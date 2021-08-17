openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

giveth-liquidpledging

by Giveth
1.0.1 (see all)

Liquid Pledging

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

4

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Ethereum Smart Contract

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Liquid Pledging

Ethereum contract to delegate donations to projects.

Build Status

Welcome to the code for the liquidpledging contract, a new way to distribute donated ether while keeping ownership in the hands of the original donor.

Table of content

Install

  1. Click Star on this repo near the top-right corner of this web page (if you want to).
  2. Join our Riot if you haven't already.
  3. Fork this repo by clicking Fork button in top-right corner of this web page. Continue to follow instruction steps from your own liquidpledging repo.
  4. The rest of these steps must be done from your machine's command line. Clone your own "liquidpledging" repo: 
    git clone https://github.com/GITHUB_USERNAME/liquidpledging.git
  5. Change directories to liquidpledging:
    cd liquidpledging

Requirements

Make sure you have NodeJS (v8.4.0 or higher) and npm (5.4.1 or higher) installed.

You will also need to install embark globally using yarn

npm i -g embark@next

Package

The liquidpledging contract is published as an npm package for developer convenience. To include it as a dependency in your package.json run this from your apps root dirctory.

 npm install liquidpledging --save

Run demo

Follow the instructions on the liquidpleding-demo repo.

Help

Reach out to us on slack for any help or to share ideas.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

hardhatHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
82K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
eid
ethereum-input-data-decoderEthereum smart contract transaction input data decoder
GitHub Stars
368
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@nomiclabs/hardhat-etherscanHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
@nomiclabs/hardhat-truffle5Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
8K
@eth-optimism/contractsThe Optimism monorepo
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
6K
@nomiclabs/buidlerHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 47 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial