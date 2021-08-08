A npm-module for random and customized jokes.
$ npm install --save give-me-a-joke
const giveMeAJoke = require('give-me-a-joke');
// To get a random dad joke
giveMeAJoke.getRandomDadJoke(function (joke) {
//=> console.log(joke);
});
// To get a random Chuck Norris joke
giveMeAJoke.getRandomCNJoke(function (joke) {
//=> console.log(joke);
});
// To get a customized joke
const fn = 'Jackie';
const ln = 'Chan';
giveMeAJoke.getCustomJoke(fn, ln, function (joke) {
//=> console.log(joke);
});
// To get a random Joke of the Day (Categories allowed: "blonde", "knock-knock", "animal", "jod")
const category = 'blonde';
giveMeAJoke.getRandomJokeOfTheDay(category, function (joke) {
// NOTE: The service provider has made the restriction of 5 calls an hour for RandomJokeOfTheDay
//=> console.log(joke);
});
I would love to have your help on this! Do check out the issues dashboard of this repository, and submit a PR on any one of those issues, and I will be happy to merge! If there are no issues on the dashboard, please do feel free to create new ones!
MIT © Saurabh Shubham