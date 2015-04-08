Git Watcher is a multi-platform desktop app written in pure HTML and Javascript using nw.js (node-webkit).
It shows diff information about local staged/unstaged files and allows you to commit changes. UI is updated in real-time by detecting file changes and git index changes. Submodules also inform changes to their parent module.
It also organizes repository submodules in tabs, so that you can work easily with them without the need of having multiple git gui instances or shells.
In my opinion, the native git gui app is awful and lacks a lot of features. This app aims to outstand it :)
Previous versions
Please consider downloading the proper build according to your distribution. See Troubleshooting if you cannot run the app.
Someone please help me to create Windows & Mac binaries!
Just extract file contents and execute
./gitw.
You can also:
sudo npm link. A link to the app will be created in
/usr/local/bin, so you can run the app using
gitw command. If it's a valid Git repository, the current working directory is used by default.
The application stores configuration data as a JSON file in
~./config/gitw/config.json.
Certain config values can be modified using the app
options menu. Until the UI provides a complete way of customizing these values, you can edit the file yourself.
Current config file structure EXAMPLE:
{
"defaultRepository": "~/www/myproject", // default git repository to load on startup
"debugMode": false, // enable debugging
"diff": {
"defaultMaxFiles": 6, // maximum number of files to display by default (too many files may slow down application)
"contextLines": 4,
"ignoreEolWhitespace": true,
"highlight": {
"enabled": true,
"byFileExtension": { // enable/disable syntax highlighting by file extension
".js": true,
".php": true
}
}
},
"uiOptions": {
"showCommitLog": true // Show last 10 commits for each module
},
"external": { // custom commands
"fileOpener": { // handle file opening, empty path uses system default application
"path": "/usr/local/netbeans-8/bin/netbeans",
"args": ["--open", "$FILE:$LINE"] // $FILE is replaced by the file path. $LINE is replaced by line number (if available)
},
"directoryOpener": { // handle directory opening, empty path uses system default application
"path": "",
"args": []
}
},
"tools": [ // custom tools to be included in the menu bar under the "Tools" menu
{
"name": "My custom command",
"cmd": "/path/to/script.sh",
"args": []
}
],
"shortcuts": { // customize shortcuts, you can combine the following modifiers with a letter: cmd, shift, ctrl, alt
"repositoryOpen": "ctrl+shift o",
"repositoryClose": "ctrl+shift c",
"repositorySubmoduleUpdate": "ctrl+shift u",
"repositorySubmoduleUpdateRecursive": "ctrl+shift r",
"repositoryExplore": "ctrl+shift e",
"repositoryBrowse": "ctrl+shift k",
"repositoryRefresh": "F5", // F1-F11 keys are allowed. F12 is reserved for devtools
"repositoryQuit": "ctrl q",
"branchCreate": "ctrl n",
"branchCheckout": "ctrl o",
"branchDelete": "ctrl d",
"commitAmend": "ctrl BackSpace",
"commitStageAll": "ctrl t",
"commitUnstageAll": "ctrl u",
"stashSave": "ctrl s",
"stashPop": "ctrl p"
}
}
I'm working on the following features (your help will be much appreciated!)
Please read node-webkit wiki for details on how to run apps.
Requirements:
/opt/node-webkit.
Then:
npm install or just run
npm install gitw.
npm install -g nw-gyp.
cd node_modules/git-utils && nw-gyp rebuild --target=0.12.0.
/opt/node-webkit/nw /path/to/gitw.
Also, you will find two helper scripts:
build.sh and
build-new.sh (deprecated). Those creates distributable packages for Linux. It asumes you have node-webkit installed on
/opt/node-webkit.
echo fs.inotify.max_user_watches=65536 | sudo tee -a /etc/sysctl.conf && sudo sysctl -p. That should be enough.