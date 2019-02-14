openbase logo
giuseppe

by smartive
3.1.0 (see all)

A controller routing system for expressJS with TypeScript decorators and annotations

Readme

giuseppe

giuseppe [Italian: dʒuˈzɛppe] is a controller routing system for Express using TypeScript decorators and annotations named after the great Italian componist Giuseppe Verdi. Like Verdi, it composes things, but not a great piece of musical history! We compose routes for you. giuseppe is dedicated to Express and depends on it. We were tired of writing all the route registrations by ourselves.

Installation

To install this package, simply run

NPM

Or use the yeoman generator which we created @ generator-giuseppe. If you want to create a plugin for giuseppe, use the other yeoman generator @ generator-giuseppe-plugin

Documentation and examples

All of our documentation and examples are available on giuseppe.smartive.ch.

Changelog

The changelog is generated by semantic release and is located under the release section.

Licence

This software is licenced under the MIT licence.

