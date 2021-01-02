Compile Sass to CSS using node-sass
Issues with the output should be reported on the libsass issue tracker.
This task uses libsass which is a Sass compiler in C++. In contrast to the original Ruby compiler, this one is much faster, but is missing some features, though improving quickly. It also doesn't support Compass. Check out grunt-contrib-sass if you prefer something more stable, but slower.
$ npm install --save-dev grunt-sass
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt); // npm install --save-dev load-grunt-tasks
grunt.initConfig({
sass: {
options: {
sourceMap: true
},
dist: {
files: {
'main.css': 'main.scss'
}
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['sass']);
Files starting with
_ are ignored to match the expected Sass partial behaviour.
See the
node-sass options, except for
file,
outFile,
success,
error.
The default value for the
precision option is
10, so you don't have to change it when using Bootstrap.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus