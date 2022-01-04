openbase logo
gc

gitmoji-changelog

by Yvonnick FRIN
2.2.1 (see all)

A changelog generator for gitmoji 😜

Overview

Readme

gitmoji-changelog logo

Gitmoji Twitter: YvonnickFrin

Generate changelog for repositories using gitmoji commits convention.

gitmoji-changelog usage example

🚀 Usage

Make sure you have npx installed (npx is shipped by default since npm 5.2.0)

Run the following command at the root of your project and answer questions. gitmoji-changelog uses a preset system to handle different type of project. The preset used by default is the Node.js one that look for project's information in the package.json file.

with npx:

npx gitmoji-changelog

with npm:

npm install -g gitmoji-changelog

cd my-project
gitmoji-changelog

It exists a generic preset that works for every kind of project. It looks for information in a .gitmoji-changelogrc file at the root of your project. This file must contain three mandatory properties: name, description and version.

.gitmoji-changelogrc:

{
  "project": {
    "name": "gitmoji-changelog",
    "description": "A changelog generator for gitmoji 😜",
    "version": "2.0.1"
  }
}

You can change the preset used by gitmoji-changelog with the preset option.

npx gitmoji-changelog --preset generic

📖 Documentation

👉 The full documentation is available here.

✍ Author

👤 Yvonnick FRIN (https://yvonnickfrin.dev)

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
Feel free to check issues page. You can also take a look at our contributing guide.

🙏 Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

You also can add a badge in the README.md of your repository to promote gitmoji-changelog. All you need is to copy/past the code below:

[![gitmoji-changelog](https://img.shields.io/badge/Changelog-gitmoji-brightgreen.svg)](https://github.com/frinyvonnick/gitmoji-changelog)

It will add this badge: gitmoji-changelog

✨ Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Yvonnick FRIN
💻
Benjamin Petetot
💻
Fabien JUIF
💻
Baptiste Gauduchon
💻
Franck Abgrall
💻
quentinncl
💻
Logan HAUSPIE
💻

Guillaume Membré
💻
Yann Bertrand
💻
s n
💻
Mathieu TUDISCO
💻
Charles-Henri GUERIN
💻
Florent Berthelot
💻
Emmanuel DEMEY
💻

Christopher Kade
📝
Rodion Martynov
📖
Daniel Tamkin
📖
Erno Salo
📖
Mark Lyck
💻
Lukáš Horák
💻
Julien WITTOUCK
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

📝 License

Copyright © 2020 Yvonnick FRIN (https://github.com/frinyvonnick).
This project is MIT licensed.

This README was generated with ❤️ by readme-md-generator

