Issues with the output should be reported on the libsass issue tracker.

This task uses libsass which is a Sass compiler in C++. In contrast to the original Ruby compiler, this one is much faster, but is missing some features, though improving quickly. It also doesn't support Compass. Check out grunt-contrib-sass if you prefer something more stable, but slower.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt); grunt.initConfig({ sass : { options : { sourceMap : true }, dist : { files : { 'main.css' : 'main.scss' } } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'sass' ]);

Files starting with _ are ignored to match the expected Sass partial behaviour.

Options

See the node-sass options, except for file , outFile , success , error .

The default value for the precision option is 10 , so you don't have to change it when using Bootstrap.

