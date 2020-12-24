📊GitLab CI Dashboard

Dashboard for monitoring GitLab CI builds and pipelines for TV. This is a fork from gitlab-ci-monitor.

Gitlab support

Gitlab: 8.30.4, and 10.1.4

Gitlab API: V3 and V4

Usage

This project can runs completely in the browser with few parameters on querystring or run in standalone mode using command-line, you can use querystring parameters or using all parameters on json config file.

Parameters

config : path or url to config file

gitlab : your gitlab server address

token : your gitlab token

projectsFile/projects : using projectsFile : url to file that contains a list of projects you want to monitor, see below how to create it using projects : list or project you want to moniro, see below how to create it

gitlabciProtocol (optional): protocol to access gitlabci api. Default: https

hideSuccessCards (optional): hide cards when change to success status. Default: false

hideVersion (optional): hide version of cards. Default: false

interval (optional): interval, in seconds, that monitor go to gitlab server take a new data. Default 60

apiVersion (optional): Gitlab API version. Default: 3

Of note, for this service to work it exposes an unauthenticated endpoint /params that includes your Gitlab API token. To ensure this is kept secret (as it should be), you should make sure to host this application in a fashion that it's only accessible to a local / private network. If the application is hosted at at a publicly accessible address, anyone can hit the /params endpoint and obtain your Gitlab API token. This would allow that third party to make requests to your Gitlab server on your behalf, potentially leaking sensitive information (like your source code).

json config sample

{ "dashboard" : { "config" : { "gitlab" : "gitlab.example.com" , "token" : "123456" , "gitlabciProtocol" : "https" , "hideSuccessCards" : false , "hideVersion" : false , "interval" : 60 , "apiVersion" : 3 }, "projects" : [ { "description" : "React Native render for draft.js model" , "namespace" : "globocom" , "project" : "react-native-draftjs-render" , "branch" : "master" } ] } }

With these parameters, it will try to fetch the list of projects that this token has access. Then, it will filter the list by the projects parameter and show only the ones that have builds (i.e., that have GitLab CI enabled). Finally, it will show the status from the most recent build in master or the branch you have specified.

Standalone Example:

gitlab-ci-dashboard --gitlab gitlab.example.com --token 2345 --projectsFile ./example.json gitlab-ci-dashboard --config ./config.json

Server hosted Example:

http://gitlab-ci-dashboard.example.com/?gitlab=gitlab.example.com&token=12345&projectsFile=http://gitlab-ci-dashboard.example.com/example.json http://gitlab-ci-dashboard.example.com/?config=http://gitlab-ci-dashboard.example.com/config.json

Standalone

npm install -g gitlab-ci-dashboard gitlab-ci-dashboard --gitlab gitlab.example.com --token 12345 --projectsFile ./file.json gitlab-ci-dashboard --config ./config.json

Server hosted

yarn install yarn build

Available scripts

yarn install yarn dev yarn build yarn server yarn gitlab-mocked-server yarn build --report yarn unit yarn e2e yarn test

How to develop

yarn dev yarn gitlab-mocked-server http://localhost:8080/?gitlab=localhost:8089&token=_&projectsFile=http://localhost:8080/static/file.json&gitlabciProtocol=http&interval=5

projectsFile migration from versions earlier to 5.x

If your dashboard is using the projectsFile pattern below:

{ "nameWithNamespace" : "native/gitlab-ci-monitor" , "projectName" : "gitlab-ci-monitor" , "branch" : "hackday" },

Run migration command:

gitlab-ci-dashboard-migration --projectsFile example.json

projectsFile creation from gitlab-ci-monitor base project

Take your url dashboard

http://gitlab-ci-monitor.example.com/?gitlab=gitlab.example.com&token=12345&projects=namespace/project1,namespace/project1/branch,namespace/project2

Run migration command:

gitlab-ci-dashboard-migration --querystring http://gitlab-ci-monitor.example.com/?gitlab=gitlab.example.com&token=12345&projects=namespace/project1,namespace/project1/branch,namespace/project2

The projects.json would be created

Using

VueJS: For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.

Tests How to Write A Unit Test for Vue.js https://scotch.io/tutorials/how-to-write-a-unit-test-for-vuejs

Animista: ANIMISTA IS A PLACE WHERE YOU CAN PLAY WITH A COLLECTION OF PRE-MADE CSS ANIMATIONS, TWEAK THEM AND GET ONLY THOSE YOU WILL ACTUALLY USE. Play

Semantic UI: User Interface is the language of the web Semantic UI

