About

Gitmoji is an initiative to standardize and explain the use of emojis on GitHub commit messages.

Using emojis on commit messages provides an easy way of identifying the purpose or intention of a commit with only looking at the emojis used. As there are a lot of different emojis I found the need of creating a guide that can help to use emojis easier.

The gitmojis are published on the following package in order to be used as a dependency 📦.

To use gitmojis from your command line install gitmoji-cli. A gitmoji interactive client for using emojis on commit messages.

npm i -g gitmoji-cli

Contributing to gitmoji

Contributing to gitmoji is a piece of 🍰, read the contributing guidelines. You can discuss emojis using the issues section. To add a new emoji to the list create an issue and send a pull request, see how to send a pull request and add a gitmoji.

Spread the word

Are you using Gitmoji on your project? Set the Gitmoji badge on top of your readme using this code:

< a href = "https://gitmoji.dev" > < img src = "https://img.shields.io/badge/gitmoji-%20😜%20😍-FFDD67.svg?style=flat-square" alt = "Gitmoji" > </ a >

License

The code is available under the MIT license.