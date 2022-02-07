A gitmoji interactive client for using gitmojis on commit messages.

About

This project provides an easy solution for using gitmoji from your command line. Gitmoji-cli solves the hassle of searching through the gitmoji list. Includes a bunch of options you can play with! 🎉

Install

npm

$ npm i -g gitmoji-cli

brew

$ brew install gitmoji

Usage

$ gitmoji -- help

A gitmoji interactive client for using gitmojis on commit messages. Usage $ gitmoji Options

Commit

You can use the commit functionality in two ways, directly or via a commit-hook.

If you want to integrate gitmoji-cli in your project I would recommend going for the hook mode as it support more use cases, it's more flexible and has a better integration with other tools, whereas the client mode is more quick and easy to use.

Client

Start the interactive commit client, to auto generate your commit based on your prompts.

$ gitmoji -c

Options

You can pass default values to the prompts using the following flags:

title : For setting the commit title.

: For setting the commit title. message : For setting the commit message.

: For setting the commit message. scope : For setting the commit scope.

Those flags should be used like this:

$ gitmoji -c --title= "Commit" --message= "Message" --scope= "Scope"

Hook

Run the init option, add your changes and commit them, after that the prompts will begin and your commit message will be built.

$ gitmoji -i $ git add . $ git commit

⚠️ The hook should not be used with the gitmoji -c command.

Search

Search using specific keywords to find the right gitmoji.

$ gitmoji -s "criteria"

List

Pretty print all the available gitmojis.

$ gitmoji -l

Update the gitmojis list, by default the first time you run gitmoji, the cli creates a cache to allow using this tool without internet connection.

$ gitmoji -u

Config

Run gitmoji -g to setup some gitmoji-cli preferences.

Options