Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

give-me-a-joke

A npm-module for random and customized jokes.

Install

$ npm install --save give-me-a-joke

Usage

const giveMeAJoke = require('give-me-a-joke');

// To get a random dad joke
giveMeAJoke.getRandomDadJoke(function (joke) {
  //=> console.log(joke);
});

// To get a random Chuck Norris joke
giveMeAJoke.getRandomCNJoke(function (joke) {
  //=> console.log(joke);
});

// To get a customized joke
const fn = 'Jackie';
const ln = 'Chan';
giveMeAJoke.getCustomJoke(fn, ln, function (joke) {
  //=> console.log(joke);
});

// To get a random Joke of the Day (Categories allowed: "blonde", "knock-knock", "animal", "jod")
const category = 'blonde';
giveMeAJoke.getRandomJokeOfTheDay(category, function (joke) {
  // NOTE: The service provider has made the restriction of 5 calls an hour for RandomJokeOfTheDay
  //=> console.log(joke);
});

Contributing

I would love to have your help on this! Do check out the issues dashboard of this repository, and submit a PR on any one of those issues, and I will be happy to merge! If there are no issues on the dashboard, please do feel free to create new ones!

License

MIT © Saurabh Shubham

