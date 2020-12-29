openbase logo
gcv

gitlab-ci-validate

by Léo Pradel
0.5.0 (see all)

Checks if your .gitlab-ci.yml file is valid.

npm
GitHub
Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

gitlab-ci-validate

npm version npm

Checks if your .gitlab-ci.yml file is valid.

Thanks to @FGRibreau for the post about validating .gitlab-ci.yml files!

Install:

yarn global add gitlab-ci-validate
npm i -g gitlab-ci-validate

Usage:

# It will try to find if .gitlab-ci.yml is present on the current folder if no file path is provided
$ gitlab-ci-validate <file-path>

# You can specify your own gitlab host if you need
$ gitlab-ci-validate <file-path> --host https://my-gitlab-url

# You can provide a private token if you need
$ gitlab-ci-validate <file-path> --private-token <my-gitlab-token>

Options

gitlab-ci-validate validate --help

  Description
    Manage set of tracked repositories

  Usage
    $ gitlab-ci-validate validate [file] [options]

  Options
    -H, --host             Change the gitlab host (default to https://gitlab.com)
    -P, --private-token    Authenticate to gitlab api using a private token
    -p, --project-id       Toggle individual project scoped execution, specify the project id context
    -w, --error-warn       Toggle warnings as an error condition
    -h, --help             Displays this message

License

MIT © Léo Pradel

