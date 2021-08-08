A npm-module for random and customized jokes.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const giveMeAJoke = require ( 'give-me-a-joke' ); giveMeAJoke.getRandomDadJoke( function ( joke ) { }); giveMeAJoke.getRandomCNJoke( function ( joke ) { }); const fn = 'Jackie' ; const ln = 'Chan' ; giveMeAJoke.getCustomJoke(fn, ln, function ( joke ) { }); const category = 'blonde' ; giveMeAJoke.getRandomJokeOfTheDay(category, function ( joke ) { });

Contributing

I would love to have your help on this! Do check out the issues dashboard of this repository, and submit a PR on any one of those issues, and I will be happy to merge! If there are no issues on the dashboard, please do feel free to create new ones!

License

MIT © Saurabh Shubham