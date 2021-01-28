openbase logo
gl-heatmap2d

by gl-vis
1.1.1 (see all)

2D heatmaps

Popularity

Downloads/wk

82.7K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gl-heatmap2d

2D heatmaps

This version of gl-heatmap2d modifies Mikola Lysenko's original code to optionally produce a discretised heatmap instead of an interpolated one. The discretised heatmap modifications were made by Louise Ord (@ordiology).

An option, zsmooth, is introduced that defaults to the smoothed heatmap. If zsmooth: false is passed to createHeatmap2D, the discretised heatmap will be rendered.

Scientific data is often discretised and this option allows the data to be represented as measured rather than smoothing between observations.

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

