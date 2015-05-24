All the WebGL 1.0 constants as a module. Useful for testing.

var constants = require ( 'gl-constants' ) texture.minFilter = constants.LINEAR texture.magFilter = constants.NEAREST

You can also 'lookup' a constant by number:

var lookup = require ( 'gl-constants/lookup' ) console .log(lookup( 1282 ))

Note that some fields share the same number, like NONE , ZERO POINTS and NO_ERROR all use 0.

Usage

An object where each key corresponds to the WebGL constant integer value.

Returns the key name associated with the given WebGL constant integer value.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.