gitrocket

A fun plugin for the Hyper terminal that launches a rocket ship when you push code with Git.

Installation

To use this plugin, first install the plugin in your ~/.hyper_plugins folder.

cd ~/.hyper_plugins npm install gitrocket

Then add the plugin's name in your ~/.hyper.js file as an item in the plugins array.

plugins : [ "gitrocket" ],

Afterwards, refresh your Hyper terminal with View > Full Reload.

Development

To run a local version of this plugin, clone it in your ~/.hyper_plugins/local folder.

cd ~/.hyper_plugins/ local git clone git@github.com:bomanimc/gitrocket.git

Then add the plugin's name in your ~/.hyper.js file as an item in the plugins array.

localPlugins : [ "gitrocket" ],