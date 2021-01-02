openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ggs

gkatsev-grunt-sass

by Sindre Sorhus
1.1.1 (see all)

Compile Sass to CSS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-sass Build Status

Compile Sass to CSS using node-sass

Issues with the output should be reported on the libsass issue tracker.

This task uses libsass which is a Sass compiler in C++. In contrast to the original Ruby compiler, this one is much faster, but is missing some features, though improving quickly. It also doesn't support Compass. Check out grunt-contrib-sass if you prefer something more stable, but slower.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev grunt-sass

Usage

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt); // npm install --save-dev load-grunt-tasks

grunt.initConfig({
    sass: {
        options: {
            sourceMap: true
        },
        dist: {
            files: {
                'main.css': 'main.scss'
            }
        }
    }
});

grunt.registerTask('default', ['sass']);

Files starting with _ are ignored to match the expected Sass partial behaviour.

Options

See the node-sass options, except for file, outFile, success, error.

The default value for the precision option is 10, so you don't have to change it when using Bootstrap.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial