Tired of pushing to test your .gitlab-ci.yml?

Run gitlab pipelines locally as shell executor or docker executor.

Get rid of all those dev specific shell scripts and make files.

Table of contents

Installation

NPM

npm install -g gitlab-ci-local

Linux

curl -s "https://firecow.github.io/gitlab-ci-local/ppa/pubkey.gpg" | sudo apt-key add - sudo curl -s -o /etc/apt/sources.list.d/gitlab-ci-local.list "https://firecow.github.io/gitlab-ci-local/ppa/gitlab-ci-local.list" sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install gitlab-ci-local

Macos

brew install gitlab-ci-local

Windows (Git bash)

Install gitbash

Download and put binary in C:\Program Files\Git\mingw64\bin

curl -L https://github.com/firecow/gitlab-ci-local/releases/latest/download/win.gz | gunzip -c > /c/Program\ Files/Git/mingw64/bin/gitlab-ci-local.exe

Convenience

DotEnv file

Add a .gitlab-ci-local-env file to the current working directory

# Overrides .gitlab-ci.yml as the default git ci/cd file FILE=doctor-strange.yml # # Always runs needed jobs, when gitlab-ci- local <job- name > is called NEEDS= true #

All cli options can be assigned default values this way

Bash alias

echo "alias gcl='gitlab-ci-local'" >> ~/.bashrc

Tab completion

gitlab-ci-local --completion >> ~/.bashrc

Quirks

Tracked Files

Untracked and ignored files will not be synced inside isolated jobs, only tracked files are synced.

Remember git add

Home variables

Put a file like this in $HOME/.gitlab-ci-local/variables.yml

project: gitlab.com/test-group/test-project.git: AUTHORIZATION_PASSWORD: djwqiod910321 gitlab.com:project/test-group/test-project.git: AUTHORIZATION_PASSWORD: djwqiod910321 group: gitlab.com/test-group/: DOCKER_LOGIN_PASSWORD: dij3213n123n12in3 global: KNOWN_HOSTS: '~/.ssh/known_hosts'

Variables will now appear in your jobs, if project or group matches git remote, global's are always present

Project variables

Put a file like this in $CWD/.gitlab-ci-local-variables.yml

AUTHORIZATION_PASSWORD: djwqiod910321 DOCKER_LOGIN_PASSWORD: dij3213n123n12in3 KNOWN_HOSTS: '~/.ssh/known_hosts'

Variables will now appear in your jobs.

Decorators

The @Description decorator

Adds descriptive text to gitlab-ci-local --list

npm-install: image: node artifacts: paths: - node_modules/ script: - npm install --no-audit

The @Interactive decorator

interactive-shell: rules: - if: $GITLAB_CI == 'false' when: manual script: - docker run -it debian bash

The @InjectSSHAgent decorator

need-ssh: image: kroniak/ssh-client script: - ssh-add -L

The @NoArtifactsToSource decorator

Prevent artifacts from being copied to source folder

produce: stage: build script: mkdir -p path/ && touch path/file1 artifacts: {paths: [path/] }

Includes

Includes from external sources are only fetched once. Use --fetch-includes to invoke an external fetching rutine.

Artifacts

Shell executor jobs copies artifacts to host/cwd directory. Use --shell-isolation option to mimic correct artifact handling for shell jobs.

Docker executor copies artifacts to and from .gitlab-ci-local/artifacts

Development

You need nodejs 16+

Scripts

npm install npm run build npm run test

Package binaries