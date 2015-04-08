Introduction

Git Watcher is a multi-platform desktop app written in pure HTML and Javascript using nw.js (node-webkit).

It shows diff information about local staged/unstaged files and allows you to commit changes. UI is updated in real-time by detecting file changes and git index changes. Submodules also inform changes to their parent module.

It also organizes repository submodules in tabs, so that you can work easily with them without the need of having multiple git gui instances or shells.

In my opinion, the native git gui app is awful and lacks a lot of features. This app aims to outstand it :)

Features

Real-time multiple file diff information with line numbers and syntax highlighting

Support for hunk and line staging

Allows you to open files by clicking on its name or lines numbers. You can even use your preferred editor!

: upstream branch and ahead/behind commit count Menu bar with shortcuts, configuration options and utilities

Shows commit log per module

System Tray support

Support for custom tools (external commands)

Screenshots (v0.5.5)

Download

Previous versions

Please consider downloading the proper build according to your distribution. See Troubleshooting if you cannot run the app.

Someone please help me to create Windows & Mac binaries!

How to run the app

Just extract file contents and execute ./gitw .

You can also:

Create a desktop shortcut :P

sudo npm link . A link to the app will be created in /usr/local/bin , so you can run the app using gitw command. If it's a valid Git repository, the current working directory is used by default.

Configuration options

The application stores configuration data as a JSON file in ~./config/gitw/config.json . Certain config values can be modified using the app options menu. Until the UI provides a complete way of customizing these values, you can edit the file yourself.

Current config file structure EXAMPLE:

{ "defaultRepository" : "~/www/myproject" , "debugMode" : false , "diff" : { "defaultMaxFiles" : 6 , "contextLines" : 4 , "ignoreEolWhitespace" : true , "highlight" : { "enabled" : true , "byFileExtension" : { ".js" : true , ".php" : true } } }, "uiOptions" : { "showCommitLog" : true }, "external" : { "fileOpener" : { "path" : "/usr/local/netbeans-8/bin/netbeans" , "args" : [ "--open" , "$FILE:$LINE" ] }, "directoryOpener" : { "path" : "" , "args" : [] } }, "tools" : [ { "name" : "My custom command" , "cmd" : "/path/to/script.sh" , "args" : [] } ], "shortcuts" : { "repositoryOpen" : "ctrl+shift o" , "repositoryClose" : "ctrl+shift c" , "repositorySubmoduleUpdate" : "ctrl+shift u" , "repositorySubmoduleUpdateRecursive" : "ctrl+shift r" , "repositoryExplore" : "ctrl+shift e" , "repositoryBrowse" : "ctrl+shift k" , "repositoryRefresh" : "F5" , "repositoryQuit" : "ctrl q" , "branchCreate" : "ctrl n" , "branchCheckout" : "ctrl o" , "branchDelete" : "ctrl d" , "commitAmend" : "ctrl BackSpace" , "commitStageAll" : "ctrl t" , "commitUnstageAll" : "ctrl u" , "stashSave" : "ctrl s" , "stashPop" : "ctrl p" } }

TODO

I'm working on the following features (your help will be much appreciated!)

Rename branches

Keyboard navigation between files

Delete, edit and add remotes

More configuration options

Better syntax highlighting

Hooks: allow to add external commands to interact with branches or files.

Create your own build

Please read node-webkit wiki for details on how to run apps.

Requirements:

Then:

Clone repo and run npm install or just run npm install gitw .

or just run . Install nw-gyp: npm install -g nw-gyp .

. Rebuild git-utils dependency based on the node-webkit version you are running. Eg: cd node_modules/git-utils && nw-gyp rebuild --target=0.12.0 .

. Run the app! /opt/node-webkit/nw /path/to/gitw .

Also, you will find two helper scripts: build.sh and build-new.sh (deprecated). Those creates distributable packages for Linux. It asumes you have node-webkit installed on /opt/node-webkit .

Troubleshooting