Gitteh requires
node 0.8 or 0.10,
CMake 2.6 and
gcc. Installation via NPM:
npm install gitteh
Node bindings to the excellent libgit2 C library. Right now, the bindings cover read only access to raw objects (trees/commits/blobs/tags/references), and basic access to remotes (including basic cloning/fetching support).
Gitteh aims to:
There's a few libraries out there that wrap git cli commands, parsing the output and such. This is a perfectly acceptable solution. Node-gitteh provides first-class support to work with a git repository on a low level, and does not require git.git (and its myriad of dependencies) to be installed in the server environment.
The documentation is currently outdated. We're working on a new version currently for the new 0.17.x version of gitteh. The Old pre-0.17.x documentation can be found here. Instead, you should visit
examples dir in the repo to see examples of 0.17.x usage.
Gitteh is available under the MIT License. See the LICENSE file for more information.
Contributions are very welcome. Please feel free to fork this project and hack on it. Go ahead and check out the issues tab to see what needs to be done! Go on! Do it!
git clone https://github.com/libgit2/node-gitteh
cd node-gitteh && npm install
Happy hacking!