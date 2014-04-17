Git Press + is a light weight tool to create the web site of your github project on easist way.
You can build your own site just follow three steps:
If you don't have a README.md (or README.markdown) file on your project, create one.
Create a configure file named gitpress.json on your project.
touch gitpress.json & echo '{}' > gitpress.json
git add gitpress.json
git commit -a -m 'add gitpress configure' & git push origin master
visit your site with
http://<repo>.<user>.gitpress.org
When you push your files to your project, the new updates will effected in 2 or 3 minutes.
If you want to run gitpress server on your own webserver, it is still so easy:
sudo npm install gitpress
sudo gitpress your_username/your_repo
Then visit: http://localhost:8361
MIT