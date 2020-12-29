Checks if your .gitlab-ci.yml file is valid.
Thanks to @FGRibreau for the post about validating .gitlab-ci.yml files!
yarn global add gitlab-ci-validate
npm i -g gitlab-ci-validate
# It will try to find if .gitlab-ci.yml is present on the current folder if no file path is provided
$ gitlab-ci-validate <file-path>
# You can specify your own gitlab host if you need
$ gitlab-ci-validate <file-path> --host https://my-gitlab-url
# You can provide a private token if you need
$ gitlab-ci-validate <file-path> --private-token <my-gitlab-token>
gitlab-ci-validate validate --help
Description
Manage set of tracked repositories
Usage
$ gitlab-ci-validate validate [file] [options]
Options
-H, --host Change the gitlab host (default to https://gitlab.com)
-P, --private-token Authenticate to gitlab api using a private token
-p, --project-id Toggle individual project scoped execution, specify the project id context
-w, --error-warn Toggle warnings as an error condition
-h, --help Displays this message
