
lines.lineWidth
The width of the lines
example directory
To run it, follow these steps:
git clone https://github.com/gl-vis/gl-line3d.git
cd gl-line3d
mkdir dist
browserify lines.js -o dist/bundle.js
browserify example/simple.js -o dist/simple_example_bundle.js
then open
simple.html in the
example directory.
(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License