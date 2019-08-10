Yet another way to make the process of testing in JavaScript better.
⚠️Currently
given2supports only
jasmine,
mochaand
jest.
Basically the given helper will register a beforeEach and a afterEach hook that will create a memoized get accessor with the given name. The value will be cached across multiple test suits in the same example but not across examples.
Note that
given variables is lazy-evaluated: data in the variables are not calculated until they are accessed for the first time.
You can install
given2 using
npm or
yarn
npm install given2
yarn add given2
>= 2.1.2
given2 also can be imported into global namespace by simply requiring
given2/setup.
import 'given2/setup';
Or configure your testing framework.
// Config example for jest
{
"setupTestFrameworkScriptFile": "given2/setup"
}
Аfter that you can use
given in your spec files without importing
To use given you just need to require or import the
given2 module in your spec files
import given from 'given2'
describe('Example', () => {
given('foo', () => 'bar');
it('foo should be "bar"', () => {
expect(given.foo).toBe('bar');
})
})
The
given2 variables are evaluated only once and are cached within a single test suite, and reset the cache after each suite.
let count = 0;
describe('given', () => {
given('count', () => count += 1);
// The values cached in same examples
it('memoizes the value', () => {
expect(given.count).toBe(1);
expect(given.count).toBe(1);
});
// But do not cached across examples
it('is not cached across examples', () => {
expect(given.count).toBe(2);
});
});
The values must be functions otherwise you will get an error.
describe('given', () => {
it('should throw error', () => {
// Such use will cause an error
expect(() => given('value', 123)).toThrow();
});
});
When you try to use the variable given, recursively
given2 tells you about it.
describe('given', () => {
// Such use will cause an error
given('one', () => given.one);
it('should throw error', () => {
expect(() => given.one).toThrow();
});
});
If you want the variable values not to be cached, use
@ prefix. All variables that begin with this prefix will not be cached.
describe('given', () => {
given('@random', () => Math.random());
it('should not cache', () => {
const cached = given.random;
// values not cached
expect(given.random).not.toBe(cached);
expect(given.random).not.toBe(cached);
});
});
Also you can get the values of the variables immediately, right after the declaration, with the prefix
!
let counter = 1;
describe('given', () => {
given('!next', () => counter += 1);
it('should be 2', () => {
expect(counter).toBe(2);
});
});