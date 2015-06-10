openbase logo
Readme

gl-fbo

WebGL framebuffer object wrapper

Example

Try this in your browser if you have WebGL

var shell = require("gl-now")()
var createFBO = require("gl-fbo")
var glslify = require("glslify")
var ndarray = require("ndarray")
var fill = require("ndarray-fill")
var fillScreen = require("a-big-triangle")

var createUpdateShader = glslify({
  vertex: "\
    attribute vec2 position;\
    varying vec2 uv;\
    void main() {\
      gl_Position = vec4(position,0.0,1.0);\
      uv = 0.5 * (position+1.0);\
    }",
  fragment: "\
    precision mediump float;\
    uniform sampler2D buffer;\
    uniform vec2 dims;\
    varying vec2 uv;\
    void main() {\
      float n = 0.0;\
      for(int dx=-1; dx<=1; ++dx)\
      for(int dy=-1; dy<=1; ++dy) {\
        n += texture2D(buffer, uv+vec2(dx,dy)/dims).r;\
      }\
      float s = texture2D(buffer, uv).r;\
      if(n > 3.0+s || n < 3.0) {\
        gl_FragColor = vec4(0,0,0,1);\
      } else {\
        gl_FragColor = vec4(1,1,1,1);\
      }\
    }",
  inline: true
})

var createDrawShader = glslify({
  vertex: "\
    attribute vec2 position;\
    varying vec2 uv;\
    void main() {\
      gl_Position = vec4(position,0.0,1.0);\
      uv = 0.5 * (position+1.0);\
    }",
  fragment: "\
    precision mediump float;\
    uniform sampler2D buffer;\
    varying vec2 uv;\
    void main() {\
      gl_FragColor = texture2D(buffer, uv);\
    }",
  inline: true
})

var state, updateShader, drawShader, current = 0

shell.on("gl-init", function() {
  var gl = shell.gl
  
  //Turn off depth test
  gl.disable(gl.DEPTH_TEST)

  //Initialize shaders
  updateShader = createUpdateShader(gl)
  drawShader = createDrawShader(gl)

  //Allocate buffers
  state = [ createFBO(gl, [512, 512]), createFBO(gl, [512, 512]) ]
  
  //Initialize state buffer
  var initial_conditions = ndarray(new Uint8Array(512*512*4), [512, 512, 4])
  fill(initial_conditions, function(x,y,c) {
    if(c === 3) {
      return 255
    }
    return Math.random() > 0.9 ? 255 : 0
  })
  state[0].color[0].setPixels(initial_conditions)
  
  //Set up vertex pointers
  drawShader.attributes.position.location = updateShader.attributes.position.location = 0
})

shell.on("tick", function() {
  var gl = shell.gl
  var prevState = state[current]
  var curState = state[current ^= 1]

  //Switch to state fbo
  curState.bind()
  
  //Run update shader
  updateShader.bind()
  updateShader.uniforms.buffer = prevState.color[0].bind()
  updateShader.uniforms.dims = prevState.shape
  fillScreen(gl)
})

shell.on("gl-render", function(t) {
  var gl = shell.gl
  
  //Render contents of buffer to screen
  drawShader.bind()
  drawShader.uniforms.buffer = state[current].color[0].bind()
  fillScreen(gl)
})

Result:

Install

Install using npm:

npm install gl-fbo

API

var createFBO = require("gl-fbo")

Constructor

There is currently only one default way to create a Framebuffer object. You can construct a framebuffer using the following syntax:

var fbo = createFBO(gl, shape[, options])

Creates a wrapped framebuffer object

  • gl is a handle to a WebGL context

  • shape is a length 2 array encoding the [width, height] of the frame buffer

  • options is an object containing the following optional properties:

    • options.preferFloat Upgrade to floating point if available, otherwise fallback to 8bit. (default false)
    • options.float Use floating point textures (default false)
    • options.color The number of color buffers to create (default 1)
    • options.depth If fbo has a depth buffer (default: true)
    • options.stencil If fbo has a stencil buffer (default: false)

Methods

fbo.bind()

Binds the framebuffer object to the display. To rebind the original drawing buffer, you can just call WebGL directly:

//Bind the drawing buffer
gl.bindFramebuffer(gl.FRAMEBUFFER, null)

fbo.dispose()

Destroys the framebuffer object and releases all associated resources

Properties

fbo.shape

Returns the shape of the frame buffer object. Writing to this property resizes the framebuffer. For example,

fbo.shape = [ newWidth, newHeight ]

fbo.gl

A reference to the WebGL context

fbo.handle

A handle to the underlying Framebuffer object.

fbo.color

An array containing gl-texture2d objects representing the buffers.

fbo.depth

The depth/stencil component of the FBO. Stored as a gl-texture2d. If not present, is null.

Credits

(c) 2013-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

