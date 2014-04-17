openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gitpress

by 75team
0.3.3 (see all)

gitpress makes your blogging easier

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

9

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Git Press +

Git Press + is a light weight tool to create the web site of your github project on easist way.

You can build your own site just follow three steps:

Step ONE

If you don't have a README.md (or README.markdown) file on your project, create one.

Step TWO

Create a configure file named gitpress.json on your project.

touch gitpress.json & echo '{}' > gitpress.json
git add gitpress.json
git commit -a -m 'add gitpress configure' & git push origin master

Step THREE

visit your site with http://<repo>.<user>.gitpress.org

When you push your files to your project, the new updates will effected in 2 or 3 minutes.


Setup on your webserver

If you want to run gitpress server on your own webserver, it is still so easy: 

sudo npm install gitpress
sudo gitpress your_username/your_repo

Then visit: http://localhost:8361

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial