openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
git

gitmojis

by Carlos Cuesta
3.8.0 (see all)

An emoji guide for your commit messages. 😜

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

11.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

85

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.3/54
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

gitmoji

Build Status Gitmoji

About

Gitmoji is an initiative to standardize and explain the use of emojis on GitHub commit messages.

Using emojis on commit messages provides an easy way of identifying the purpose or intention of a commit with only looking at the emojis used. As there are a lot of different emojis I found the need of creating a guide that can help to use emojis easier.

The gitmojis are published on the following package in order to be used as a dependency 📦.

Using gitmoji-cli

To use gitmojis from your command line install gitmoji-cli. A gitmoji interactive client for using emojis on commit messages.

npm i -g gitmoji-cli

Contributing to gitmoji

Contributing to gitmoji is a piece of 🍰, read the contributing guidelines. You can discuss emojis using the issues section. To add a new emoji to the list create an issue and send a pull request, see how to send a pull request and add a gitmoji.

Spread the word

Are you using Gitmoji on your project? Set the Gitmoji badge on top of your readme using this code:

<a href="https://gitmoji.dev">
  <img src="https://img.shields.io/badge/gitmoji-%20😜%20😍-FFDD67.svg?style=flat-square" alt="Gitmoji">
</a>

License

The code is available under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sumin Son197 Ratings0 Reviews
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago
Diganta Das26 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-Stack Web Developer Web Designer Amateur Pen-Tester
3 months ago
DanielIndia52 Ratings0 Reviews
Full Stack Developer. Open Source Contributor. AdminLTE Collaborator.
3 months ago
Andrew GurylevRussia, St. Petersburg61 Ratings0 Reviews
6 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial