Checks if your .gitlab-ci.yml file is valid.

Thanks to @FGRibreau for the post about validating .gitlab-ci.yml files!

yarn global add gitlab-ci- validate npm i -g gitlab-ci- validate

# It will try to find if .gitlab-ci.yml is present on the current folder if no file path is provided $ gitlab-ci- validate <file- path > # You can specify your own gitlab host if you need $ gitlab-ci- validate <file- path > # You can provide a private token if you need $ gitlab-ci- validate <file- path >

Options

gitlab-ci- validate validate Description Manage set of tracked repositories Usage $ gitlab-ci- validate validate [file] [ options ] Options -H, -P, -p, -w, -h,

License

MIT © Léo Pradel