gitrocket

by Bomani Oseni McClendon
1.0.6 (see all)

A rocket ship that launches in your Hyper terminal when you push code with Git.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

gitrocket

A fun plugin for the Hyper terminal that launches a rocket ship when you push code with Git.

gitrocker usage GIF

Installation

To use this plugin, first install the plugin in your ~/.hyper_plugins folder.

$ cd ~/.hyper_plugins
$ npm install gitrocket

Then add the plugin's name in your ~/.hyper.js file as an item in the plugins array.

plugins: [
  "gitrocket"
],

Afterwards, refresh your Hyper terminal with View > Full Reload.

Development

To run a local version of this plugin, clone it in your ~/.hyper_plugins/local folder.

$ cd ~/.hyper_plugins/local
$ git clone git@github.com:bomanimc/gitrocket.git

Then add the plugin's name in your ~/.hyper.js file as an item in the plugins array.

localPlugins: [
  "gitrocket"
],

Afterwards, use npm run build to create a /dist folder. Lastly, refresh you terminal.

