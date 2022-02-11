openbase logo
gcl

gitlab-ci-local

by Mads Jon Nielsen
4.27.0 (see all)

Tired of pushing to test your .gitlab-ci.yml?

Readme

Run gitlab pipelines locally as shell executor or docker executor.

Get rid of all those dev specific shell scripts and make files.

build Known Vulnerabilities npm license Renovate

Quality Gate Status Maintainability Rating Reliability Rating Security Rating

Coverage Code Smells Duplicated Lines (%)

Table of contents

Installation

NPM

npm install -g gitlab-ci-local

Linux

curl -s "https://firecow.github.io/gitlab-ci-local/ppa/pubkey.gpg" | sudo apt-key add -
sudo curl -s -o /etc/apt/sources.list.d/gitlab-ci-local.list "https://firecow.github.io/gitlab-ci-local/ppa/gitlab-ci-local.list"
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install gitlab-ci-local

Macos

brew install gitlab-ci-local

Windows (Git bash)

Install gitbash

Download and put binary in C:\Program Files\Git\mingw64\bin

curl -L https://github.com/firecow/gitlab-ci-local/releases/latest/download/win.gz | gunzip -c > /c/Program\ Files/Git/mingw64/bin/gitlab-ci-local.exe

Convenience

DotEnv file

Add a .gitlab-ci-local-env file to the current working directory

# Overrides .gitlab-ci.yml as the default git ci/cd file
FILE=doctor-strange.yml # --file

# Always runs needed jobs, when gitlab-ci-local <job-name> is called
NEEDS=true # --needs

All cli options can be assigned default values this way

Bash alias

echo "alias gcl='gitlab-ci-local'" >> ~/.bashrc

Tab completion

gitlab-ci-local --completion >> ~/.bashrc

Quirks

Tracked Files

Untracked and ignored files will not be synced inside isolated jobs, only tracked files are synced.

Remember git add

Home variables

Put a file like this in $HOME/.gitlab-ci-local/variables.yml

---
project:
  gitlab.com/test-group/test-project.git:
    # Will be type Variable and only available if remote is exact match
    AUTHORIZATION_PASSWORD: djwqiod910321
  gitlab.com:project/test-group/test-project.git: # another syntax
    AUTHORIZATION_PASSWORD: djwqiod910321

group:
  gitlab.com/test-group/:
    # Will be type Variable and only available for remotes that include group named 'test-group'
    DOCKER_LOGIN_PASSWORD: dij3213n123n12in3

global:
  # Will be type File, because value is a file path
  KNOWN_HOSTS: '~/.ssh/known_hosts'

Variables will now appear in your jobs, if project or group matches git remote, global's are always present

Project variables

Put a file like this in $CWD/.gitlab-ci-local-variables.yml

---
AUTHORIZATION_PASSWORD: djwqiod910321
DOCKER_LOGIN_PASSWORD: dij3213n123n12in3
# Will be type File, because value is a file path
KNOWN_HOSTS: '~/.ssh/known_hosts'

Variables will now appear in your jobs.

Decorators

The @Description decorator

Adds descriptive text to gitlab-ci-local --list

# @Description Install npm packages
npm-install:
  image: node
  artifacts:
    paths:
      - node_modules/
  script:
    - npm install --no-audit

description-decorator

The @Interactive decorator

# @Interactive
interactive-shell:
  rules:
    - if: $GITLAB_CI == 'false'
      when: manual
  script:
    - docker run -it debian bash

description-decorator

The @InjectSSHAgent decorator

# @InjectSSHAgent
need-ssh:
  image: kroniak/ssh-client
  script:
    - ssh-add -L

The @NoArtifactsToSource decorator

Prevent artifacts from being copied to source folder

# @NoArtifactsToSource
produce:
  stage: build
  script: mkdir -p path/ && touch path/file1
  artifacts: {paths: [path/] }

Includes

Includes from external sources are only fetched once. Use --fetch-includes to invoke an external fetching rutine.

Artifacts

Shell executor jobs copies artifacts to host/cwd directory. Use --shell-isolation option to mimic correct artifact handling for shell jobs.

Docker executor copies artifacts to and from .gitlab-ci-local/artifacts

Development

You need nodejs 16+

Scripts

npm install
npm run build
npm run test

example

Package binaries

npm run pkg-linux
npm run pkg-win
npm run pkg-macos
npm run pkg-all

