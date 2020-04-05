Draws axes for 3D scenes:
Here is a simple example showing how to use gl-axes to visualize the extents of an isosurface:
//Load shell
var shell = require("gl-now")({ clearColor: [0,0,0,0] })
var camera = require("game-shell-orbit-camera")(shell)
//Mesh creation tools
var createMesh = require("gl-simplicial-complex")
var polygonize = require("isosurface").surfaceNets
var createAxes = require("gl-axes")
//Matrix math
var mat4 = require("gl-matrix").mat4
//Bounds on function to plot
var bounds = [[-5,-5,-5], [5,5,5]]
//Plot level set of f = 0
function f(x,y,z) {
return x*x + y*y + z*z - 2.0
}
//State variables
var mesh, axes
shell.on("gl-init", function() {
var gl = shell.gl
//Set up camera
camera.lookAt(bounds[1], [0,0,0], [0, 1, 0])
//Create mesh
mesh = createMesh(gl, polygonize([64, 64, 64], f, bounds))
//Create axes object
axes = createAxes(gl, {
bounds: bounds
})
})
shell.on("gl-render", function() {
var gl = shell.gl
gl.enable(gl.DEPTH_TEST)
//Compute camera parameters
var cameraParameters = {
view: camera.view(),
projection: mat4.perspective(
mat4.create(),
Math.PI/4.0,
shell.width/shell.height,
0.1,
1000.0)
}
//Draw mesh
mesh.draw(cameraParameters)
//Draw axes
axes.draw(cameraParameters)
})
You can play with this demo yourself on requirebin.
npm install gl-axes3d
var axes = require("gl-axes3d")(gl[, params])
Creates an axes object.
gl is a WebGL context
params is an object with the same behavior as
axes.update
Returns A new
glAxes object for drawing the axes.
axes.draw(camera)
Draws the axes object with the given camera parameters. The
camera object can have the following properties:
model - Is the model matrix for the axes object (default identity)
view - Is the view matrix for the axes (default identity)
projection - Is the projection matrix for the axes (default identity)
All camera matrices are in 4x4 homogeneous coordinates and encoded as length 16 arrays as done by
gl-matrix.
axes.update(params)
Updates the parameters of the axes object using the properties in
params. These are grouped into the following categories:
bounds the bounding box for the axes object, represented as a pair of 3D arrays encoding the lower and upper bounds for each component. Default is
[[-10,-10,-10],[10,10,10]]
tickSpacing either a number or 3d array representing the spacing between the tick lines for each axis. Default is
0.5
ticks Alternatively, you can specify custom tick labels for each axis by passing in an array of 3 arrays of tick markings. Each tick marking array is an array of objects with the properties
x and
text which denote the position on the tick axis and the text of the tick label respectively.
tickEnable a boolean value (or array of boolean values) which selects whether the tick text is drawn. Default
true
tickFont a string (or array of strings) encoding the font style for the tick text. Default
'sans-serif'
tickSize the size of the font text in pixel coordinates. Default is computed from tick spacing.
tickAngle a number (or array of numbers) encoding the angle of the tick text with the vertical axis in radians. Default
0
tickColor a color (or array of colors) indicating the color of the text for each tick axis. Default
[0,0,0]
tickPad a number (or array of numbers) encoding the world coordinate offset of the tick labels from tick marks. Default
1
labelEnable a boolean value or array of boolean
labelText a 3D array encoding the labels for each of the 3 axes. Default is
['x', 'y', 'z']
labelFont a string (or array of strings) representing the font for each axis. Default
'sans-serif'
labelSize the size of the label text in pixel coordinates. Default is computed from tick spacing
labelAngle a number (or array of numbers) encoding the angle of the label text with the vertical axis in radians. Default
0
labelColor a color array (or array of color arrays) encoding the color of the label for each axis. Default
[0,0,0]
labelPad a number (or array of numbers) encoding the world coordinate offset of the labels from the data axes. Default
1.5
lineEnable a boolean (or array of booleans) determining which of the 3 axes tick lines to show. Default is
true
lineWidth a number (or array of numbers) determining the width of the axis lines in pixel coordinates. Default is
1
lineMirror a boolean (or array of booleans) describing which axis lines to mirror. Default is
false
lineColor a color array (or array of color arrays) encoding the color of each axis line. Default is
[0,0,0]
lineTickEnable a boolean (or array of booleans) which determines whether or not to draw the line ticks. Default is
false
lineTickMirror a boolean (or array of booleans) which determines whether the line ticks will be mirrored (similar behavior to
lineMirror). Default is
false
lineTickLength a number (or array of numbers) giving the length of each axis tick in data coordinates. If this number is positive, the ticks point outward. If negative, the ticks point inward. If
0, the tick marks are not drawn. Default
0
lineTickWidth a number (or array of numbers) giving the width of the tick lines pixel coordinates. Default
1
lineTickColor a color (or array of colors) giving the color of the line ticks. Default
[0,0,0]
gridEnable a boolean (or array of booleans) determining which grid lines to draw. Default is
true
gridWidth a number (or array of numbers) giving the width of the grid lines in pixel units. Default is
1
gridColor a color array (or array of color arrays) giving the color of the grid lines for each axis. Default is
[0,0,0]
zeroEnable a boolean (or array of booleans) which describes which zero lines to draw. Default is
true
zeroLineColor a color array (or array of color arrays) giving the color of the zero line. Default is
[0,0,0]
zeroLineWidth a number (or array of numbers) giving the width of the zero line. Default is
2
backgroundEnable a boolean (or array of booleans) describing which background plane to draw. Default is
false
backgroundColor the color of each background plane. Default is
[0.8,0.8,0.8,0.5]
axes.dispose()
Releases all resources associated with this axes object.
(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License