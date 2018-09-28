Git-like CLI

A git-like CLI for Node.js command-line interfaces, inspired by tjholowaychuk's commander, meant to give you the flexibility and power akin to the git command and its sub-commands (e.g., git commit ).

With Git-like CLI, you can create sub-commands as deep as you want.

Perhaps unique to Git-like CLI, you can easily create crazy argument combinations, mixing required, optional, required-repeating and optional-repeating arguments to your liking, as long as they aren't ambiguous.

What you won't find in Git-like CLI are some commander features, such as prompts, password masking, confirm and choose. If you need these features, commander is highly recommended.

Installation

$ npm install gitlike-cli

Getting Started

import program from 'gitlike-cli' ; program.parse(process.argv);

The above example is a program that really does nothing at all; however, enough information is provided to generate some basic help information.

$ foo -- help Usage: foo [options] Options: -h, -- help output help information

The help information is auto-generated based on the information the CLI already knows about your program. Auto-generated help information will also be added for any custom options you define for your application. Adding a version will have the same effect.

program .version( '0.1.2' ) .parse(process.argv);

Produces the following options:

-h, -- help output help information -v, --version output version information

You can output help or version information from code by calling the respective .help(die) or .version(die) methods. The die argument, if true , will simply call process.exit() for you.

Usage

Providing usage information gives the CLI more information about how your program can be used.

program.usage( 'foo <bar>' );

This tells the CLI that your command is named foo and requires a single argument, named <bar> . The chevrons around bar designate <bar> as a required argument. If <bar> is not provided, the help information will automatically display.

Calling the usage method without any arguments will display the generated usage information.

program.usage( 'foo <bar>' ).usage();

Produces the following:

Usage : foo [ options ] <bar>

Arguments

There are four different types of arguments you can supply.

Required: <arg> Required, repeating: <args>... Optional: [arg] Optional, repeating: [<args>...]

You can combine any number of arguments you want; however, be aware that some combinations are ambiguous and will throw an error. There are only two scenarios for this to happen. These errors will be thrown when you provide usage information:

CommandError: Cannot have more than one repeating arg. CommandError: Cannot have an optional arg after a repeating arg.

If no errors are thrown, the CLI moves onto the parsing stage. When arguments are parsed, they will be stored in the program's args property. For example, if the argument is named <bar> , like above, calling $ foo qux will store the string qux in program.args.bar .

Repeating arguments will be stored as arrays.

Unconsumed arguments will be stored in program.args.etc as an array.

You now need to understand how multiple arguments are parsed:

Arguments will be parsed from left to right, always. Required args will never be skipped and will throw errors if not enough args are supplied to fulfill the total number of required args. Optional args will only be skipped if there are not enough args supplied to fill them. A repeating arg will consume as many args as it can, but will reserve slots for any required arguments that follow.

Example usage: [<foo>...] <bar> <baz>

Parsing x y produces {bar:'x', baz:'y'}

produces Parsing a b c x y produces {foo:['a','b','c'], bar:'x', baz:'y'}

Example usage: [foo] [bar] <baz>

Parsing x produces {baz:'x'}

produces Parsing x y produces {foo:'x', baz:'y'}

produces Parsing x y z produces {foo:'x', bar:'y', baz:'z'}

Options

Options are defined with the .option() method, also serving as documentation for the options. The example below parses args and options from process.argv .

program .option( '-p, --peppers' , 'Add peppers' ) .option( '-P, --pineapple' , 'Add pineapple' ) .option( '-b, --bbq' , 'Add bbq sauce' ) .option( '-c, --cheese <type>' , 'Add the specified type of cheese [marble]' , 'marble' ) .option( '-C, --no-cheese' , 'You do not want any cheese' ) .parse(process.argv); const options = program.options; console .log( 'you ordered a pizza with:' ); if (options.peppers) console .log( ' - peppers' ); if (options.pineapple) console .log( ' - pineapple' ); if (options.bbq) console .log( ' - bbq' ); console .log( ' - %s cheese' , options.cheese || 'no' );

Options can have [optional] or <required> arguments attached to them, but not <repeating>... arguments.

Short flags may be passed as a single arg, for example -abc is equivalent to -a -b -c . Multi-word options such as "--template-engine" are camel-cased, becoming program.options.templateEngine .

Short combo flags with multiple args follow the same rules for parsing as do arguments. For example, if -abc flags all have args attached to them, then -abc foo bar baz will assign the appropriate values, from left to right.

Optional args, again, follow the same rules as command args. This differs from git's CLI, but in a good way. Sure, git commit -am "stuff" parses -m as "stuff" , but git commit -ma "stuff" throws an error. Git-like CLI, knowing that -m has a required <msg> argument and -a has no argument at all, is smart enough to parse this command gracefully and without errors.

Coercion

Git-like CLI uses JSON.parse() to parse values. This means you can parse integers, floats, booleans, arrays and even JSON objects out of the box. Furthermore, you can pass a callback function as an additional option argument if you need more custom control over the result.

function range ( val ) { return val.split( '..' ).map( Number ) || []; } function list ( val ) { return val.split( ',' ); } function square ( val ) { return val * val; } program .usage( '<files>...' ) .option( '-s, --square <x>' , 'A square of x' , square) .option( '-r, --range <a>..<b>' , 'A range' , range) .option( '-l, --list <items>' , 'A list' , list) .option( '-o, --optional [value]' , 'An optional value' ) .parse(process.argv); const options = program.options; console .log( ' options.square: %j' , options.square); options.range = options.range || []; console .log( ' options.range: %j..%j' , options.range[ 0 ], options.range[ 1 ]); console .log( ' options.list: %j' , options.list); console .log( ' options.optional: %j' , options.optional); console .log( ' args.files: %j' , program.args.files);

Custom help

You can display arbitrary -h, --help information by listening for "help". The program will automatically exit once you are done so that the remainder of your program does not execute causing undesired behaviours. For example, in the following executable "stuff" will not output when help is used.

import program from 'gitlike-cli' ; function list ( val ) { return val.split( ',' ).map( Number ); } program .version( '0.0.1' ) .option( '-f, --foo' , 'enable some foo' ) .option( '-b, --bar' , 'enable some bar' ) .option( '-B, --baz' , 'enable some baz' ); program.on( 'help' , () => { console .log( ' Examples:' ); console .log(); console .log( ' $ custom-help --help' ); console .log( ' $ custom-help -h' ); console .log(); }); program.parse(process.argv); console .log( 'stuff' );

yielding the following help output:

Usage: custom-help [options] Options: -h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -f, --foo enable some foo -b, --bar enable some bar -B, --baz enable some baz Examples: $ custom-help -- help $ custom-help -h

Error Handling

The base command for your program already has some error handling built-in. If you decide, however, that you want more control over the errors emitted, simply handle the error event in your code. In the example below, the error message is printed in red. Everything else is exactly what you would see in Git-like CLI's built-in error handling.

import clc from 'cli-color' ; program.on( 'error' , (err, command) => { console .log( '' ); console .log(clc.red( ' Error:' , err.message)); command.outputUsage(); command.outputCommands(); command.outputOptions(); console .log(); process.exit( 1 ); }); program.parse(process.argv);

IMPORTANT: Make absolutely sure that your error handler comes before program.parse(process.argv) . Even better, though totally up to you, put it before defining your version, description or any other program information. This allows errors in your own code to present themself through your custom error handler as well.

The final process.exit(1); tells node to exit the program immediately with an error code (any non-zero integer). Your error handler will always be called before Git-like CLI's built-in error handler, so this gives you an opportunity to do your own thing and stump the program from doing anything after the fact.

You might have noticed a few undocumented methods above (i.e., outputUsage , outputCommands and outputOptions ). Their names are quite self-explanatory, so I trust you know what they do.

You could just output the error message itself and bypass all the usage information. The output would then look something like this:

$ ./bin/program foo Error: Invalid sub-command: foo

Any unhandled errors will not emit an error event, so it will be pretty ugly. Please report any issues like this in the Issue Tracker.

License