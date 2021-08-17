Ethereum contract to delegate donations to projects.

Welcome to the code for the liquidpledging contract, a new way to distribute donated ether while keeping ownership in the hands of the original donor.

Table of content

Install

Clone your own "liquidpledging" repo: git clone https://github.com/GITHUB_USERNAME/liquidpledging.git Change directories to liquidpledging: cd liquidpledging

Requirements

Make sure you have NodeJS (v8.4.0 or higher) and npm (5.4.1 or higher) installed.

You will also need to install embark globally using yarn

npm i -g embark @next

Package

The liquidpledging contract is published as an npm package for developer convenience. To include it as a dependency in your package.json run this from your apps root dirctory.

npm install liquidpledging --save

Run demo

Follow the instructions on the liquidpleding-demo repo.

Help

Reach out to us on slack for any help or to share ideas.