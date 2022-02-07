openbase logo
gitmoji-cli

by Carlos Cuesta
4.7.0 (see all)

A gitmoji interactive command line tool for using emojis on commits. 💻

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

3.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gitmoji-cli

Build Status Code Climate Codecov npm version npm downloads gitmoji badge

gitmoji-cli

A gitmoji interactive client for using gitmojis on commit messages.

About

This project provides an easy solution for using gitmoji from your command line. Gitmoji-cli solves the hassle of searching through the gitmoji list. Includes a bunch of options you can play with! 🎉

Install

npm

$ npm i -g gitmoji-cli

brew

$ brew install gitmoji

Usage

$ gitmoji --help

A gitmoji interactive client for using gitmojis on commit messages.

  Usage
    $ gitmoji
  Options
    --init, -i      Initialize gitmoji as a commit hook
    --remove, -r    Remove a previously initialized commit hook
    --config, -g    Setup gitmoji-cli preferences.
    --commit, -c    Interactively commit using the prompts
    --list, -l      List all the available gitmojis
    --search, -s    Search gitmojis
    --version, -v   Print gitmoji-cli installed version
    --update, -u    Sync emoji list with the repo

Commit

You can use the commit functionality in two ways, directly or via a commit-hook.

If you want to integrate gitmoji-cli in your project I would recommend going for the hook mode as it support more use cases, it's more flexible and has a better integration with other tools, whereas the client mode is more quick and easy to use.

Client

Start the interactive commit client, to auto generate your commit based on your prompts.

$ gitmoji -c
Options

You can pass default values to the prompts using the following flags:

  • title: For setting the commit title.
  • message: For setting the commit message.
  • scope: For setting the commit scope.

Those flags should be used like this:

$ gitmoji -c --title="Commit" --message="Message" --scope="Scope"

Hook

Run the init option, add your changes and commit them, after that the prompts will begin and your commit message will be built.

$ gitmoji -i
$ git add .
$ git commit

⚠️ The hook should not be used with the gitmoji -c command.

gitmoji commit

Search using specific keywords to find the right gitmoji.

$ gitmoji -s "criteria"

gitmoji search

List

Pretty print all the available gitmojis.

$ gitmoji -l

gitmoji list

Update

Update the gitmojis list, by default the first time you run gitmoji, the cli creates a cache to allow using this tool without internet connection.

$ gitmoji -u

Config

Run gitmoji -g to setup some gitmoji-cli preferences.

gitmoji config

Options

  • Automatic git add: Enable or disable the automatic git add . everytime you use the commit command.
  • Emoji format: Switch between the emoji format.
  • Scope prompt: Enable or disable conventional commits scope prompt.
  • Signed commits: Enable or disable signed commits with GPG.
  • Gitmojis api URL: Set a custom URL to use it as the library of gitmojis.

