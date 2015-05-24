openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gc

gl-constants

by Matt DesLauriers
1.0.0 (see all)

all the WebGL 1.0 constants

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

89.3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gl-constants

stable

All the WebGL 1.0 constants as a module. Useful for testing.

var constants = require('gl-constants')

texture.minFilter = constants.LINEAR
texture.magFilter = constants.NEAREST

You can also 'lookup' a constant by number:

var lookup = require('gl-constants/lookup')

console.log(lookup(1282)) // INVALID_OPERATION

Note that some fields share the same number, like NONE, ZERO POINTS and NO_ERROR all use 0.

Usage

NPM

require('gl-constants')

An object where each key corresponds to the WebGL constant integer value.

require('gl-constants/lookup')(number)

Returns the key name associated with the given WebGL constant integer value.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial