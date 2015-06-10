WebGL framebuffer object wrapper

Example

Try this in your browser if you have WebGL

var shell = require ( "gl-now" )() var createFBO = require ( "gl-fbo" ) var glslify = require ( "glslify" ) var ndarray = require ( "ndarray" ) var fill = require ( "ndarray-fill" ) var fillScreen = require ( "a-big-triangle" ) var createUpdateShader = glslify({ vertex : "\ attribute vec2 position;\ varying vec2 uv;\ void main() {\ gl_Position = vec4(position,0.0,1.0);\ uv = 0.5 * (position+1.0);\ }" , fragment : "\ precision mediump float;\ uniform sampler2D buffer;\ uniform vec2 dims;\ varying vec2 uv;\ void main() {\ float n = 0.0;\ for(int dx=-1; dx<=1; ++dx)\ for(int dy=-1; dy<=1; ++dy) {\ n += texture2D(buffer, uv+vec2(dx,dy)/dims).r;\ }\ float s = texture2D(buffer, uv).r;\ if(n > 3.0+s || n < 3.0) {\ gl_FragColor = vec4(0,0,0,1);\ } else {\ gl_FragColor = vec4(1,1,1,1);\ }\ }" , inline : true }) var createDrawShader = glslify({ vertex : "\ attribute vec2 position;\ varying vec2 uv;\ void main() {\ gl_Position = vec4(position,0.0,1.0);\ uv = 0.5 * (position+1.0);\ }" , fragment : "\ precision mediump float;\ uniform sampler2D buffer;\ varying vec2 uv;\ void main() {\ gl_FragColor = texture2D(buffer, uv);\ }" , inline : true }) var state, updateShader, drawShader, current = 0 shell.on( "gl-init" , function ( ) { var gl = shell.gl gl.disable(gl.DEPTH_TEST) updateShader = createUpdateShader(gl) drawShader = createDrawShader(gl) state = [ createFBO(gl, [ 512 , 512 ]), createFBO(gl, [ 512 , 512 ]) ] var initial_conditions = ndarray( new Uint8Array ( 512 * 512 * 4 ), [ 512 , 512 , 4 ]) fill(initial_conditions, function ( x,y,c ) { if (c === 3 ) { return 255 } return Math .random() > 0.9 ? 255 : 0 }) state[ 0 ].color[ 0 ].setPixels(initial_conditions) drawShader.attributes.position.location = updateShader.attributes.position.location = 0 }) shell.on( "tick" , function ( ) { var gl = shell.gl var prevState = state[current] var curState = state[current ^= 1 ] curState.bind() updateShader.bind() updateShader.uniforms.buffer = prevState.color[ 0 ].bind() updateShader.uniforms.dims = prevState.shape fillScreen(gl) }) shell.on( "gl-render" , function ( t ) { var gl = shell.gl drawShader.bind() drawShader.uniforms.buffer = state[current].color[ 0 ].bind() fillScreen(gl) })

Result:

Install

Install using npm:

npm install gl-fbo

API

var createFBO = require("gl-fbo")

Constructor

There is currently only one default way to create a Framebuffer object. You can construct a framebuffer using the following syntax:

var fbo = createFBO(gl, shape[, options])

Creates a wrapped framebuffer object

gl is a handle to a WebGL context

shape is a length 2 array encoding the [width, height] of the frame buffer

options is an object containing the following optional properties: options.preferFloat Upgrade to floating point if available, otherwise fallback to 8bit. (default false ) options.float Use floating point textures (default false ) options.color The number of color buffers to create (default 1 ) options.depth If fbo has a depth buffer (default: true ) options.stencil If fbo has a stencil buffer (default: false )



Methods

Binds the framebuffer object to the display. To rebind the original drawing buffer, you can just call WebGL directly:

gl.bindFramebuffer(gl.FRAMEBUFFER, null )

Destroys the framebuffer object and releases all associated resources

Properties

Returns the shape of the frame buffer object. Writing to this property resizes the framebuffer. For example,

fbo.shape = [ newWidth, newHeight ]

A reference to the WebGL context

A handle to the underlying Framebuffer object.

An array containing gl-texture2d objects representing the buffers.

The depth/stencil component of the FBO. Stored as a gl-texture2d . If not present, is null .

Credits

(c) 2013-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License