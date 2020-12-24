openbase logo
gitlab-ci-dashboard

by ci-dashboard
6.5.2 (see all)

📊 Dashboard for monitoring GitLab CI builds and pipelines for TV

Readme

📊GitLab CI Dashboard

npm npm (tag) npm GitHub issues

Node.js CI codecov

GitHub license

Dashboard for monitoring GitLab CI builds and pipelines for TV. This is a fork from gitlab-ci-monitor.

Example

Gitlab support

  • Gitlab: 8.30.4, and 10.1.4
  • Gitlab API: V3 and V4

Usage

This project can runs completely in the browser with few parameters on querystring or run in standalone mode using command-line, you can use querystring parameters or using all parameters on json config file.

Parameters

  • config: path or url to config file

  • gitlab: your gitlab server address

  • token: your gitlab token

  • projectsFile/projects:

    • using projectsFile: url to file that contains a list of projects you want to monitor, see below how to create it
    • using projects: list or project you want to moniro, see below how to create it

  • gitlabciProtocol (optional): protocol to access gitlabci api. Default: https

  • hideSuccessCards (optional): hide cards when change to success status. Default: false

  • hideVersion (optional): hide version of cards. Default: false

  • interval (optional): interval, in seconds, that monitor go to gitlab server take a new data. Default 60

  • apiVersion (optional): Gitlab API version. Default: 3

Of note, for this service to work it exposes an unauthenticated endpoint /params that includes your Gitlab API token. To ensure this is kept secret (as it should be), you should make sure to host this application in a fashion that it's only accessible to a local / private network. If the application is hosted at at a publicly accessible address, anyone can hit the /params endpoint and obtain your Gitlab API token. This would allow that third party to make requests to your Gitlab server on your behalf, potentially leaking sensitive information (like your source code).

json config sample

{
  "dashboard": {
    "config": {
      "gitlab": "gitlab.example.com",
      "token": "123456",
      "gitlabciProtocol": "https",
      "hideSuccessCards": false,
      "hideVersion": false,
      "interval": 60,
      "apiVersion": 3
    },
    "projects": [
      {
        "description": "React Native render for draft.js model",
        "namespace": "globocom",
        "project": "react-native-draftjs-render",
        "branch": "master"
      }
    ]
  }
}

With these parameters, it will try to fetch the list of projects that this token has access. Then, it will filter the list by the projects parameter and show only the ones that have builds (i.e., that have GitLab CI enabled). Finally, it will show the status from the most recent build in master or the branch you have specified.

Standalone Example:

gitlab-ci-dashboard --gitlab gitlab.example.com --token 2345 --projectsFile ./example.json

## or if you using json config file, just:

gitlab-ci-dashboard --config ./config.json

Server hosted Example:

http://gitlab-ci-dashboard.example.com/?gitlab=gitlab.example.com&token=12345&projectsFile=http://gitlab-ci-dashboard.example.com/example.json

## or if you using json config file, just:

http://gitlab-ci-dashboard.example.com/?config=http://gitlab-ci-dashboard.example.com/config.json

Standalone

# install globally
npm install -g gitlab-ci-dashboard

# run standalone http server
gitlab-ci-dashboard --gitlab gitlab.example.com --token 12345 --projectsFile ./file.json

## or if you using json config file, just:
gitlab-ci-dashboard --config ./config.json

# access https://localhost:8081/?standalone=true on browser

Server hosted

# install dependencies
yarn install

# build for production with minification
yarn build

# Copy content of dist folder to your server

Available scripts

# install dependencies
yarn install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
yarn dev

# build for production with minification
yarn build

# run http server to access the monitor
yarn server

# run http server to access mocked gitlab-ci api
yarn gitlab-mocked-server

# build for production and view the bundle analyzer report
yarn build --report

# run unit tests
yarn unit

# run e2e tests
yarn e2e

# run all tests
yarn test

How to develop

# run dev
yarn dev

# run gitlab-ci mock server
yarn gitlab-mocked-server

# open on browser
http://localhost:8080/?gitlab=localhost:8089&token=_&projectsFile=http://localhost:8080/static/file.json&gitlabciProtocol=http&interval=5

projectsFile migration from versions earlier to 5.x

If your dashboard is using the projectsFile pattern below:

{
  "nameWithNamespace": "native/gitlab-ci-monitor",
  "projectName": "gitlab-ci-monitor",
  "branch": "hackday"
},

Run migration command:

# migration command
gitlab-ci-dashboard-migration --projectsFile example.json

projectsFile creation from gitlab-ci-monitor base project

Take your url dashboard

http://gitlab-ci-monitor.example.com/?gitlab=gitlab.example.com&token=12345&projects=namespace/project1,namespace/project1/branch,namespace/project2

Run migration command:

# migration command
gitlab-ci-dashboard-migration --querystring http://gitlab-ci-monitor.example.com/?gitlab=gitlab.example.com&token=12345&projects=namespace/project1,namespace/project1/branch,namespace/project2

The projects.json would be created

Using

VueJS: For detailed explanation on how things work, checkout the guide and docs for vue-loader.

Tests How to Write A Unit Test for Vue.js https://scotch.io/tutorials/how-to-write-a-unit-test-for-vuejs

Animista: ANIMISTA IS A PLACE WHERE YOU CAN PLAY WITH A COLLECTION OF PRE-MADE CSS ANIMATIONS, TWEAK THEM AND GET ONLY THOSE YOU WILL ACTUALLY USE. Play

Semantic UI: User Interface is the language of the web Semantic UI

Another Dashboards

gitlab-ci-monitor

Gitlab CI Monitor

License

GitLab CI Dashboard is licensed under the MIT license.

