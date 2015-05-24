All the WebGL 1.0 constants as a module. Useful for testing.
var constants = require('gl-constants')
texture.minFilter = constants.LINEAR
texture.magFilter = constants.NEAREST
You can also 'lookup' a constant by number:
var lookup = require('gl-constants/lookup')
console.log(lookup(1282)) // INVALID_OPERATION
Note that some fields share the same number, like
NONE,
ZERO
POINTS and
NO_ERROR all use 0.
require('gl-constants')
An object where each key corresponds to the WebGL constant integer value.
require('gl-constants/lookup')(number)
Returns the key name associated with the given WebGL constant integer value.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.