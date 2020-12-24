Dashboard for monitoring GitLab CI builds and pipelines for TV. This is a fork from gitlab-ci-monitor.
This project can runs completely in the browser with few parameters on querystring or run in standalone mode using command-line, you can use querystring parameters or using all parameters on json config file.
config: path or url to config file
gitlab: your gitlab server address
token: your gitlab token
projectsFile/projects:
gitlabciProtocol (optional): protocol to access gitlabci api. Default: https
hideSuccessCards (optional): hide cards when change to success status. Default: false
hideVersion (optional): hide version of cards. Default: false
interval (optional): interval, in seconds, that monitor go to gitlab server take a new data. Default 60
apiVersion (optional): Gitlab API version. Default: 3
Of note, for this service to work it exposes an unauthenticated endpoint
/params that includes
your Gitlab API token. To ensure this is kept secret (as it should be), you should make sure to
host this application in a fashion that it's only accessible to a local / private network. If the
application is hosted at at a publicly accessible address, anyone can hit the
/params endpoint and
obtain your Gitlab API token. This would allow that third party to make requests to your Gitlab
server on your behalf, potentially leaking sensitive information (like your source code).
{
"dashboard": {
"config": {
"gitlab": "gitlab.example.com",
"token": "123456",
"gitlabciProtocol": "https",
"hideSuccessCards": false,
"hideVersion": false,
"interval": 60,
"apiVersion": 3
},
"projects": [
{
"description": "React Native render for draft.js model",
"namespace": "globocom",
"project": "react-native-draftjs-render",
"branch": "master"
}
]
}
}
With these parameters, it will try to fetch the list of projects that this token has access. Then, it will filter the list by the projects parameter and show only the ones that have builds (i.e., that have GitLab CI enabled). Finally, it will show the status from the most recent build in master or the branch you have specified.
Standalone Example:
gitlab-ci-dashboard --gitlab gitlab.example.com --token 2345 --projectsFile ./example.json
## or if you using json config file, just:
gitlab-ci-dashboard --config ./config.json
Server hosted Example:
http://gitlab-ci-dashboard.example.com/?gitlab=gitlab.example.com&token=12345&projectsFile=http://gitlab-ci-dashboard.example.com/example.json
## or if you using json config file, just:
http://gitlab-ci-dashboard.example.com/?config=http://gitlab-ci-dashboard.example.com/config.json
# install globally
npm install -g gitlab-ci-dashboard
# run standalone http server
gitlab-ci-dashboard --gitlab gitlab.example.com --token 12345 --projectsFile ./file.json
## or if you using json config file, just:
gitlab-ci-dashboard --config ./config.json
# access https://localhost:8081/?standalone=true on browser
# install dependencies
yarn install
# build for production with minification
yarn build
# Copy content of dist folder to your server
# install dependencies
yarn install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
yarn dev
# build for production with minification
yarn build
# run http server to access the monitor
yarn server
# run http server to access mocked gitlab-ci api
yarn gitlab-mocked-server
# build for production and view the bundle analyzer report
yarn build --report
# run unit tests
yarn unit
# run e2e tests
yarn e2e
# run all tests
yarn test
# run dev
yarn dev
# run gitlab-ci mock server
yarn gitlab-mocked-server
# open on browser
http://localhost:8080/?gitlab=localhost:8089&token=_&projectsFile=http://localhost:8080/static/file.json&gitlabciProtocol=http&interval=5
If your dashboard is using the projectsFile pattern below:
{
"nameWithNamespace": "native/gitlab-ci-monitor",
"projectName": "gitlab-ci-monitor",
"branch": "hackday"
},
Run migration command:
# migration command
gitlab-ci-dashboard-migration --projectsFile example.json
Take your url dashboard
http://gitlab-ci-monitor.example.com/?gitlab=gitlab.example.com&token=12345&projects=namespace/project1,namespace/project1/branch,namespace/project2
Run migration command:
# migration command
gitlab-ci-dashboard-migration --querystring http://gitlab-ci-monitor.example.com/?gitlab=gitlab.example.com&token=12345&projects=namespace/project1,namespace/project1/branch,namespace/project2
The projects.json would be created
VueJS: For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.
Tests How to Write A Unit Test for Vue.js https://scotch.io/tutorials/how-to-write-a-unit-test-for-vuejs
Animista: ANIMISTA IS A PLACE WHERE YOU CAN PLAY WITH A COLLECTION OF PRE-MADE CSS ANIMATIONS, TWEAK THEM AND GET ONLY THOSE YOU WILL ACTUALLY USE. Play
Semantic UI: User Interface is the language of the web Semantic UI
GitLab CI Dashboard is licensed under the MIT license.