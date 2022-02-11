Tired of pushing to test your .gitlab-ci.yml?
Run gitlab pipelines locally as shell executor or docker executor.
Get rid of all those dev specific shell scripts and make files.
npm install -g gitlab-ci-local
curl -s "https://firecow.github.io/gitlab-ci-local/ppa/pubkey.gpg" | sudo apt-key add -
sudo curl -s -o /etc/apt/sources.list.d/gitlab-ci-local.list "https://firecow.github.io/gitlab-ci-local/ppa/gitlab-ci-local.list"
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install gitlab-ci-local
brew install gitlab-ci-local
Install gitbash
Download and put binary in
C:\Program Files\Git\mingw64\bin
curl -L https://github.com/firecow/gitlab-ci-local/releases/latest/download/win.gz | gunzip -c > /c/Program\ Files/Git/mingw64/bin/gitlab-ci-local.exe
Add a
.gitlab-ci-local-env file to the current working directory
# Overrides .gitlab-ci.yml as the default git ci/cd file
FILE=doctor-strange.yml # --file
# Always runs needed jobs, when gitlab-ci-local <job-name> is called
NEEDS=true # --needs
All cli options can be assigned default values this way
echo "alias gcl='gitlab-ci-local'" >> ~/.bashrc
gitlab-ci-local --completion >> ~/.bashrc
Untracked and ignored files will not be synced inside isolated jobs, only tracked files are synced.
Remember
git add
Put a file like this in
$HOME/.gitlab-ci-local/variables.yml
---
project:
gitlab.com/test-group/test-project.git:
# Will be type Variable and only available if remote is exact match
AUTHORIZATION_PASSWORD: djwqiod910321
gitlab.com:project/test-group/test-project.git: # another syntax
AUTHORIZATION_PASSWORD: djwqiod910321
group:
gitlab.com/test-group/:
# Will be type Variable and only available for remotes that include group named 'test-group'
DOCKER_LOGIN_PASSWORD: dij3213n123n12in3
global:
# Will be type File, because value is a file path
KNOWN_HOSTS: '~/.ssh/known_hosts'
Variables will now appear in your jobs, if project or group matches git remote, global's are always present
Put a file like this in
$CWD/.gitlab-ci-local-variables.yml
---
AUTHORIZATION_PASSWORD: djwqiod910321
DOCKER_LOGIN_PASSWORD: dij3213n123n12in3
# Will be type File, because value is a file path
KNOWN_HOSTS: '~/.ssh/known_hosts'
Variables will now appear in your jobs.
@Description decorator
Adds descriptive text to
gitlab-ci-local --list
# @Description Install npm packages
npm-install:
image: node
artifacts:
paths:
- node_modules/
script:
- npm install --no-audit
@Interactive decorator
# @Interactive
interactive-shell:
rules:
- if: $GITLAB_CI == 'false'
when: manual
script:
- docker run -it debian bash
@InjectSSHAgent decorator
# @InjectSSHAgent
need-ssh:
image: kroniak/ssh-client
script:
- ssh-add -L
@NoArtifactsToSource decorator
Prevent artifacts from being copied to source folder
# @NoArtifactsToSource
produce:
stage: build
script: mkdir -p path/ && touch path/file1
artifacts: {paths: [path/] }
Includes from external sources are only fetched once. Use
--fetch-includes to invoke an external fetching rutine.
Shell executor jobs copies artifacts to host/cwd directory. Use --shell-isolation option to mimic correct artifact handling for shell jobs.
Docker executor copies artifacts to and from .gitlab-ci-local/artifacts
You need nodejs 16+
npm install
npm run build
npm run test
npm run pkg-linux
npm run pkg-win
npm run pkg-macos
npm run pkg-all