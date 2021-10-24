A better node-open. Opens stuff like websites, files, executables. Cross-platform.
$ npm install opn
const opn = require('opn');
// Opens the image in the default image viewer
opn('unicorn.png').then(() => {
// image viewer closed
});
// Opens the url in the default browser
opn('http://sindresorhus.com');
// Specify the app to open in
opn('http://sindresorhus.com', {app: 'firefox'});
// Specify app arguments
opn('http://sindresorhus.com', {app: ['google chrome', '--incognito']});
Uses the command
open on macOS,
start on Windows and
xdg-open on other platforms.
Returns a promise for the spawned child process. You would normally not need to use this for anything, but it can be useful if you'd like to attach custom event listeners or perform other operations directly on the spawned process.
Type:
string
The thing you want to open. Can be a URL, file, or executable.
Opens in the default app for the file type. For example, URLs opens in your default browser.
Type:
Object
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Wait for the opened app to exit before fulfilling the promise. If
false it's fulfilled immediately when opening the app.
On Windows you have to explicitly specify an app for it to be able to wait.
Type:
string
Array
Specify the app to open the
target with, or an array with the app and app arguments.
The app name is platform dependent. Don't hard code it in reusable modules. For example, Chrome is
google chrome on macOS,
google-chrome on Linux and
chrome on Windows.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus