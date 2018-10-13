A fun plugin for the Hyper terminal that launches a rocket ship when you push code with Git.
To use this plugin, first install the plugin in your
~/.hyper_plugins
folder.
$ cd ~/.hyper_plugins
$ npm install gitrocket
Then add the plugin's name in your
~/.hyper.js file as an item in the
plugins array.
plugins: [
"gitrocket"
],
Afterwards, refresh your Hyper terminal with View > Full Reload.
To run a local version of this plugin, clone it in your
~/.hyper_plugins/local folder.
$ cd ~/.hyper_plugins/local
$ git clone git@github.com:bomanimc/gitrocket.git
Then add the plugin's name in your
~/.hyper.js file as an item in the
plugins array.
localPlugins: [
"gitrocket"
],
Afterwards, use
npm run build to create a
/dist folder. Lastly, refresh
you terminal.